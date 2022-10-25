ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wrfalp.com

Jamestown Area 7th Highest Number of Lead Poisoned Children in NYS Outside NYC

The 14701 zip code has the seventh highest number of lead poisoned children in New York State outside of New York City. That data is according to New York State Department of Health’s 2020 data and being shared by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to raise awareness of the childhood lead poisoning problem plaguing communities.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Smethport FD Holding Benefit for Displaced Family

The Smethport Fire Department is hosting a benefit for the family displaced by a three alarm fire in Coryville last week. The benefit for the Hudak family will take place Saturday at noon at the Smethport Fire Hall at 109 South Nelson Street. You can access the benefit’s Facebook event...
SMETHPORT, PA
erienewsnow.com

Parents Protesting Bullying Within Jamestown Public Schools

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Parents of students at Jamestown Public Schools are protesting continued bullying within the district and are slated to express concerns directly to educators on Tuesday. Earlier this month, a local mother spoke out to WNY News Now about a public humiliation stunt in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Special Olympics Pennsylvania Partners with the YMCA of Greater Erie

Special Olympics Pennsylvania announced a partnership with the YMCA of Greater Erie. The partnerships will help alleviate the Special Olympics Athletes struggle with finding suitable training facilities. They now have access to YMCA's where they can host competitions, improve fitness levels and build conditioning skills. Developing healthy habits is important...
ERIE, PA
wrfalp.com

Jamestown BPU Moves to 37th Place on Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America List

The award program administered by Springbuk moved the BPU up the list to 37th place of 100 companies. They had been at 51st place in 2020. More than 1,000 workplaces are considered in the contest annually. To qualify for the national award, applicants are scored on a rubric as well as having applicant essays and questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health reviewed.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo

If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
BUFFALO, NY

