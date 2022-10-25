Read full article on original website
Few competitive races, apathy, lack of investment: the conundrum of low voter participation
Last week, the Tennessee Lookout published a story about voter registration figures after writer Kathy Carlson contacted all 95 of Tennessee’s county election administrators. Carlson personally spoke to at least a dozen administrators, including in the state’s three biggest counties — Shelby, Davidson, and Knox — and suburban ones...
Issue 2: Should Arkansas make it more difficult to pass laws at the ballot box?
A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution would make it harder to pass future ballot initiatives. Supporters of Issue 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot say constitutional changes need a certain amount of public support, while opponents say the current system gives Arkansans the voice they deserve. Issue 2 would...
A delay in new transgender policies enactment and more Va. headlines
• The new school policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed for transgender students won’t take effect until at least late next month, a delay caused by public comments arguing the policies violate state law.—Washington Post. • The latest out-of-state political stops for Youngkin include a headlining role...
Longtime state Rep. Barbara Cooper dies at 93
The late State Rep. Barbara Cooper during a 2022 event to honor here as the oldest member of the Tennessee General Assembly. (Photo: John Partipilo) Veteran state Rep. Barbara Cooper, a retired Memphis teacher and civil rights advocate, is dead at age 93. Elected to the state House in 1996,...
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Three candidates are seeking to represent House District 9, Arkansas' first Hispanic-majority district. They are, from left: Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling. (Arkansas Secretary of State's Office) Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November....
Texas tries again to prove that Scott Panetti is just sane enough to be executed
The Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville, also known as the Walls Unit, home of the state’s execution chamber. (Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The state of Texas admits...
Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin
When a school board in Lake Country, Wisconsin approved a policy banning the display of LGBTQ Pride flags and the use of preferred pronouns, it found itself on the leading edge of a series of similar policies enacted in school districts elsewhere in the state and across the country. On...
2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly
Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members....
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
Kansas treasurer nominees not eager to add audit duty, split on college saving plan
TOPEKA — Three candidates for Kansas state treasurer expressed little interest in expanding the scope of the office by investing millions of tax dollars in comprehensive audits of state government spending. The nominees for treasurer, Republican Steven Johnson, Democrat Lynn Rogers and Libertarian Steve Roberts, came together Wednesday night...
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Maryland voters will decide five constitutional questions this election. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
The Michigan AG race: Where Nessel and DePerno stand on abortion rights
Attorney General Dana Nessel (left) and GOP AG nominee Matt DePerno (right) | Susan J. Demas and Allison R. Donahue photos. Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matt DePerno have distinctly different views on abortion rights. Because of that, it’s likely that the right to abortion care could...
As lawmakers break for elections, $100M for mental health care remains out of reach
Direct service providers rally for more money in the 2022-23 state budget at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). (* This article was updated at 10:25 a.m. Friday, 10/28/2022, to include a statement from Gov. Tom Wolf) The decision to...
Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats
TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes...
Bristol trying to ban abortion providers and more Va. headlines
• The state inspector general’s office says it will investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad firm was hired to make a tourism ad that featured the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Bristol is taking steps to ban abortion providers, despite uncertainty over whether local governments...
Drop box watchers in Arizona connected to national effort from ‘2000 Mules’ creators
A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images. The movement to try to catch illegal voting at ballot drop boxes in Arizona, which is spurring complaints and lawsuits alleging voter intimidation, is not the local grassroots effort it appears to be.
Rural Democrat, suburban Republican duke it out in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, right, are running in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. (Campaign photos) Redistricting was supposed to give voters in central Oregon a Democratic representative in Congress, something they haven’t had since Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Instead, a national political climate that favors...
Vice president visits with NM governor in ABQ to reiterate importance of protecting abortion
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey, the chairwoman of UNM’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology served as moderators during the discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) As early voting continues and General Election day creeps closer, Vice President Kamala Harris...
Two applicants for Capitol police chief have made headlines
State lawmakers will choose the first ever Capitol police chief in the coming weeks, and the law enforcement professionals who have put their names up for consideration include two who were involved in notable incidents related to their jobs. T.J. Gaughf, director of training for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
‘We will have to be ready,’ to protect elections every day, Black lawmakers warn | Thursday Coffee
Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman speaks during a voting rights roundtable sponsored by the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday, 10/26/22 (Screen Capture). If they did nothing else after leaving the Capitol on Wednesday, attendees at a voting rights roundtable should go “back home to your families, to your...
