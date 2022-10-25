Read full article on original website
Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin
When a school board in Lake Country, Wisconsin approved a policy banning the display of LGBTQ Pride flags and the use of preferred pronouns, it found itself on the leading edge of a series of similar policies enacted in school districts elsewhere in the state and across the country. On...
Kids in the Midwest will get more blood screenings under EPA plan to deal with lead threat
A worker waters a property in the Omaha Lead Superfund Site that's been remediated for high levels of lead in the soil (photo: Abiola Kosoko). A study shows about half of children in the United States have detectable levels of lead in their blood, despite federal regulations that ban or restrict its use.
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the past five years, registered nurses...
In a rare move, UF Faculty Senate votes “no confidence” in secret president search
Pugh Hall at UF hosts the Bob Graham Center, among other programs. Credit: Spohpatuf via Wikimedia Commons. The University of Florida’s Faculty Senate voiced its disapproval of the secretive selection process for a new university president, with a vote of “no confidence” on Thursday over the sole finalist — Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.
Hawaii Schools Are Struggling To Help English Learners Recover From Pandemic Setbacks
Rianna Milne, a 15-year-old freshman at Farrington High School whose native language is Marshallese, is focused this year on getting more comfortable speaking English in class. Milne spent a good chunk of middle school taking virtual classes during the pandemic. She says it was difficult to understand her teachers online,...
Maryland life expectancy data highlights racial disparities
National life expectancy has decreased for the second year in a row, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Life expectancy in Maryland also fell, according to 2020 statistics from the state, which is the latest available data. In 2021, the national life expectancy...
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
As lawmakers break for elections, $100M for mental health care remains out of reach
Direct service providers rally for more money in the 2022-23 state budget at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). (* This article was updated at 10:25 a.m. Friday, 10/28/2022, to include a statement from Gov. Tom Wolf) The decision to...
Oregonians cite homelessness as chief concern, survey finds
On any given day, about 15,000 people in Oregon lack housing across the state. Portland alone counts about 2,000, including people living in tents and campers off Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Many Oregonians want elected leaders to tackle homelessness, a state survey found. Thirty-seven percent...
A delay in new transgender policies enactment and more Va. headlines
• The new school policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed for transgender students won’t take effect until at least late next month, a delay caused by public comments arguing the policies violate state law.—Washington Post. • The latest out-of-state political stops for Youngkin include a headlining role...
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Maryland voters will decide five constitutional questions this election. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
After weeks of decline, Iowa’s COVID infection rate increases
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased for the first time in more than a month, according to a Wednesday report by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 1,915 new confirmed cases for the past week among those who have not been previously infected by the coronavirus. That’s a 27% increase from the previous week.
The Michigan AG race: Where Nessel and DePerno stand on abortion rights
Attorney General Dana Nessel (left) and GOP AG nominee Matt DePerno (right) | Susan J. Demas and Allison R. Donahue photos. Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matt DePerno have distinctly different views on abortion rights. Because of that, it’s likely that the right to abortion care could...
2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly
Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members....
Analysis: 80% of Noem’s reported individual donations are from out-of-state
Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state, according to an analysis of public records by South Dakota Searchlight. The tally of out-of-state addresses listed in Democratic challenger Jamie Smith’s records was 5%. The Noem campaign has...
Crosby/Rey rematch in Southern Md. is one of the marquee races of the fall
Del. Brian Crosby and former Del. Deb Rey love St. Mary’s County. They both have military backgrounds; Crosby served as an Army Ranger and Rey retired from the Air Force. The similarities end there. Crosby, a 39-year-old Democrat, and Rey, a 55-year-old Republican, are vying to represent District 29B...
Health care system must build trust to reduce inequities, Oregon Health Authority director says
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen speaks on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at a health care conference in Portland. The Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference had more than 300 in attendance. (Ben Botkin/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said Tuesday at a health care conference...
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Three candidates are seeking to represent House District 9, Arkansas' first Hispanic-majority district. They are, from left: Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling. (Arkansas Secretary of State's Office) Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November....
