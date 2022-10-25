ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

A delay in new transgender policies enactment and more Va. headlines

• The new school policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed for transgender students won’t take effect until at least late next month, a delay caused by public comments arguing the policies violate state law.—Washington Post. • The latest out-of-state political stops for Youngkin include a headlining role...
VIRGINIA STATE
Longtime state Rep. Barbara Cooper dies at 93

The late State Rep. Barbara Cooper during a 2022 event to honor here as the oldest member of the Tennessee General Assembly. (Photo: John Partipilo) Veteran state Rep. Barbara Cooper, a retired Memphis teacher and civil rights advocate, is dead at age 93. Elected to the state House in 1996,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Three candidates are seeking to represent House District 9, Arkansas' first Hispanic-majority district. They are, from left: Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling. (Arkansas Secretary of State's Office) Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November....
SPRINGDALE, AR
Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin

When a school board in Lake Country, Wisconsin approved a policy banning the display of LGBTQ Pride flags and the use of preferred pronouns, it found itself on the leading edge of a series of similar policies enacted in school districts elsewhere in the state and across the country. On...
WISCONSIN STATE
2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly

Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members....
NEVADA STATE
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
DETROIT, MI
Kansas treasurer nominees not eager to add audit duty, split on college saving plan

TOPEKA — Three candidates for Kansas state treasurer expressed little interest in expanding the scope of the office by investing millions of tax dollars in comprehensive audits of state government spending. The nominees for treasurer, Republican Steven Johnson, Democrat Lynn Rogers and Libertarian Steve Roberts, came together Wednesday night...
KANSAS STATE
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year

Maryland voters will decide five constitutional questions this election. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
MARYLAND STATE
The Michigan AG race: Where Nessel and DePerno stand on abortion rights

Attorney General Dana Nessel (left) and GOP AG nominee Matt DePerno (right) | Susan J. Demas and Allison R. Donahue photos. Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matt DePerno have distinctly different views on abortion rights. Because of that, it’s likely that the right to abortion care could...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bristol trying to ban abortion providers and more Va. headlines

• The state inspector general’s office says it will investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad firm was hired to make a tourism ad that featured the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Bristol is taking steps to ban abortion providers, despite uncertainty over whether local governments...
VIRGINIA STATE
Drop box watchers in Arizona connected to national effort from ‘2000 Mules’ creators

A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images. The movement to try to catch illegal voting at ballot drop boxes in Arizona, which is spurring complaints and lawsuits alleging voter intimidation, is not the local grassroots effort it appears to be.
ARIZONA STATE
Rural Democrat, suburban Republican duke it out in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, right, are running in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. (Campaign photos) Redistricting was supposed to give voters in central Oregon a Democratic representative in Congress, something they haven’t had since Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Instead, a national political climate that favors...
OREGON STATE
Two applicants for Capitol police chief have made headlines

State lawmakers will choose the first ever Capitol police chief in the coming weeks, and the law enforcement professionals who have put their names up for consideration include two who were involved in notable incidents related to their jobs. T.J. Gaughf, director of training for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
LOUISIANA STATE
‘We will have to be ready,’ to protect elections every day, Black lawmakers warn | Thursday Coffee

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman speaks during a voting rights roundtable sponsored by the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday, 10/26/22 (Screen Capture). If they did nothing else after leaving the Capitol on Wednesday, attendees at a voting rights roundtable should go “back home to your families, to your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

