South Dakota State

Gene Forest
3d ago

Our great govenor scared to debate doesn't want to discuss her state investigation .Is neom the best SD has to offer to be our next governor .

KELOLAND TV

Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Gov. Kristi Noem next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the final stretch before the election, incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is bringing national politicians to South Dakota to campaign. Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will join Noem in Rapid City and Sioux Falls on November 2 to drum up support ahead of the election.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters punch above their weight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to voting in elections, people are often divided on whether their vote has an impact. Some states, like South Dakota, have greater voting power than others. South Dakota has a small population of less than one million people and that may seem...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
SPEARFISH, SD
newsfromthestates.com

2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly

Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members....
NEVADA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology

Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
IOWA STATE
sdstandardnow.com

Smith campaign made minor filing error, but Noem and compliant SD media turned it into a running story

When you hand your opponent a club, don’t be surprised when she beats you over the head with it. Such is the case with the Jamie Smith for governor team. It made a foolish, easily preventable error by failing to include the name, address and amount of money donated for supporters who gave more than $100. The form was submitted Monday, Oct. 24, the deadline for pre-election campaign finance reports.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin

When a school board in Lake Country, Wisconsin approved a policy banning the display of LGBTQ Pride flags and the use of preferred pronouns, it found itself on the leading edge of a series of similar policies enacted in school districts elsewhere in the state and across the country. On...
WISCONSIN STATE
sdpb.org

Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization

A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

Noem camp alleges campaign violations by Democrat Jamie Smith

PIERRE, S.D.–A new twist in South Dakota’s race for governor with Election Day just two weeks from today. On Monday, the Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign issued a press release saying her Democrat opponent, Jamie Smith, violated campaign finance disclosure laws, and called for an immediate investigation. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘We will have to be ready,’ to protect elections every day, Black lawmakers warn | Thursday Coffee

Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman speaks during a voting rights roundtable sponsored by the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday, 10/26/22 (Screen Capture). If they did nothing else after leaving the Capitol on Wednesday, attendees at a voting rights roundtable should go “back home to your families, to your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
TENNESSEE STATE
KELOLAND TV

Yes and no on Medicaid, recreational pot, poll says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are split on two ballot measures in this year’s election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 with a sample of 1,500 voters who were very likely...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘Power grab’: West Virginia will vote on constitutional amendments to give state lawmakers new authority

Tara Holstein, the acting director of the Boone-Madison Public Library walks by the branch's public computers. Photo by Ian Karbal/Mountain State Spotlight. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
KELOLAND TV

596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

