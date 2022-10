Calhoun Journal

October 25, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Tonight, October 25th will be that Trunk-or-Treat for the Ayers Campus location of Gadsden State University from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. 1801 Coleman Rd, Anniston, AL 36207. Games, face painting, candy & more! Free to the public. Costume contest for GSCC students; prizes awarded!

