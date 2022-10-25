Counting down the days until December 25 can be a super fun way to celebrate the holiday season, but what if we could combine it with Disney pin collecting?. The holiday season is truly the ‘most wonderful time of the year,’ and celebrating it with Disney decorations makes it more magical. If you’re looking for a way of incorporating Walt Disney World into the festive season, then this Disney 24-Day Holiday Countdown Calendar Mystery Pin Set 2022 is just the thing for dedicated Disney fans!

