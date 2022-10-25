Read full article on original website
Joe Boy
3d ago
Unless there is evidence to refute it, this could have been left by anyone, white, black or brown. Be careful what conclusions you draw from the incident.
Jim Duncan
2d ago
well...I can't be a conservative.... we're too busy going to work every day... raising families... paying taxes..etc....this has democrat smell written all over it...
sick of this world
3d ago
He doesn't have security cameras? No ring doorbell? Headlines sometimes are created to make others look bad!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee, police seek answers
MILWAUKEE — A George Floyd mural was vandalized in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate WISN 12. It's unclear when the mural was vandalized. Paint was splattered over the face of the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in May 2020, sparking a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Reaches out to Connect with Milwaukee’s Black Voters
Black voters could play an important role in determining the outcome of key 2022 midterm races in the United States in November. A large part of that outcome will hinge on the ability for candidates to aggressively turn out Black voters, a key Democratic constituency. Black voter turnout across the...
Fox11online.com
Menominee casino in Kenosha County would cost state less than in 2015, report says
MADISON (WLUK) -- A Menominee casino in Kenosha County would cost the state less than it would have in 2015, a new state report says. The Menominee's plan to build a casino in Kenosha was rejected by then-Gov. Scott Walker seven years ago. At the time, Walker said he was concerned about the state's obligation to refund payments to the Forest County Potawatomi. At the time, it was estimated the state would have to refund the Potawatomi $243 million as a result of lost revenue at the Potawatomi casino in Milwaukee. The Potawatomi temporarily withheld a roughly $25 million payment to the state in 2014 while Walker was considering the Menominee proposal.
A man shouted 'burn in hell' and profanity in court as the Wisconsin parade attacker was convicted on all 76 charges
The defendant had interrupted the trial with numerous outbursts while facing homicide charges over the 2021 Christmas parade attack.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man accused of breaking into woman’s house, headbutting her, then stealing her phone and gun
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into a woman's home and assaulting her, and also stealing her phone and handgun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball takes office, outlines plan
MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball took office as Milwaukee County's new sheriff Monday, Oct. 24 – a few months earlier than expected after Earnell Lucas resigned. Ball said the first thing she did when she walked into her new office was answer a few emails, but after that she said she had an 8:30 a.m. meeting with her executive leadership team about changes moving forward.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee inmate killed, Green Bay Correctional assault
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee inmate died after he was assaulted at Green Bay Correctional on Friday, Oct. 21. Department of Corrections officials identified him as Timothy Nabors. He was taken to the hospital after the assault and later died. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In the meantime, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
communityjournal.net
In final act in office, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas presents financial gift to fallen deputies memorial nonprofit
FRANKLIN – In a last official act, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas presented a check for $10,000 to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Historical Memorial Committee Sunday morning. The memorial, also known as the “Call to Duty Memorial,” is housed at the Sheriff’s Office Training Academy and consists...
This Wisconsin Museum Is Haunted By At Least Two Different Ghosts
I'm pretty sure every town, city, or village in the World has its own haunted stories to tell, but have you ever heard about the infamous haunts of the Milwaukee Public Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin? YIKES!. Milwaukee Public Museum's Most Infamous Ghost. Whenever you go on a hunt for the...
Darrell Brooks trial: Former judge weighs in on length, handling
A former Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge says the Waukesha parade attack trial was long for a homicide case, but certain steps had to be taken even though they delayed proceedings.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite. "Furry, and when people think of mastodons and that kind...
