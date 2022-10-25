Greenwich Pen Women to Host Event for Their Latest Exhibit, Forms of Nature: Joan Goldin and Leigh Taylor Mickelson

We have seen the damage that Hurricanes Ian and Ida, Sandy, Isaias, and others have caused in our community, the flooding in Byram, the evacuation of nursing homes, and Town firefighters risking their lives having to triage homes whose electrical panels were submerged. We cannot ignore the toll that climate change is taking on our community. We live on the front lines.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO