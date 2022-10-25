If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO