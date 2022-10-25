ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBC Sports

How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge

The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
