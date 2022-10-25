Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
As lawmakers break for elections, $100M for mental health care remains out of reach
Direct service providers rally for more money in the 2022-23 state budget at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). (* This article was updated at 10:25 a.m. Friday, 10/28/2022, to include a statement from Gov. Tom Wolf) The decision to...
newsfromthestates.com
Kids in the Midwest will get more blood screenings under EPA plan to deal with lead threat
A worker waters a property in the Omaha Lead Superfund Site that's been remediated for high levels of lead in the soil (photo: Abiola Kosoko). A study shows about half of children in the United States have detectable levels of lead in their blood, despite federal regulations that ban or restrict its use.
newsfromthestates.com
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregonians cite homelessness as chief concern, survey finds
On any given day, about 15,000 people in Oregon lack housing across the state. Portland alone counts about 2,000, including people living in tents and campers off Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Many Oregonians want elected leaders to tackle homelessness, a state survey found. Thirty-seven percent...
newsfromthestates.com
In a rare move, UF Faculty Senate votes “no confidence” in secret president search
Pugh Hall at UF hosts the Bob Graham Center, among other programs. Credit: Spohpatuf via Wikimedia Commons. The University of Florida’s Faculty Senate voiced its disapproval of the secretive selection process for a new university president, with a vote of “no confidence” on Thursday over the sole finalist — Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.
newsfromthestates.com
First decade of Alaska’s dental therapy program shows successes in Yukon-Kuskokwim region
Andrea Alexie mans a booth on Friday at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention giving information about opportunties for dental-care education. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium operates a dental therapy program, which has proved important in rural regions where traditional dental service has been scarce. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
newsfromthestates.com
After weeks of decline, Iowa’s COVID infection rate increases
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased for the first time in more than a month, according to a Wednesday report by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 1,915 new confirmed cases for the past week among those who have not been previously infected by the coronavirus. That’s a 27% increase from the previous week.
newsfromthestates.com
The Michigan AG race: Where Nessel and DePerno stand on abortion rights
Attorney General Dana Nessel (left) and GOP AG nominee Matt DePerno (right) | Susan J. Demas and Allison R. Donahue photos. Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matt DePerno have distinctly different views on abortion rights. Because of that, it’s likely that the right to abortion care could...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit
If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from...
newsfromthestates.com
Maryland life expectancy data highlights racial disparities
National life expectancy has decreased for the second year in a row, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Life expectancy in Maryland also fell, according to 2020 statistics from the state, which is the latest available data. In 2021, the national life expectancy...
newsfromthestates.com
Noem will host rallies with Gabbard and Youngkin, but won’t attend Trump event in Sioux City
Gov. Kristi Noem will host campaign rallies Wednesday with former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, but Noem’s campaign said she will not attend a rally featuring former President Donald Trump on Thursday in Sioux City. Trump will appear with Iowa Republican...
newsfromthestates.com
Health care system must build trust to reduce inequities, Oregon Health Authority director says
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen speaks on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at a health care conference in Portland. The Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference had more than 300 in attendance. (Ben Botkin/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said Tuesday at a health care conference...
newsfromthestates.com
Drop box watchers in Arizona connected to national effort from ‘2000 Mules’ creators
A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images. The movement to try to catch illegal voting at ballot drop boxes in Arizona, which is spurring complaints and lawsuits alleging voter intimidation, is not the local grassroots effort it appears to be.
newsfromthestates.com
‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices
PHOENIX — During the first few days that Arizona’s Maricopa County began tabulating early votes, County Recorder Stephen Richer ran between interviews and meetings, responded on Twitter to dozens of voters with questions about the election and held a press conference for reporters. He managed this all while...
newsfromthestates.com
Analysis: 80% of Noem’s reported individual donations are from out-of-state
Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state, according to an analysis of public records by South Dakota Searchlight. The tally of out-of-state addresses listed in Democratic challenger Jamie Smith’s records was 5%. The Noem campaign has...
newsfromthestates.com
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the past five years, registered nurses...
newsfromthestates.com
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
newsfromthestates.com
FL education issues became muddled when Crist and DeSantis sparred during this week’s debate
The Monday televised debate between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist was a whirlwind of political talking points and a rowdy audience. But in the world of public education policy, what was true, what wasn’t, and which details were omitted?. The Phoenix has provided clarifications and context...
newsfromthestates.com
Rural Democrat, suburban Republican duke it out in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, right, are running in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. (Campaign photos) Redistricting was supposed to give voters in central Oregon a Democratic representative in Congress, something they haven’t had since Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Instead, a national political climate that favors...
newsfromthestates.com
‘We will have to be ready,’ to protect elections every day, Black lawmakers warn | Thursday Coffee
Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman speaks during a voting rights roundtable sponsored by the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday, 10/26/22 (Screen Capture). If they did nothing else after leaving the Capitol on Wednesday, attendees at a voting rights roundtable should go “back home to your families, to your...
Comments / 0