Greenwich Pen Women to Host Event for Their Latest Exhibit, Forms of Nature: Joan Goldin and Leigh Taylor Mickelson

Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
Best Day Ever Sidewalk Sale Returns to Greenwich Ave
On Sunday, October 30 from 11:00am -3:00pm, head to the Best Day Ever sidewalk sale at 290 Greenwich Avenue for hand knitted hats and bracelets. All hats are hand made by Greenwich Schools staff and students and all proceeds benefit the VWM Families Foundation. The VWMFF is currently funding a...
greenwichfreepress.com
Christ Church to Host Free Talk: Keys to Raising Your Kids to Live Beyond Themselves
Christ Church Greenwich is offering a free talk, “Keys to Raising Your Kids to Live Beyond Themselves,” with Josh Barton, Director of Youth Ministry and Deacon Susie McNiff, Director of Children & Family Ministry. The event is Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:15 am in Parish Hall at 254...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Botanical Center Presents: Landscapes as Sanctuary with Kathryn Herman
Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 am Kathryn Herman of Kathryn Herman Design will be at the Greenwich Botanical Center. Ms. Herman’s talk will encompass the renewed importance of outdoor spaces and the ways in which the creation of these outdoor environments adds to the enrichment of their enjoyment.
greenwichfreepress.com
RMA Featured Speaker for Oct 16, Dr. Katie Takayasu: The Case for Putting Plants First in Your Diet
Dr. Katie Takayasu, Integrative Medicine Physician and Author will address the RMA on Oct 26 at 11:00am. Her topic will be “The Case for Putting Plants First in Your Diet.”. Dr. Takayasu will make her presentation in-person and the community is invited to attend. You can also view the...
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: Fazio is No Friend to the Environment
As a 21-year-old Greenwich resident I cannot vote for Ryan Fazio. He voted against the 2022 State Clean Air Act that calls for the reduction of emissions from medium and light-duty vehicles that make up the majority of our state emissions — that’s 37 percent of CO2 and a whopping 67 percent of nitrous oxide, an even more potent greenhouse gas.
greenwichfreepress.com
P&Z Watch: Demo of Movie Theater Proposed; 5,000 sq ft Restaurant and Pedestrian Plaza Proposed
GP Holding Company, an affiliate company of Greenwich Plaza, has submitted an updated application to Greenwich Planning & Zoning that includes renovation of Greenwich train station, demolition of the unoccupied 16,000+ sq ft, 654 seat movie theater and construction of an addition with 5,000+ sq ft restaurant on the corner of Railroad Ave and Steamboat Road.
greenwichfreepress.com
Witherell Board Chair Larry Simon Reappointed to Third Term After Tense RTM Vote
Monday’s RTM meeting included a vote on a third term for Larry Simon who is chair of the board of directors of the Greenwich’s nursing home, the Nathaniel Witherell. Greenwich is the only municipality in Connecticut with its own nursing facility. Mr. Simon has been chair since 2016...
greenwichfreepress.com
The climate crisis is here. That’s why I am voting for Rachel Khanna.
We have seen the damage that Hurricanes Ian and Ida, Sandy, Isaias, and others have caused in our community, the flooding in Byram, the evacuation of nursing homes, and Town firefighters risking their lives having to triage homes whose electrical panels were submerged. We cannot ignore the toll that climate change is taking on our community. We live on the front lines.
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: It’s a Matter of Trust
In April of this year Democratic legislators voted for an appropriation for a new build of Westhill High School in Stamford. It was a real commitment to our public schools and both Ryan Fazio and Kimberly Fiorello voted against the appropriation. It was a bad vote, but it is their prerogative.
