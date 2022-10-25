Read full article on original website
Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin
When a school board in Lake Country, Wisconsin approved a policy banning the display of LGBTQ Pride flags and the use of preferred pronouns, it found itself on the leading edge of a series of similar policies enacted in school districts elsewhere in the state and across the country. On July 26, 2022, Kettle Moraine […] The post Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
CBS 58
Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin attorney general candidates clash in debate
In the race for attorney general, candidates Josh Kaul and Eric Toney went head-to-head in a debate on Thursday, disagreeing on just about everything. It was their second bout, sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin in Madison, along with WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com. Democrat Kaul is vying for...
Mandela Barnes has long history with group that seeks to ban gang databases, make Wisconsin a sanctuary state
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has a long history with Citizen Action of Wisconsin, a liberal nonprofit group that aims to make Wisconsin a sanctuary state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race; election nears, campaigns intensify
MILWAUKEE - With the Nov. 8 election less than two weeks away, top Democrats and Republicans descend on Wisconsin. The Cook Political Report lists the state's race for governor as a toss-up and recent polls show the candidates very close. Gov. Tony Evers launched a 10-day school bus tour of...
newsfromthestates.com
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
Advance Titan
22-year-old runs for WI governor
A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
wpr.org
What happened to Wisconsin breweries during prohibition?
Every state is known for something. New York has Broadway. California has movie stars you’ll only see in Hollywood (or on Instagram). Maine is known for its lobster, and Iowa has corn. Here in Wisconsin, we’re known for a lot of products — including beer. It's the...
Wis. Sec. of State Candidate Loudenbeck wants office involved in elections
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The republican candidate for Wisconsin’s Secretary of State officer believes the way the state oversees elections should fundamentally change. Amy Loudenbeck is running against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who’s served since 1983. Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as an assemblywoman for Wisconsin’s 31st district, says on her website that the Wisconsin Elections Commission should...
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Wisconsin fines ‘Center for COVID Control’ for misleading ads on COVID tests
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a company that was claiming to provide pop-up COVID-19 testing with quick turnaround times for results has been fined thousands of dollars for misleading advertising.
Decision 2022: Here is what drives Wisconsin voters in high-profile races
Polls show a close race for Governor and Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat. Tuesday marked two weeks from Election Day and early in-person voting is now underway.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Reports set 2050 goal to eliminate principal culprit for climate change in Wisconsin
Wisconsin could cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and boost its economy in the process, according to reports released Tuesday by environmental and clean-energy groups. Meeting that timeline “will require aggressive action at virtually every level,” said the organizations, Clean Wisconsin and RENEW Wisconsin, in their announcement...
news8000.com
Spectrum celebrates efforts to expand internet access in rural Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Internet service provider Spectrum on Thursday celebrated the completion of projects to extend high-speed internet to underserved areas of Wisconsin. During an event in Rock County, Spectrum representatives touted the company’s efforts as part of the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program to expand access to Wisconsinites. When the company’s expansion is complete, it will have extended fiber connections to roughly 140,000 locations across the state that do not currently have broadband access.
Early in-person voting starting in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in Wisconsin & Michigan in 2020 election
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was recently charged with voter fraud, after allegedly double voting in the 2020 election. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 74-year-old Edward Malnar was charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. In the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office saying that Malnar may have voted in two different states.
news8000.com
‘Nation’s Report Card’ shows Wisconsin at or above national average for math, reading, but high racial achievement gap remains
MADISON, Wis. — A new report this week shows that reading and math scores have dropped nationwide, but one thing that’s grown in many states including Wisconsin is the racial achievement gap. The report, known as “the Nation’s Report Card,” is a test conducted nationwide by the National...
tonemadison.com
A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters
It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Early...
