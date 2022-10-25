ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

Vocal groups perform Fall Concert

The Hiawatha High School vocal groups performed a Fall Concert Tuesday night. As it’s “Spooky Season,” Director Joshua May said each of the groups performed a selection in honor of Halloween.
HIAWATHA, KS
Halloween season

October is almost at an end, and that means one of Hiawatha’s most important holidays is coming up. That’s right! Halloween is just around the corner, and there are many different activities you can do to celebrate the spooktacular holiday!. One activity that you can do is trick...
HIAWATHA, KS
Hiawatha’s maples show their grand color | A tribute to T.H. Korthanke

Hiawatha’s beautiful maples have a rich history that makes the fall splendor of the town even more intriguing. While this year, fall took its sweet time settling in and an unusually dry late summer and early fall certainly took it's toll on the maple trees. Their beautiful colors were a little late turning, and maybe not quite as bright as a wetter year would be, but the maples still were magnificent. After Monday's rain, many leaves have fallen, but a walk around Hiawatha can truly be inspirational and full of so many colors of autumn.
HIAWATHA, KS
Downtown mural highlights maple leaves, history of Hiawatha

A group of artists who wowed the community with their “Welcome to Hiawatha” mural on First Street, left their stamp on downtown as well. The artists — Michael Trujillo, who originally comes from LA, David Bonilla also from LA, Quinn Vraspier is from Kansas City, Whitney Kerr is from Kansas City and Chase Hunter comes from Arkansas — had spent a little over a week completing the Hiawatha mural on the south side of the former Maple Lanes Bowling Alley. The building is now owned by Andy and Wendy Pederson and they said they wanted something other than a brown wall to welcome people to Hiawatha. Each of the letters in the word “Hiawatha” reflect something about the region or Hiawatha — beautiful maples, the Clock Tower building, jack o’lanterns, National Guard and agriculture.
HIAWATHA, KS
Anderson, Robert L. 1941-2022

Robert Lee Anderson, 81, of Hiawatha, passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, while residing in the memory care of the Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha. Robert was born on Jan. 17, 1941, In the Highland Hospital, Highland, Kansas.
HIAWATHA, KS
Salute to Veterans

The Atchison County Mail will honor veterans November 10, 2022, in its 2022 Veterans Day Tribute. Submit a picture and/or tribute of your veteran with their military branch and dates of service. (The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 4.) Bring pictures to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main,...
ROCK PORT, MO
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
Thieves target Winter Wonderland in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local light show is facing a small setback as it prepares for a winter tradition. Winter Wonderland is a favorite Christmas light drive-through experience, but they are currently down around 5,000 lights, and they believe thieves may be to blame. 27 News spoke with organizers who are frustrated and looking for […]
TOPEKA, KS
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families. Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.
TOPEKA, KS
Billionaire donates $4M to Topeka non-profit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit has received a large gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Sunflower Foundation announced the novelist gifted $4 million to the organization to help in their efforts to support rural communities. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. […]
TOPEKA, KS
City Commission hears ARPA request

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and was presented a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Brown County Historical Society. The group’s representative shared that the Historical Society would like to fix the air conditioning and heating, as well as the roof, at the Hiawatha World office, the elevator and second story windows at the auditorium, the elevator and air conditioning at the Bruning Memorial Building, as well as perform work at the windmill building, and gravel work at the Ag Museum.
HIAWATHA, KS
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
TOPEKA, KS
School board approves counselor resignation at special meeting

The Hiawatha School Board met in special session Tuesday night and voted to approve the resignation of the elementary school counselor. Tom Simmer moved and Jacquie Kerl seconded the motion to accept the resignation of Megan Sommers effective immediately. The motion passed 6-0.
HIAWATHA, KS
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Skidmore suffers large water loss

At the October 18 Skidmore City Council meeting, City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Maintenance Operator Cassie Partridge announced Skidmore was billed for over 700,000 gallons of water from Public Water Supply District #1 of Nodaway County and only billed residents for 300,000 gallons, making a loss of 400,000 gallons. Partridge...
SKIDMORE, MO

