newsfromthestates.com

LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana

Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
MONTANA STATE
Oregonians cite homelessness as chief concern, survey finds

On any given day, about 15,000 people in Oregon lack housing across the state. Portland alone counts about 2,000, including people living in tents and campers off Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Many Oregonians want elected leaders to tackle homelessness, a state survey found. Thirty-seven percent...
OREGON STATE
In a rare move, UF Faculty Senate votes “no confidence” in secret president search

Pugh Hall at UF hosts the Bob Graham Center, among other programs. Credit: Spohpatuf via Wikimedia Commons. The University of Florida’s Faculty Senate voiced its disapproval of the secretive selection process for a new university president, with a vote of “no confidence” on Thursday over the sole finalist — Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.
UNIVERSITY, FL
First decade of Alaska’s dental therapy program shows successes in Yukon-Kuskokwim region

Andrea Alexie mans a booth on Friday at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention giving information about opportunties for dental-care education. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium operates a dental therapy program, which has proved important in rural regions where traditional dental service has been scarce. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE
After weeks of decline, Iowa’s COVID infection rate increases

The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased for the first time in more than a month, according to a Wednesday report by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 1,915 new confirmed cases for the past week among those who have not been previously infected by the coronavirus. That’s a 27% increase from the previous week.
IOWA STATE
The Michigan AG race: Where Nessel and DePerno stand on abortion rights

Attorney General Dana Nessel (left) and GOP AG nominee Matt DePerno (right) | Susan J. Demas and Allison R. Donahue photos. Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matt DePerno have distinctly different views on abortion rights. Because of that, it’s likely that the right to abortion care could...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit

If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from...
MISSOULA, MT
Maryland life expectancy data highlights racial disparities

National life expectancy has decreased for the second year in a row, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Life expectancy in Maryland also fell, according to 2020 statistics from the state, which is the latest available data. In 2021, the national life expectancy...
MARYLAND STATE
Drop box watchers in Arizona connected to national effort from ‘2000 Mules’ creators

A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images. The movement to try to catch illegal voting at ballot drop boxes in Arizona, which is spurring complaints and lawsuits alleging voter intimidation, is not the local grassroots effort it appears to be.
ARIZONA STATE
Analysis: 80% of Noem’s reported individual donations are from out-of-state

Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state, according to an analysis of public records by South Dakota Searchlight. The tally of out-of-state addresses listed in Democratic challenger Jamie Smith’s records was 5%. The Noem campaign has...
FLORIDA STATE
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the past five years, registered nurses...
LOUISIANA STATE
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
DETROIT, MI
Rural Democrat, suburban Republican duke it out in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, right, are running in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. (Campaign photos) Redistricting was supposed to give voters in central Oregon a Democratic representative in Congress, something they haven’t had since Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Instead, a national political climate that favors...
OREGON STATE
‘We will have to be ready,’ to protect elections every day, Black lawmakers warn | Thursday Coffee

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman speaks during a voting rights roundtable sponsored by the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday, 10/26/22 (Screen Capture). If they did nothing else after leaving the Capitol on Wednesday, attendees at a voting rights roundtable should go “back home to your families, to your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

