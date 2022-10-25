Read full article on original website
Related
Laughter as Mom and Dad Dress Up As Famous Dead Parents for Halloween
The family reference famous deaths from Batman, Harry Potter and Star Wars.
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Why Halloween Should Always Be the Last Saturday Of October
Every year Halloween is on a different day of the week. Often on a school night. It’s not a national holiday. The stock market won’t close. The banks, schools, and post offices will remain open. And, yet, parents will have to rush home from work to dress kids in costumes, fill bowls with candy and head out into a spook-filled night. But if Halloween became a national holiday, celebrated on the last Saturday of October, kids and parents alike could take the time to actually celebrate.
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
How to keep your child safe for Halloween
Indiana State Police suggested these tips for parents to keep their children safe for Halloween. Keep costumes short to prevent little ones from trips and falls. Try make-up instead of a mask. Masks often obstruct a child’s vision, which makes tasks like crossing the street and going up and down stairs dangerous.
The Family Halloween Costume That Blew Us Away in Disney World
Okay, so how much fun is it to dress up in costumes for Halloween?. It’s even more fun when you get to dress up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Today is a party day, which means that we’ve seen some fun costumes in Magic Kingdom this afternoon (we’re constantly impressed with the costumes!). But one family costume quickly became one of our favorites!
This year's most popular Halloween costumes include Spider-Man, the 'Stranger Things' kids and dinosaurs
The most popular Halloween costumes of the year, per Google Trends' Frightgeist, include beloved characters like Harley Quinn and the "Stranger Things" gang as well as tried-and-true classics like witches, vampires and dinosaurs.
These are the Halloween costumes you may see a lot, based on people's Google searches
This year, the search engine composed a map of its most popular spooky searches.
The Haunted Mansion Restaurant With Halloween Vibes
If your favorite emotion is fear, you go all out for Halloween, and your bookshelves are loaded with the works of Stephen King, you are in good company. Drive through any neighborhood in October and you'll find many front yards populated by towering skeletons, inflatable ghosts, and skillfully carved jack-o-lanterns. This is truly the time to unleash your inner ghoul.
New Horror Movie Causing Reports of Fans Passing Out and Vomiting in Theaters
The spooky season is upon us once again and as October continues to march forward to Halloween, there are more than a few horror movies that you can catch in theaters. One of which just so happens to be making viewers, as per a recent report, pass out and vomit in their seats as the sequel bringing back the horrific Art The Clown, Terrifier 2, is causing quite the stir during its theatrical run as the devilish slasher returns from the grave to once again torment his unsuspecting victims.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
Show Us Your Adorable Dog Costumes For Halloween
Halloween is only 10 days away, folks. Halloween is quickly approaching, and it got me thinking as to what I'll be dressing my dog, Trouble, this year. I'm thinking she'll dress up as either Batgirl (since she has the ears for it) or Ghostbusters, since it's essentially a sweater, but I have yet to decide.
Halloween warning: Kids you may get a candy bar that plays Doom
With Halloween less than a week away, parents everywhere are riddled with anxiety over what some stranger might put in a candy bar. The worst case has kids take a bite filled with a razor blade, needle, or broken glass. But there is hope. A cheeky warning. On a fun...
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Dog owners share snaps of their maleficent mutts all dressed up for Halloween
DEVILISH dog owners have been sharing snaps online of their maleficent mutts all dressed up for Halloween. The mutts, who you would not want to cross on a late night walkies, have been taking the internet by storm. Costumes have been inspired by a wide variety of sources as they...
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ director reveals if it’s a festive or Halloween favorite
With Halloween now less than a week away, spooky season is reaching fever-pitch as people put the finishing touches to their trick-or-treating costumes. But alongside the mountains of Jack O’Lanterns and plastic spiders, Christmas decorations are also beginning to appear on store shelves. That combination is igniting a familiar yet thought-provoking discussion: is Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas a Christmas extravaganza or a Halloween staple?
How to complete the Halloween Quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley
You'll be stockpiling pumpkins and eating a lot of candy.
Kim Kardashian shows off truly spooky Halloween decorations: ‘Really creepy situation’
The SKIMS founder gave a video tour of the very realistic holiday decorations outside and within her California mansion and skeletons are heavily involved.
Costumes, cobwebs, and haunted houses: Listen to the origin of Elvira from the Halloween Queen
From her small-town upbringing to sexy on-screen scream queen – Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson drops by to talk with actor and podcast host Mayim Bialik for a super spooky chat about the origins of her beloved Halloween icon.
