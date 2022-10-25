ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NESN

Former Patriot Calls Out Mac Jones For ‘Dirty’ Play Against Bears

Mac Jones managed to ruffle some feathers Monday night despite only playing three offensive series against the Bears. One of Jones’ 16 plays in primetime at Gillette Stadium was an 8-yard scramble that brought the Patriots into field-goal territory early in the second quarter. As Jones went into a slide at the conclusion of his run, the sophomore quarterback appeared to intentionally raise his foot toward an airborne Jaquan Brisker. The Bears safety stayed down on the turf for a moment after Jones clipped him in the crotch.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout

The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Former Patriot Malcolm Butler Works Out For AFC East Rival

Malcolm Butler never got the opportunity to play in a regular-season game during his brief second stint with the New England Patriots. But there’s still a chance the veteran cornerback could see the field this season. Butler signed with the Patriots back in March and appeared in New England’s...
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Getting Trade Calls On Top Running Back, Versatile Safety

The Patriots trade rumors are starting to heat up. On Wednesday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported that New England has received trade calls on all its veteran receivers — including Jakobi Meyers. The next day, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported that teams have shown interest in embattled right tackle Isaiah Wynn.
NESN

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Adding Offensive Weapon In Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs just added another weapon to their Patrick Mahomes-led offense, reportedly swinging a trade with the New York Giants on Thursday for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Jordan Schultz of theScore was the first to report the news, which since has been confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety

Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Jarring Loss To Bears

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Bears entered Gillette Stadium on Monday as 8.5-point underdogs against the Patriots. They left town with a convincing 33-14 victory. Quarterback Justin Fields put together a career night for Chicago, which racked up 390 yards of total offense against New England. Fields racked up 179 yards and a touchdown with one pick through the air while adding 82 yards and a score on 14 carries. Chicago went 11-for-18 on third downs, including a handful of huge gains.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Ex-Patriot Takes Shot At Bill Belichick Amid QB Controversy

Everybody seems to have an opinion on how the New England Patriots handled their quarterback situation Monday night, including one former player who pointed the blame at Bill Belichick. The Patriots entered their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Chicago Bears having a decision to make at quarterback. Either they...
NESN

Mac Jones Takes High Road, Backs Patriots’ QB Plan After Loss

FOXBORO, Mass. — If Mac Jones was miffed by his removal from Monday night’s New England Patriots loss, he didn’t show it postgame. Jones, who played three series before giving way to rookie backup Bailey Zappe, said he was aware of and on board with head coach Bill Belichick’s unorthodox plan to play both quarterbacks against the Chicago Bears.
NESN

On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans

FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Fantasy Football Week 8 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

Fantasy football managers will have more decisions to make leading up to Week 8, with a handful of injuries to lineup mainstays and two fantasy-relevant NFL teams on their bye week. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will accompany Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles...
NESN

Did Mac Jones’ Ugly Interception Vs. Bears Hit SkyCam Wire?

UPDATE: ESPN on Wednesday released a statement saying Mac Jones’ intercepted second-quarter pass against the Chicago Bears did not, in fact, make contact with the wire supporting the network’s SkyCam. ORIGINAL STORY: Mac Jones tossed an ill-advised interception on his final snap Monday night. But replays revealed his...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

NFL Survivor League Picks: Teams To Consider, Avoid In Week 8

This NFL this season has seen mind-boggling inconsistency, and bettors and survivor league players certainly have felt the impact of the league’s parity through the first seven weeks of the campaign. Most recently it was the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who let down NFL survivor league...
WASHINGTON STATE
NESN

NESN

