Cincinnati, OH

Look: Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Monday Night Football Matchup With Browns

By James Rapien
 2 days ago

Cincinnati has won four of their last five games

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Browns and improve to 5-3 on the season when they travel to Cleveland for a Monday Night Football matchup with their division rival.

Cincinnati will wear white jerseys with black pants, orange stripes and orange socks.

Check out the combination below.

