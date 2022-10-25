ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich Pen Women to Host Event for Their Latest Exhibit, Forms of Nature: Joan Goldin and Leigh Taylor Mickelson

Best Day Ever Sidewalk Sale Returns to Greenwich Ave

On Sunday, October 30 from 11:00am -3:00pm, head to the Best Day Ever sidewalk sale at 290 Greenwich Avenue for hand knitted hats and bracelets. All hats are hand made by Greenwich Schools staff and students and all proceeds benefit the VWM Families Foundation. The VWMFF is currently funding a...
GREENWICH, CT
LETTER: Fazio is No Friend to the Environment

As a 21-year-old Greenwich resident I cannot vote for Ryan Fazio. He voted against the 2022 State Clean Air Act that calls for the reduction of emissions from medium and light-duty vehicles that make up the majority of our state emissions — that’s 37 percent of CO2 and a whopping 67 percent of nitrous oxide, an even more potent greenhouse gas.
GREENWICH, CT
P&Z Watch: Demo of Movie Theater Proposed; 5,000 sq ft Restaurant and Pedestrian Plaza Proposed

GP Holding Company, an affiliate company of Greenwich Plaza, has submitted an updated application to Greenwich Planning & Zoning that includes renovation of Greenwich train station, demolition of the unoccupied 16,000+ sq ft, 654 seat movie theater and construction of an addition with 5,000+ sq ft restaurant on the corner of Railroad Ave and Steamboat Road.
GREENWICH, CT
The climate crisis is here. That’s why I am voting for Rachel Khanna.

We have seen the damage that Hurricanes Ian and Ida, Sandy, Isaias, and others have caused in our community, the flooding in Byram, the evacuation of nursing homes, and Town firefighters risking their lives having to triage homes whose electrical panels were submerged. We cannot ignore the toll that climate change is taking on our community. We live on the front lines.
STAMFORD, CT
LETTER: It’s a Matter of Trust

In April of this year Democratic legislators voted for an appropriation for a new build of Westhill High School in Stamford. It was a real commitment to our public schools and both Ryan Fazio and Kimberly Fiorello voted against the appropriation. It was a bad vote, but it is their prerogative.
GREENWICH, CT

