Gene Forest
3d ago
Our great govenor scared to debate doesn't want to discuss her state investigation .Is neom the best SD has to offer to be our next governor .
KELOLAND TV
Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Gov. Kristi Noem next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the final stretch before the election, incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is bringing national politicians to South Dakota to campaign. Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will join Noem in Rapid City and Sioux Falls on November 2 to drum up support ahead of the election.
kotatv.com
South Dakota voters punch above their weight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to voting in elections, people are often divided on whether their vote has an impact. Some states, like South Dakota, have greater voting power than others. South Dakota has a small population of less than one million people and that may seem...
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
newsfromthestates.com
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
Noem with large lead in South Dakota gubernatorial race, says new poll from KELOLAND News/Emerson College/The Hill
However they planned to vote, 74% of the voters expect Governor Kristi Noem to get re-elected.
sdstandardnow.com
Smith campaign made minor filing error, but Noem and compliant SD media turned it into a running story
When you hand your opponent a club, don’t be surprised when she beats you over the head with it. Such is the case with the Jamie Smith for governor team. It made a foolish, easily preventable error by failing to include the name, address and amount of money donated for supporters who gave more than $100. The form was submitted Monday, Oct. 24, the deadline for pre-election campaign finance reports.
newsfromthestates.com
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
KELOLAND TV
Trump defeats Biden in South Dakota in hypothetical 2024 race, poll shows
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If there was a presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and incumbent Democrat Joe Biden in 2024, Trump would win in South Dakota, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 from...
gowatertown.net
Noem camp alleges campaign violations by Democrat Jamie Smith
PIERRE, S.D.–A new twist in South Dakota’s race for governor with Election Day just two weeks from today. On Monday, the Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign issued a press release saying her Democrat opponent, Jamie Smith, violated campaign finance disclosure laws, and called for an immediate investigation. The...
newsfromthestates.com
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
KELOLAND TV
Yes and no on Medicaid, recreational pot, poll says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are split on two ballot measures in this year’s election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 with a sample of 1,500 voters who were very likely...
newsfromthestates.com
KELOLAND TV
596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
Comments / 3