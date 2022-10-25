Read full article on original website
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
First decade of Alaska’s dental therapy program shows successes in Yukon-Kuskokwim region
Andrea Alexie mans a booth on Friday at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention giving information about opportunties for dental-care education. The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium operates a dental therapy program, which has proved important in rural regions where traditional dental service has been scarce. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Hawaii Schools Are Struggling To Help English Learners Recover From Pandemic Setbacks
Rianna Milne, a 15-year-old freshman at Farrington High School whose native language is Marshallese, is focused this year on getting more comfortable speaking English in class. Milne spent a good chunk of middle school taking virtual classes during the pandemic. She says it was difficult to understand her teachers online,...
Drop box watchers in Arizona connected to national effort from ‘2000 Mules’ creators
A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images. The movement to try to catch illegal voting at ballot drop boxes in Arizona, which is spurring complaints and lawsuits alleging voter intimidation, is not the local grassroots effort it appears to be.
Kids in the Midwest will get more blood screenings under EPA plan to deal with lead threat
A worker waters a property in the Omaha Lead Superfund Site that's been remediated for high levels of lead in the soil (photo: Abiola Kosoko). A study shows about half of children in the United States have detectable levels of lead in their blood, despite federal regulations that ban or restrict its use.
Oregonians cite homelessness as chief concern, survey finds
On any given day, about 15,000 people in Oregon lack housing across the state. Portland alone counts about 2,000, including people living in tents and campers off Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Many Oregonians want elected leaders to tackle homelessness, a state survey found. Thirty-seven percent...
State needs to better fund emergency response to drought, fire and flood, expert group says
A massive plume from the Black Fire near a fenced road in June (Public domain photo via the National Wildfire Coordinating Group) A newly created group composed of high-ranking state leaders and water experts said the New Mexico Legislature should anticipate more disastrous fires and floods like the state encountered this year – and find a way to make sure there’s money for hard-hit areas during those emergencies.
In FL, girls did worse than boys in 4th grade math during COVID pandemic
Girls performed worse than boys in 4th grade math during the course of the COVID pandemic in Florida, according to new national data. And the difference, often described as the “achievement gap” between various demographics, widened since 2019 compared to scores in 2022. In 2019, 4th grade male...
A delay in new transgender policies enactment and more Va. headlines
• The new school policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed for transgender students won’t take effect until at least late next month, a delay caused by public comments arguing the policies violate state law.—Washington Post. • The latest out-of-state political stops for Youngkin include a headlining role...
‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices
PHOENIX — During the first few days that Arizona’s Maricopa County began tabulating early votes, County Recorder Stephen Richer ran between interviews and meetings, responded on Twitter to dozens of voters with questions about the election and held a press conference for reporters. He managed this all while...
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the past five years, registered nurses...
Vice president visits with NM governor in ABQ to reiterate importance of protecting abortion
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey, the chairwoman of UNM’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology served as moderators during the discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) As early voting continues and General Election day creeps closer, Vice President Kamala Harris...
Texas tries again to prove that Scott Panetti is just sane enough to be executed
The Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville, also known as the Walls Unit, home of the state’s execution chamber. (Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The state of Texas admits...
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit
If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from...
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
Rural Democrat, suburban Republican duke it out in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, right, are running in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. (Campaign photos) Redistricting was supposed to give voters in central Oregon a Democratic representative in Congress, something they haven’t had since Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Instead, a national political climate that favors...
Crosby/Rey rematch in Southern Md. is one of the marquee races of the fall
Del. Brian Crosby and former Del. Deb Rey love St. Mary’s County. They both have military backgrounds; Crosby served as an Army Ranger and Rey retired from the Air Force. The similarities end there. Crosby, a 39-year-old Democrat, and Rey, a 55-year-old Republican, are vying to represent District 29B...
Two applicants for Capitol police chief have made headlines
State lawmakers will choose the first ever Capitol police chief in the coming weeks, and the law enforcement professionals who have put their names up for consideration include two who were involved in notable incidents related to their jobs. T.J. Gaughf, director of training for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,...
Bristol trying to ban abortion providers and more Va. headlines
• The state inspector general’s office says it will investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad firm was hired to make a tourism ad that featured the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The city of Bristol is taking steps to ban abortion providers, despite uncertainty over whether local governments...
How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?
The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but what both regions of the state share is a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started. Since...
