Matt Olson Trade After One Season
The Oakland A's traded Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves before the start of the 2022 campaign, so with a season's worth of games behind us, how is the trade looking?
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Dodgers News: MLB Network Insider Suggests Mookie Betts Move if Aaron Judge Signs in LA
Judge would definitely shake up the Dodgers outfield.
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is living the good life
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
NBC Sports
How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge
The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it. One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the...
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Yankees could steal key free agent away from Mets?
Though not quite on par with firing a shard of broken lumber at Mike Piazza or hitting a pop-up to Luis Castillo, the New York Yankees could be punking their crosstown rivals once again this offseason. New York Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Tuesday that, though the Mets feel...
Former Dodgers Infielder Hired as New Manager of the Miami Marlins
He played with the Dodgers for one season.
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment
Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
Mike Francesa calls for Yankees to clean house after ALCS sweep by Astros
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
Five Reasons Why the Phillies Will Win the World Series
With the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros beginning on Friday, here are five reasons why the Phillies will take home the title.
Dodgers Trea Turner: Top 5 Offseason Destinations for the Free Agent Shortstop
He's going to have a ton of suitors this offseason.
Dodgers Analysts Say Everyone in the League Knows L.A. Doesn't Make In-Game Adjustments
David Vassegh and Jerry Hairston Jr. say the whole league knows how to beat the Dodgers, which makes you wonder why no one used that knowledge until the NLDS.
Dodgers News: Baseball Scout Says What We're All Thinking, LA Was a Boring Team in NLDS
Hard to imagine a team as successful as the Dodgers seemingly losing all fun during the postseason
Angels News: Former Manager Joe Maddon on Shohei Ohtani’s Impending Free Agency
Maddon spent a lot of time with Ohtani during his Angels' tenure.
Angels News: Albert Pujols Gets Hilarious Cereal Made in his Honor
That's one way to celebrate an icon.
White Sox First Baseman Jose Abreu Named Silver Slugger Finalist
Jose Abreu named Silver Slugger finalist originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was named a finalist for the American League silver slugger award. Abreu has won the award three times in his career in 2014, 2018 and 2020. This season, Abreu slashed .304/.378/.446 from...
World Series Predictions: Expert Picks for Astros vs. Phillies
Houston is undefeated in the playoffs thus far, but Philadelphia’s team of destiny looks to change that in the World Series.
