ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
DETROIT, MI
newsfromthestates.com

LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana

Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Analysis: 80% of Noem’s reported individual donations are from out-of-state

Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state, according to an analysis of public records by South Dakota Searchlight. The tally of out-of-state addresses listed in Democratic challenger Jamie Smith’s records was 5%. The Noem campaign has...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly

Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members....
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Republicans face best chances in years to gain state Senate seats

Analysts say five districts in the state Senate are competitive, giving Republicans their best shot in years to take control. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Republicans have their best chance in years to wrest control of the Oregon Senate away from Democrats this November, buoyed by national trends, a competitive governor’s race and key issues and concerns that favor the GOP.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Rural Democrat, suburban Republican duke it out in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, right, are running in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. (Campaign photos) Redistricting was supposed to give voters in central Oregon a Democratic representative in Congress, something they haven’t had since Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Instead, a national political climate that favors...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the past five years, registered nurses...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority

Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

First decade of Alaska’s dental therapy program shows successes in Yukon-Kuskokwim region

Andrea Alexie mans a booth on Friday at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention giving information about opportunties for dental-care education. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium operates a dental therapy program, which has proved important in rural regions where traditional dental service has been scarce. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year

Maryland voters will decide five constitutional questions this election. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

‘We will have to be ready,’ to protect elections every day, Black lawmakers warn | Thursday Coffee

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman speaks during a voting rights roundtable sponsored by the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday, 10/26/22 (Screen Capture). If they did nothing else after leaving the Capitol on Wednesday, attendees at a voting rights roundtable should go “back home to your families, to your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregonians cite homelessness as chief concern, survey finds

On any given day, about 15,000 people in Oregon lack housing across the state. Portland alone counts about 2,000, including people living in tents and campers off Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Many Oregonians want elected leaders to tackle homelessness, a state survey found. Thirty-seven percent...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kansas treasurer nominees not eager to add audit duty, split on college saving plan

TOPEKA — Three candidates for Kansas state treasurer expressed little interest in expanding the scope of the office by investing millions of tax dollars in comprehensive audits of state government spending. The nominees for treasurer, Republican Steven Johnson, Democrat Lynn Rogers and Libertarian Steve Roberts, came together Wednesday night...
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘Red wave’ and redistricting may play role in Nevada State Senate races

Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will begin to see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. Those advantages Democrats gave themselves...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy