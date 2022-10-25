Read full article on original website
Early in-person voting begins in New Jersey
Nearly 140 polling sites opened across the state Saturday, though it remains to be seen how many voters will cast early in-person ballots. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor) Nearly 140 early voting places spread across each of the state’s 21 counties began welcoming New Jerseyans and their ballots Saturday....
Research shows how and why NC elections are underfunded
Across North Carolina early voting is in full swing and voters are heading to the polls. How long the wait lines are, how many sites are open, and what machines voters use (along with unseen work outside of voting season to support voter databases and support candidate filing processes) all depend on funding.
Black churches organizing to protect polling places from voter intimidation
Proud Boys arrive at the Florida Capitol Building for a rally protesting the arrests of Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection suspects. Credit: Danielle J. Brown. Black church pastors called upon Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and county election supervisors on Friday to ensure that the polling places operate fairly and free of intimidation as early voting proceeds and on Nov. 8, the date of the general election.
Bill permitting police at polls in schools and senior centers heads to governor for approval
Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly pushed back on Republicans who accused Democrats of stoking the public's fears of police during a contentious debate in the Assembly on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Assembly lawmakers approved a bill Thursday that would allow police officers at polling places...
A delay in new transgender policies enactment and more Va. headlines
• The new school policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed for transgender students won’t take effect until at least late next month, a delay caused by public comments arguing the policies violate state law.—Washington Post. • The latest out-of-state political stops for Youngkin include a headlining role...
Idaho Secretary of State’s offices launches election misinformation reporting tool
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office launched a new web portal that will allow Idahoans to report election-based misinformation ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. (Getty Images) The Idaho Secretary of State’s office launched a new web portal Friday that will allow Idahoans to report election-based misinformation ahead...
Political practices commissioner dismisses Secretary of State’s election complaints as ‘frivolous’
Just a week after the Montana Secretary of State filed complaints against three organizations that recently successfully sued her office, the state’s commissioner of political practices dismissed the trio of allegations, characterizing them as “unsubstantiated” and “frivolous.”. Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen filed the complaints last...
Wayne Christian retracts “only Christian on the ballot” slogan after outcry from Jewish opponent Luke Warford
Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian during a forum in Paris, Texas, on April 26. (Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Since 1996, Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian has campaigned using a...
‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices
PHOENIX — During the first few days that Arizona’s Maricopa County began tabulating early votes, County Recorder Stephen Richer ran between interviews and meetings, responded on Twitter to dozens of voters with questions about the election and held a press conference for reporters. He managed this all while...
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin
When a school board in Lake Country, Wisconsin approved a policy banning the display of LGBTQ Pride flags and the use of preferred pronouns, it found itself on the leading edge of a series of similar policies enacted in school districts elsewhere in the state and across the country. On...
2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly
Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members....
We’re the grandsons of Social Security’s founders. Here’s why it’s worth saving | Opinion
Republican Mehmet Oz rightly observed in his sole Senate debate with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman that Social Security is something which American workers have “paid into” their entire working lives and which should be protected. But Pennsylvanians need to know that Republican leaders have entirely opposite views if...
FBI investigating after Conservation Voters NM gets letter with threats and ‘substance’
Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) holds out a microphone during a public hearing late last year during a special session of the Legislature. The FBI is looking into a threatening letter received Wednesday at the Santa Fe office of the Conservation Voters New Mexico, according to the organization and an FBI spokesperson.
Pickens Manweiler and Bedke spar over abortion rights in Idaho lt. gov. debate
Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler and Republican Scott Bedke participated in the Idaho lieutenant governor's debate Oct. 28. (Courtesy of Aaron Kunz/Idaho Public Television) Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler. The debate...
Task force recommends state cash, bad landlord crackdown, to ease housing crisis
A housing task force meeting on Oct. 27, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) An interim study committee examining solutions to Indiana’s housing crisis on Thursday approved a lengthy list of recommendations for future legislation — including state funding for housing-related infrastructure and a vague pledge to hold accountable negligent landlords peddling “substandard” housing.
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows
In 2018, 66% of Missouri voters signed off on putting a medical marijuana program into the state’s Constitution (Carol Yepes/Getty Images). The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But...
Noem will host rallies with Gabbard and Youngkin, but won’t attend Trump event in Sioux City
Gov. Kristi Noem will host campaign rallies Wednesday with former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, but Noem’s campaign said she will not attend a rally featuring former President Donald Trump on Thursday in Sioux City. Trump will appear with Iowa Republican...
Early-voting tracker: See daily turnout for mail-in and in-person voting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Through Nov. 4, Texans can cast early ballots in the state’s midterm elections for governor and other statewide officials. More people vote early than on Election Day — a trend that has been consistent at least since the 2008 presidential election.
In a rare move, UF Faculty Senate votes “no confidence” in secret president search
Pugh Hall at UF hosts the Bob Graham Center, among other programs. Credit: Spohpatuf via Wikimedia Commons. The University of Florida’s Faculty Senate voiced its disapproval of the secretive selection process for a new university president, with a vote of “no confidence” on Thursday over the sole finalist — Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.
