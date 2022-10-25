The spooky season is upon us once again and as October continues to march forward to Halloween, there are more than a few horror movies that you can catch in theaters. One of which just so happens to be making viewers, as per a recent report, pass out and vomit in their seats as the sequel bringing back the horrific Art The Clown, Terrifier 2, is causing quite the stir during its theatrical run as the devilish slasher returns from the grave to once again torment his unsuspecting victims.

13 DAYS AGO