Rural Democrat, suburban Republican duke it out in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, right, are running in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. (Campaign photos) Redistricting was supposed to give voters in central Oregon a Democratic representative in Congress, something they haven’t had since Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Instead, a national political climate that favors...
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows
In 2018, 66% of Missouri voters signed off on putting a medical marijuana program into the state’s Constitution (Carol Yepes/Getty Images). The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But...
Disability advocates lay out rule changes, accommodations ahead of November election
Voting rights activists and others gather at the Midtown Center in Milwaukee on the first day of early voting. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) Less than two weeks before the midterm elections, in a year in which Republicans have attempted to tighten the reins on voting rules based on false theories of election fraud, the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition held a virtual event Wednesday to outline what accommodations voters with disabilities are entitled to and how the rules have changed in the last two years.
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Maryland voters will decide five constitutional questions this election. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
To comply with court ruling, Nye County says vote totals won’t be released early
Hand-counting advocate, conspiracy theorist and Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state Jim Marchant has contended voting machines can be “flipped” to switch votes, a popular notion among election deniers, and one that former President Donald Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, described as “idiotic.”. Nye...
Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats
TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes...
Bristol trying to ban abortion providers and more Va. headlines
• The state inspector general’s office says it will investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad firm was hired to make a tourism ad that featured the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Bristol is taking steps to ban abortion providers, despite uncertainty over whether local governments...
Two applicants for Capitol police chief have made headlines
State lawmakers will choose the first ever Capitol police chief in the coming weeks, and the law enforcement professionals who have put their names up for consideration include two who were involved in notable incidents related to their jobs. T.J. Gaughf, director of training for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
Vice president visits with NM governor in ABQ to reiterate importance of protecting abortion
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey, the chairwoman of UNM’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology served as moderators during the discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) As early voting continues and General Election day creeps closer, Vice President Kamala Harris...
Kansas treasurer nominees not eager to add audit duty, split on college saving plan
TOPEKA — Three candidates for Kansas state treasurer expressed little interest in expanding the scope of the office by investing millions of tax dollars in comprehensive audits of state government spending. The nominees for treasurer, Republican Steven Johnson, Democrat Lynn Rogers and Libertarian Steve Roberts, came together Wednesday night...
Differences on health care emerge in gubernatorial debate
SIOUX FALLS — Differences in health-care policy emerged between two candidates for governor of South Dakota who participated in a televised debate Monday night on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Democratic candidate Jamie Smith said he supports raising the reimbursement rates paid to medical providers that care for Medicaid patients.
Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska
A collection of campaign mail is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Though Alaska voters are receiving a deluge of mail, experts say there is less than there was two years ago. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) At Color Art Printing in Anchorage, Deanna Teders is ready...
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit
If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from...
‘Power grab’: West Virginia will vote on constitutional amendments to give state lawmakers new authority
Tara Holstein, the acting director of the Boone-Madison Public Library walks by the branch's public computers. Photo by Ian Karbal/Mountain State Spotlight. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
As the climate changes, NM officials draft protections for watersheds against wildfires
The Rio de la Casa runs through the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon burn scar, where ash and other debris can get into the water. Pictured in September 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) While New Mexico continues its yearslong recovery process from a disastrous fire season, the state and...
Crist pummels DeSantis’ ‘culture war’ policies during governor’s race debate
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist met on the debate stage on Oct. 24, 2022, in Fort Piece. Source: Screenshot. Democrat Charlie Crist used the occasion of his only scheduled debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday evening to pummel the Republican governor over his restrictions on abortion rights, for ignoring science when writing COVID and transgender policy, for sidestepping 82,000 COVID deaths in Florida, and for refusing to commit to serving a full second term.
Watch: Abortion isn’t on the ballot, but here’s how your vote could impact access in Texas
Texans are headed to the polls for the first time since the procedure was essentially banned across the state. Texas Tribune women’s health reporter Eleanor Klibanoff explains how each ballot cast influences the future of abortion policy. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up...
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce
Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
In FL, girls did worse than boys in 4th grade math during COVID pandemic
Girls performed worse than boys in 4th grade math during the course of the COVID pandemic in Florida, according to new national data. And the difference, often described as the “achievement gap” between various demographics, widened since 2019 compared to scores in 2022. In 2019, 4th grade male...
No charges against Noem in airplane investigation
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a January 2022 event in the state Capitol at Pierre. (Twitter/Governor Kristi Noem) Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed in the investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s alleged misuse of a state airplane. LaMie said in...
