3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Former Patriot Calls Out Mac Jones For ‘Dirty’ Play Against Bears
Mac Jones managed to ruffle some feathers Monday night despite only playing three offensive series against the Bears. One of Jones’ 16 plays in primetime at Gillette Stadium was an 8-yard scramble that brought the Patriots into field-goal territory early in the second quarter. As Jones went into a slide at the conclusion of his run, the sophomore quarterback appeared to intentionally raise his foot toward an airborne Jaquan Brisker. The Bears safety stayed down on the turf for a moment after Jones clipped him in the crotch.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout
The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
Bears Linebacker With Unique Quote To Describe Silent Patriots Crowd
FOXBORO, Mass. — The hometown fans started filing out of Gillette Stadium in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bears put the finishing touches on a dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith certainly took notice of a Patriots crowd that was raucous...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1-Word Reaction To Colts' Quarterback Decision
In a shocking turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts decided Monday to bench quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. While Ryan is reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury, information surfacing today appears to state that the switch will remain in effect even if Ryan is cleared to ...
Patriots Fans Will Despise This Mac Jones Comparison After ‘Dirty’ Slide
There are some athletes nobody wants to be compared to. But unfortunately for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, that’s the position he found himself in Wednesday after a video of his controversial slide from “Monday Night Football” gained more attention. The play in question has been...
Former Patriot Malcolm Butler Works Out For AFC East Rival
Malcolm Butler never got the opportunity to play in a regular-season game during his brief second stint with the New England Patriots. But there’s still a chance the veteran cornerback could see the field this season. Butler signed with the Patriots back in March and appeared in New England’s...
Patriots Reportedly Getting Trade Calls On Top Running Back, Versatile Safety
The Patriots trade rumors are starting to heat up. On Wednesday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported that New England has received trade calls on all its veteran receivers — including Jakobi Meyers. The next day, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported that teams have shown interest in embattled right tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Adding Offensive Weapon In Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs just added another weapon to their Patrick Mahomes-led offense, reportedly swinging a trade with the New York Giants on Thursday for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Jordan Schultz of theScore was the first to report the news, which since has been confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and...
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety
Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Jarring Loss To Bears
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Bears entered Gillette Stadium on Monday as 8.5-point underdogs against the Patriots. They left town with a convincing 33-14 victory. Quarterback Justin Fields put together a career night for Chicago, which racked up 390 yards of total offense against New England. Fields racked up 179 yards and a touchdown with one pick through the air while adding 82 yards and a score on 14 carries. Chicago went 11-for-18 on third downs, including a handful of huge gains.
Ex-Patriot Takes Shot At Bill Belichick Amid QB Controversy
Everybody seems to have an opinion on how the New England Patriots handled their quarterback situation Monday night, including one former player who pointed the blame at Bill Belichick. The Patriots entered their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Chicago Bears having a decision to make at quarterback. Either they...
Mac Jones Takes High Road, Backs Patriots’ QB Plan After Loss
FOXBORO, Mass. — If Mac Jones was miffed by his removal from Monday night’s New England Patriots loss, he didn’t show it postgame. Jones, who played three series before giving way to rookie backup Bailey Zappe, said he was aware of and on board with head coach Bill Belichick’s unorthodox plan to play both quarterbacks against the Chicago Bears.
On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans
FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
Fantasy Football Week 8 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions
Fantasy football managers will have more decisions to make leading up to Week 8, with a handful of injuries to lineup mainstays and two fantasy-relevant NFL teams on their bye week. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will accompany Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles...
Did Mac Jones’ Ugly Interception Vs. Bears Hit SkyCam Wire?
UPDATE: ESPN on Wednesday released a statement saying Mac Jones’ intercepted second-quarter pass against the Chicago Bears did not, in fact, make contact with the wire supporting the network’s SkyCam. ORIGINAL STORY: Mac Jones tossed an ill-advised interception on his final snap Monday night. But replays revealed his...
Colts finally give up on Andrew Luck ghost, while Packers need prayers and Patriots need to start Mac Jones
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Teams are looking at themselves in the mirror at the halfway point of the season. The Indianapolis Colts appear headed towards a rebuild, the Green Bay Packers need a win against the best team in the NFL and the New England Patriots are messing around with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
NFL Survivor League Picks: Teams To Consider, Avoid In Week 8
This NFL this season has seen mind-boggling inconsistency, and bettors and survivor league players certainly have felt the impact of the league’s parity through the first seven weeks of the campaign. Most recently it was the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who let down NFL survivor league...
