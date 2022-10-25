ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska offers 2024 DB from Arizona

By Jakob Ashlin
 2 days ago

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered 2024 three-star defensive back Kennedy Urlacher. He is the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.

As a junior, Kennedy Urlacher has 20 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery in six games per MaxPreps . He attends Chandler High School in Chandler, AZ. Nebraska also recently offered his high school teammate running back Ca’lil Valentine .

247 Sports ranks Urlacher as the 57th-best safety in the 2024 class. He has received offers from Arizona, Iowa, New Mexico, and Northern Arizona.

Nebraska has been active on the recruiting trail, but they are still looking to land their first commit in the 2024 class .

Nebraska Football Coaching Search Tracker: Week 8

