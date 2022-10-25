Read full article on original website
marfapublicradio.org
Sheriff sought to have LGBTQ pride flags removed from courthouse grounds during Pride Marfa, officials say
During a Pride event in June, officials quietly asked the event’s organizers to take down their rainbow pride flags after Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez expressed concerns about the flags. Earlier this year, as former Marfa resident Chris Gonzales was helping plan a summertime LGBTQ pride event in the...
