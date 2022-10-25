Read full article on original website
Virginia voter registration system getting a makeover
The changes aren't expected to start until 2025. They hope to enhance accessibility and boost protection.
Midterm elections right around the corner, debates being held in battleground states
Over 9 and a half million Americans have already voted early, according to data. Races in Pennsylvania, Georgia and even Virginia are major focuses.
Virginia governor: $9 billion to improve transportation system will improve quality of life
Youngkin spoke in Virginia Beach Thursday morning. He said the $9 billion will improve the quality of life for Virginians and attract more visitors.
Youngkin unveils education plan after 'national report card' shows learning loss during pandemic
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for action after a national report released Monday showed learning setbacks for children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) — also known as the "nation's report card" — found that a majority of states saw scores decline for fourth and eighth graders in mathematics and reading between 2019 and 2022.
Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads. Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School. Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the...
Climate change is destroying North Carolina's wetlands, scientists say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may sound like a Halloween attraction, but so-called "ghost forests" don't need paranormal activity to be terrifying. Scientists say North Carolina's coastal communities are turning gray thanks to rising sea levels. Climate change is destroying wetlands along the North Carolina coast. Let's connect the dots.
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
Seton Youth Shelters breaks ground on new campus
Seton Youth Shelters is now a step closer to opening a new campus. The group has helped at-risk children in Hampton Roads for almost 40 years.
