Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
Noem will host rallies with Gabbard and Youngkin, but won’t attend Trump event in Sioux City
Gov. Kristi Noem will host campaign rallies Wednesday with former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, but Noem’s campaign said she will not attend a rally featuring former President Donald Trump on Thursday in Sioux City. Trump will appear with Iowa Republican...
‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices
PHOENIX — During the first few days that Arizona’s Maricopa County began tabulating early votes, County Recorder Stephen Richer ran between interviews and meetings, responded on Twitter to dozens of voters with questions about the election and held a press conference for reporters. He managed this all while...
Kids in the Midwest will get more blood screenings under EPA plan to deal with lead threat
A worker waters a property in the Omaha Lead Superfund Site that's been remediated for high levels of lead in the soil (photo: Abiola Kosoko). A study shows about half of children in the United States have detectable levels of lead in their blood, despite federal regulations that ban or restrict its use.
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
Analysis: 80% of Noem’s reported individual donations are from out-of-state
Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state, according to an analysis of public records by South Dakota Searchlight. The tally of out-of-state addresses listed in Democratic challenger Jamie Smith’s records was 5%. The Noem campaign has...
2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly
Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members....
Republicans face best chances in years to gain state Senate seats
Analysts say five districts in the state Senate are competitive, giving Republicans their best shot in years to take control. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Republicans have their best chance in years to wrest control of the Oregon Senate away from Democrats this November, buoyed by national trends, a competitive governor’s race and key issues and concerns that favor the GOP.
Rural Democrat, suburban Republican duke it out in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, right, are running in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. (Campaign photos) Redistricting was supposed to give voters in central Oregon a Democratic representative in Congress, something they haven’t had since Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Instead, a national political climate that favors...
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the past five years, registered nurses...
Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority
Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
First decade of Alaska’s dental therapy program shows successes in Yukon-Kuskokwim region
Andrea Alexie mans a booth on Friday at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention giving information about opportunties for dental-care education. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium operates a dental therapy program, which has proved important in rural regions where traditional dental service has been scarce. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Maryland voters will decide five constitutional questions this election. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
‘We will have to be ready,’ to protect elections every day, Black lawmakers warn | Thursday Coffee
Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman speaks during a voting rights roundtable sponsored by the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday, 10/26/22 (Screen Capture). If they did nothing else after leaving the Capitol on Wednesday, attendees at a voting rights roundtable should go “back home to your families, to your...
Oregonians cite homelessness as chief concern, survey finds
On any given day, about 15,000 people in Oregon lack housing across the state. Portland alone counts about 2,000, including people living in tents and campers off Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Many Oregonians want elected leaders to tackle homelessness, a state survey found. Thirty-seven percent...
Kansas treasurer nominees not eager to add audit duty, split on college saving plan
TOPEKA — Three candidates for Kansas state treasurer expressed little interest in expanding the scope of the office by investing millions of tax dollars in comprehensive audits of state government spending. The nominees for treasurer, Republican Steven Johnson, Democrat Lynn Rogers and Libertarian Steve Roberts, came together Wednesday night...
Texas tries again to prove that Scott Panetti is just sane enough to be executed
The Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville, also known as the Walls Unit, home of the state’s execution chamber. (Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The state of Texas admits...
‘Red wave’ and redistricting may play role in Nevada State Senate races
Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will begin to see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. Those advantages Democrats gave themselves...
Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats
TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes...
