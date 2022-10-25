Read full article on original website
alaskabeacon.com
New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election
Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
alaskasnewssource.com
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
On October 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance footage of someone walking onto his front yard and ripping out of one of his campaign posters. Then, on October 27th, his surveillance footage caught another incident. Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at...
newsfromthestates.com
Here’s where Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the state’s growing child care problem
The four candidates for Alaska governor are seen in this composite image. From left to right are Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former Gov. Bill Walker, Democratic candidate Les Gara, and Republican candidate Charlie Pierce. (Photo composite) The cost of preschool child care is a growing problem in Alaska,...
‘Election by ballot’ supporters turn out for Rep. Eastman hearing
A Nesbett Courthouse hearing room was filled Tuesday with Alaska supporters of Rep. David Eastman, who is defending his right to be a member of a group dedicated to defending the U.S. Constitution, and still be able to serve as a lawmaker in the Alaska Legislature. The crowd, some wearing...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska campaign regulator delays decision on complaint against pro-Dunleavy group
The Alaska Public Offices Commission will not rule before the Nov. 8 general election on a complaint against a multimillion-dollar group backing the re-election of Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The decision, released late Wednesday, is a reversal of a prior commission action that allowed the commission to consider the complaint before...
Delta Discovery
Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention
As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
Trump's Candidates Falter in Alaska Despite His 2020 Double-Digit Margin
Recent polling shows that congressional candidates in Alaska backed by former President Donald Trump are behind their opponents ahead of the November 8 midterm elections. This comes despite the fact that the former president carried Alaska by 10 points during the 2020 presidential election. The latest poll from Alaska Survey...
Bob Griffin: Alaska Reads Act is up for the challenge shown by national reading assessment scores
The nation’s report card has been released. The National Assessment of Educational Progress was posted on Monday. Alaska has a lot of work to do. But we do have hope because of the Alaska Reads Act, sponsored by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, passed earlier this year. In the 2022 NAEP...
Confronting Rising Bills & Flat State Funding, Alaska Schools at a Fiscal Cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to […]
Win Gruening: School boards must learn to adapt to changing demographics
Parents and teachers throughout Alaska are reminded frequently of the need to adapt to new ways of teaching and ever-changing curricula. Mostly, we’re told, it’s due to societal and cultural shifts in our country that must be addressed. I wonder if the school boards and administrators promoting these...
Daniel Smith: There is an old-fashioned carpetbagger running for office in District 16 — Jennie Armstrong
In West Anchorage House District 16, voters have filed a lawsuit against the State of Alaska Division of Elections and Gail Fenumiai for allowing an unqualified candidate to run for State office. The claim is that Jennifer (Jennie) Armstrong does not possess the constitutionally required residency time and therefore, is not qualified.
Lisa Murkowski Chances Against Kelly Tshibaka as Alaska GOP Backs Trump
Alaska's moderate Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski already survived one election this year, finishing top among a list of some 19 candidates over the summer to advance to next month's general election. Murkowski, who won roughly 45 percent of the vote, will now have to earn a plurality of the vote...
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Bar Association’s 2022 featured speaker thinks the U.S. Constitution is “kind of trash”
The Alaska Bar Association is holding their annual convention this week in Anchorage. Elie Mystal, an attorney and justice correspondent, is the featured speaker for the convention. Given his public statements, Mystal is a curious speaker for an association whose members are required to swear to support the U.S. Constitution.
Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue
As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
newsfromthestates.com
alaskasnewssource.com
Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
kdll.org
Possible school closures in Anchorage point to funding issues statewide
A perfect storm of rising inflation, stagnating state funding and widespread enrollment issues is hitting schools across Alaska. Administrators at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District say those issues raise concerns about whether the district can fund certain teacher and staff positions going forward. For some school districts, those issues...
alaskasnewssource.com
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates for Alaska’s open U.S. House seat participated in the Debate for the State Wednesday evening. Candidates were pressed with questions about issues currently facing Alaska. Republican Nick Begich III, Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin and current Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat,...
newsfromthestates.com
kinyradio.com
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
