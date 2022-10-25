Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Warren Area High School Student is the First to Receive the Emerging Leaders Class Act Scholarship
A Warren Area High School student is coming off a big day at school. A historic one, really. She's the very first recipient of the Emerging Leaders Class Act Award, from the Northwest Tri Country Intermediate Unit, otherwise known as IU5. Lilly Broadcasting is among several local businesses sponsoring the...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Area 7th Highest Number of Lead Poisoned Children in NYS Outside NYC
The 14701 zip code has the seventh highest number of lead poisoned children in New York State outside of New York City. That data is according to New York State Department of Health’s 2020 data and being shared by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to raise awareness of the childhood lead poisoning problem plaguing communities.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
The growing problem of homelessness in Jamestown
Jamestown officials are working with the County Homeless Coalition and others to make sure everyone has a safe place to go when they need shelter.
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1
Applications for New York State's Home Energy Assistance Program (“HEAP”) open on November 1. The Erie County Department of Social Services says it strongly encourages you to apply online.
wesb.com
Smethport FD Holding Benefit for Displaced Family
The Smethport Fire Department is hosting a benefit for the family displaced by a three alarm fire in Coryville last week. The benefit for the Hudak family will take place Saturday at noon at the Smethport Fire Hall at 109 South Nelson Street. You can access the benefit’s Facebook event...
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
erienewsnow.com
Parents Protesting Bullying Within Jamestown Public Schools
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Parents of students at Jamestown Public Schools are protesting continued bullying within the district and are slated to express concerns directly to educators on Tuesday. Earlier this month, a local mother spoke out to WNY News Now about a public humiliation stunt in...
erienewsnow.com
Special Olympics Pennsylvania Partners with the YMCA of Greater Erie
Special Olympics Pennsylvania announced a partnership with the YMCA of Greater Erie. The partnerships will help alleviate the Special Olympics Athletes struggle with finding suitable training facilities. They now have access to YMCA's where they can host competitions, improve fitness levels and build conditioning skills. Developing healthy habits is important...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Executive Removes Another Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Commission Board Member
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed another board member from the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission. On Monday, Davis announced that he is removing board member Adrienne Dixon from the commission. It comes just five days after Davis removed Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation CEO Gerald Blanks from the...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown BPU Moves to 37th Place on Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America List
The award program administered by Springbuk moved the BPU up the list to 37th place of 100 companies. They had been at 51st place in 2020. More than 1,000 workplaces are considered in the contest annually. To qualify for the national award, applicants are scored on a rubric as well as having applicant essays and questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health reviewed.
wnynewsnow.com
Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
26 Shirts supporting a 12-year-old cancer patient of Olean
A 12-year-old girl from Olean, NY, receives countless support from all over, including 26 Shirts after being diagnosed with a rare liver cancer.
Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo
If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
Youth baseball coach ordered to community service, pay back stolen money
CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A youth baseball coach was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and pay back the $15,000 he stole from a team account. The Erie County District Attorney said that 41-year-old Peter Pavlovich of East Amherst admitted to making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and depositing player registration fees into his personal […]
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
Bills Mafia donations help grieving family give back to local animal shelters
Finding light in the darkness of grief. That has been the focus for Mike Lips after his wife Sharon passed away in May. The couple had been married for nearly 40 years.
Owner of former LORD Corp. site cited for tall grass on W. 12th St. and Greengarden Blvd
The owner of the former LORD Corporation site at the corner of West 12th and Greengarden streets has been cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. According to an Erie County magisterial district judge, the owner of one west side property was cited by code enforcement for tall grass. The owner also faces charges […]
Buffalo Police Department announces the creation of the 'Threat Management Unit'
The Buffalo Police Department has announced the creation of the "Threat Management Unit," which will launch on November 13.
Comments / 0