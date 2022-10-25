ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

2

alaskabeacon.com

New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election

Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway

On October 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance footage of someone walking onto his front yard and ripping out of one of his campaign posters. Then, on October 27th, his surveillance footage caught another incident. Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at...
WASILLA, AK
Delta Discovery

Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention

As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
Must Read Alaska

Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue

As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Possible school closures in Anchorage point to funding issues statewide

A perfect storm of rising inflation, stagnating state funding and widespread enrollment issues is hitting schools across Alaska. Administrators at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District say those issues raise concerns about whether the district can fund certain teacher and staff positions going forward. For some school districts, those issues...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates for Alaska’s open U.S. House seat participated in the Debate for the State Wednesday evening. Candidates were pressed with questions about issues currently facing Alaska. Republican Nick Begich III, Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin and current Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
newsfromthestates.com

Political practices commissioner dismisses Secretary of State’s election complaints as ‘frivolous’

Just a week after the Montana Secretary of State filed complaints against three organizations that recently successfully sued her office, the state’s commissioner of political practices dismissed the trio of allegations, characterizing them as “unsubstantiated” and “frivolous.”. Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen filed the complaints last...
MONTANA STATE
kinyradio.com

$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
ALASKA STATE

