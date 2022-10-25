Read full article on original website
Jimmies Sweep Briar Cliff on Senior Day
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team picked up its 27th win of the year on Saturday afternoon with a straight-set win over Briar Cliff. Set scores were 25-22, 25-13, and 25-17. Briar Cliff and Jamestown battled through the opening set with both teams hitting below .200. The Jimmies were able to pull away late and a Kalli Hegerle service ace capped off set one.
Viking Men Impressive in Season-Opening Win over Northwestern
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) In the season-opener, the Viking men’s basketball team took down an annual power receiving votes in the nationwide poll. Valley City State topped Northwestern, IA 91-83 at the W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in Valley City Friday night to open 2022-23 play. The Red Raiders had received votes in the NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll.
Viking Football Stopped by Dickinson State
DICKINSON, ND (NewsDakota.com) A stiff Bluehawk run defense, and a hot receiver led to a Valley City State University loss 21-13 Saturday in Dickinson. Noah Sickler caught seven passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while the Viking run game was held to just 43 yards on the ground in a win for the Bluehawks that give them the inside track for their eighth consecutive conference championship. Dickinson State moved to 4-0 in North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) play, while the Vikings fell to 2-2 in the league, 3-5 overall.
Blue Jays Open Postseason With Dominant Win
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team scored 42 consecutive points in the first half on Friday night at Hansen Stadium as the Blue Jays defeated Grand Forks Central 49-20 in the opening round of the 11A playoffs. GF Central began the game with a touchdown...
Hi-Liner Football Opens Post-Season Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Tonight marks the start of the North Dakota 11-A football playoffs, and the Hi-Liners are in the mix. Valley City hosts Fargo North tonight in the quarterfinals. The Hi-Liners received the number-four seed in the playoff field, Fargo North received the five seed. North started the...
Loboes One Win From Dakota Bowl
LAMOURE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The defending champs in North Dakota 9-Man high school football is one step closer to back to back titles after LaMoure-Litchville-Marion blasted Surrey 43-8 on Saturday in the quarterfinals in LaMoure. The Loboes jumped up early as they scored touchdowns on their first three possessions...
Jimmies Shut Out DWU to Remain in Postseason Hunt
MITCHELL, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team staved off elimination from the GPAC postseason tournament with a 4-0 win at Dakota Wesleyan University Wednesday evening. The Jimmies need to win at Briar Cliff (Iowa) on Saturday to leapfrog the Chargers in the standings and earn...
North Upsets Hi-Liners in Quarters
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) After the Hi-Liners piled up rushing yards against their opposition all year, it was the running game that ultimately ended their season in opening round of the playoffs. Fargo North runningback Peder Haugo rushed for 137 yards, scored on the opening drive of the game, then...
Jimmies Blank DWU
MITCHELL, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team moved closer to a GPAC championship with a 3-0 win at Dakota Wesleyan University Wednesday evening. Jamestown (12-4-1 overall, 11-0 GPAC) travels to Briar Cliff (Iowa) Saturday with the conference title on the line. A Jimmie win would...
District 5 Volleyball Tournament Day 1: Higher Seeds Move On
WIMBLEDON, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Day one of the District 5 Volleyball tournament saw all the higher seeds winning their games. Game 1: #4 Edgley-Kulm-Montpelier 3 vs #5 Ellendale 1. Set Scores: 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 Recap: Ellendale put up a fight in each set keeping it close but was...
Janice Jane Heasley
Janice Jane Heasley, 68, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer since December 2019. Janice Scheuffele was born December 31, 1953, in Jamestown, the daughter of Leonard and Mildred (Ebel) Scheuffele. She was...
Uff Da: The Folk Art of Emily Lunde Coming To Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota Museum of Art Announces New Rural Arts Traveling Exhibition featuring Uff Da: The Folk Art of Emily Lunde will be on display in Valley City at the Barnes County Museum from November 1st – November 18th. Emily Wilhelmina Dufke Lunde was...
Jamestown Conducting Street Sweeping Tonight
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting tonight, Oct. 27, city crews will be out street sweeping in the downtown business district and surrounding areas. This will take place approximately at 10:30 PM until approximately 7:00 AM or until finished. Please move vehicles off the streets during these times until sweeping is done in these areas.
Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
Philip “Phil” Schafer
Philip “Phil” Schafer January 2, 1945 – October 25, 2022. Phil Schafer, age 77, of New Rockford, ND, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford, ND. Phil’s Visitation will be Friday from 1:00PM-5:00PM at Evans Funeral Home and will continue...
Jamestown Police Conduct Training Wednesday Night
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Police Department have been fielding several questions related to a Police Training Exercise which occurred last evening near downtown Jamestown. “We would like to clear up any questions or speculation anyone may have,” Major Justin Blinsky stated. The...
Party Crashers Celebrates Expansion with Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Party Crashers/Jamestown Inflatable Games. They have expanded their space to add a Discovery Zone, which includes games and puzzles to help children develop their STEM skills. This business is located at 1211 8th St. SE Jamestown, ND 58401. You can reach them at 701-952-4386.
Dr. Misty Anderson Recognized As Woman Of The Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDMA) – Dr. Misty Anderson, an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, was recognized as Woman of the Year by the North Dakota Chapter of the American College of Physicians. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished career in areas of exceptional patient care, medical education, or research.
Rowell Receives 2022 Operator Meritorious Service Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Joe Rowell, Jamestown’s Water Superintendent, was recently recognized with the prestigious Operator Meritorious Service Award for 2022. The award annually recognizes individuals at the Section level for:. -Continuous compliance with all public health standards in treated drinking water. -Consistent and outstanding contribution to plant...
Patti Skadberg
Patti Skadberg, age 82, of Carrington, ND, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Patti’s Visitation will be Sunday, from 5:00PM-7:00PM with family present followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:30AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND.
