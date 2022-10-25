ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

Youngkin unveils education plan after 'national report card' shows learning loss during pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for action after a national report released Monday showed learning setbacks for children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) — also known as the "nation's report card" — found that a majority of states saw scores decline for fourth and eighth graders in mathematics and reading between 2019 and 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

Climate change is destroying North Carolina's wetlands, scientists say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may sound like a Halloween attraction, but so-called "ghost forests" don't need paranormal activity to be terrifying. Scientists say North Carolina's coastal communities are turning gray thanks to rising sea levels. Climate change is destroying wetlands along the North Carolina coast. Let's connect the dots.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy