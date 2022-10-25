ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Early in-person voting begins in New Jersey

Nearly 140 polling sites opened across the state Saturday, though it remains to be seen how many voters will cast early in-person ballots. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) Nearly 140 early voting places spread across each of the state’s 21 counties began welcoming New Jerseyans and their ballots Saturday....
NEW JERSEY STATE
Research shows how and why NC elections are underfunded

Across North Carolina early voting is in full swing and voters are heading to the polls. How long the wait lines are, how many sites are open, and what machines voters use (along with unseen work outside of voting season to support voter databases and support candidate filing processes) all depend on funding.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Black churches organizing to protect polling places from voter intimidation

Proud Boys arrive at the Florida Capitol Building for a rally protesting the arrests of Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection suspects. Credit: Danielle J. Brown. Black church pastors called upon Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and county election supervisors on Friday to ensure that the polling places operate fairly and free of intimidation as early voting proceeds and on Nov. 8, the date of the general election.
FLORIDA STATE
A delay in new transgender policies enactment and more Va. headlines

• The new school policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed for transgender students won’t take effect until at least late next month, a delay caused by public comments arguing the policies violate state law.—Washington Post. • The latest out-of-state political stops for Youngkin include a headlining role...
VIRGINIA STATE
Political practices commissioner dismisses Secretary of State’s election complaints as ‘frivolous’

Just a week after the Montana Secretary of State filed complaints against three organizations that recently successfully sued her office, the state’s commissioner of political practices dismissed the trio of allegations, characterizing them as “unsubstantiated” and “frivolous.”. Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen filed the complaints last...
MONTANA STATE
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
DETROIT, MI
2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly

Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members....
NEVADA STATE
Pickens Manweiler and Bedke spar over abortion rights in Idaho lt. gov. debate

Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler and Republican Scott Bedke participated in the Idaho lieutenant governor's debate Oct. 28. (Courtesy of Aaron Kunz/Idaho Public Television) Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler. The debate...
IDAHO STATE
Task force recommends state cash, bad landlord crackdown, to ease housing crisis

A housing task force meeting on Oct. 27, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) An interim study committee examining solutions to Indiana’s housing crisis on Thursday approved a lengthy list of recommendations for future legislation — including state funding for housing-related infrastructure and a vague pledge to hold accountable negligent landlords peddling “substandard” housing.
INDIANA STATE
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows

In 2018, 66% of Missouri voters signed off on putting a medical marijuana program into the state’s Constitution (Carol Yepes/Getty Images). The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But...
MISSOURI STATE
Early-voting tracker: See daily turnout for mail-in and in-person voting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Through Nov. 4, Texans can cast early ballots in the state’s midterm elections for governor and other statewide officials. More people vote early than on Election Day — a trend that has been consistent at least since the 2008 presidential election.
In a rare move, UF Faculty Senate votes “no confidence” in secret president search

Pugh Hall at UF hosts the Bob Graham Center, among other programs. Credit: Spohpatuf via Wikimedia Commons. The University of Florida’s Faculty Senate voiced its disapproval of the secretive selection process for a new university president, with a vote of “no confidence” on Thursday over the sole finalist — Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.
UNIVERSITY, FL

