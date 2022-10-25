Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Know your ballot: The five constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
Maryland voters will decide five constitutional questions this election. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas treasurer nominees not eager to add audit duty, split on college saving plan
TOPEKA — Three candidates for Kansas state treasurer expressed little interest in expanding the scope of the office by investing millions of tax dollars in comprehensive audits of state government spending. The nominees for treasurer, Republican Steven Johnson, Democrat Lynn Rogers and Libertarian Steve Roberts, came together Wednesday night...
newsfromthestates.com
Rural Democrat, suburban Republican duke it out in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, right, are running in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. (Campaign photos) Redistricting was supposed to give voters in central Oregon a Democratic representative in Congress, something they haven’t had since Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Instead, a national political climate that favors...
newsfromthestates.com
‘We will have to be ready,’ to protect elections every day, Black lawmakers warn | Thursday Coffee
Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman speaks during a voting rights roundtable sponsored by the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday, 10/26/22 (Screen Capture). If they did nothing else after leaving the Capitol on Wednesday, attendees at a voting rights roundtable should go “back home to your families, to your...
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats
TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes...
newsfromthestates.com
Two applicants for Capitol police chief have made headlines
State lawmakers will choose the first ever Capitol police chief in the coming weeks, and the law enforcement professionals who have put their names up for consideration include two who were involved in notable incidents related to their jobs. T.J. Gaughf, director of training for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Red wave’ and redistricting may play role in Nevada State Senate races
Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will begin to see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. Those advantages Democrats gave themselves...
newsfromthestates.com
Disability advocates lay out rule changes, accommodations ahead of November election
Voting rights activists and others gather at the Midtown Center in Milwaukee on the first day of early voting. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) Less than two weeks before the midterm elections, in a year in which Republicans have attempted to tighten the reins on voting rules based on false theories of election fraud, the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition held a virtual event Wednesday to outline what accommodations voters with disabilities are entitled to and how the rules have changed in the last two years.
newsfromthestates.com
Bristol trying to ban abortion providers and more Va. headlines
• The state inspector general’s office says it will investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad firm was hired to make a tourism ad that featured the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Bristol is taking steps to ban abortion providers, despite uncertainty over whether local governments...
newsfromthestates.com
FL education issues became muddled when Crist and DeSantis sparred during this week’s debate
The Monday televised debate between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist was a whirlwind of political talking points and a rowdy audience. But in the world of public education policy, what was true, what wasn’t, and which details were omitted?. The Phoenix has provided clarifications and context...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Power grab’: West Virginia will vote on constitutional amendments to give state lawmakers new authority
Tara Holstein, the acting director of the Boone-Madison Public Library walks by the branch's public computers. Photo by Ian Karbal/Mountain State Spotlight. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
newsfromthestates.com
Crosby/Rey rematch in Southern Md. is one of the marquee races of the fall
Del. Brian Crosby and former Del. Deb Rey love St. Mary’s County. They both have military backgrounds; Crosby served as an Army Ranger and Rey retired from the Air Force. The similarities end there. Crosby, a 39-year-old Democrat, and Rey, a 55-year-old Republican, are vying to represent District 29B...
newsfromthestates.com
Griswold, Anderson discuss election threats in final Colorado secretary of state debate
Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, left, and her GOP challenger, Pam Anderson, participate in a 9News debate on Oct. 24, 2022. (screenshot) In their final debate ahead of next month’s midterm elections, the candidates running for Colorado secretary of state on Monday reacted to reports of far-right conspiracist groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Colorado and other states.
newsfromthestates.com
Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority
Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
newsfromthestates.com
Vice president visits with NM governor in ABQ to reiterate importance of protecting abortion
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey, the chairwoman of UNM’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology served as moderators during the discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) As early voting continues and General Election day creeps closer, Vice President Kamala Harris...
newsfromthestates.com
Crist pummels DeSantis’ ‘culture war’ policies during governor’s race debate
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist met on the debate stage on Oct. 24, 2022, in Fort Piece. Source: Screenshot. Democrat Charlie Crist used the occasion of his only scheduled debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday evening to pummel the Republican governor over his restrictions on abortion rights, for ignoring science when writing COVID and transgender policy, for sidestepping 82,000 COVID deaths in Florida, and for refusing to commit to serving a full second term.
newsfromthestates.com
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
newsfromthestates.com
Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers
The Clark County Election Department building in North Las Vegas, where ballots are processed and counted, has been remodeled with glass panels throughout the entire counting board where observers can sit and watch every step of the process. “We don’t have anything to hide,” Joe Gloria said. (Photo: Jeniffer Solis)
newsfromthestates.com
Watch: Abortion isn’t on the ballot, but here’s how your vote could impact access in Texas
Texans are headed to the polls for the first time since the procedure was essentially banned across the state. Texas Tribune women’s health reporter Eleanor Klibanoff explains how each ballot cast influences the future of abortion policy. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit
If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from...
Comments / 0