sent-trib.com
Strong second half propels Bobcats to district finals
MILLBURY — It took a while for Bowling Green to get going but once the Bobcats got going, they were unstoppable Monday at Lake Community Stadium. After a scoreless 52 minutes of soccer, BG scored all three goals in the final 28 minutes to defeat Maumee, 3-0, in a Division II district semifinal.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg advances to regional; Eastwood loses
BASCOM, Ohio — Perrysburg, the No. 14 ranked team in the Division I volleyball coaches’ poll, defeated St. Ursula, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20, in a district final at Hopewell-Loudon High School Wednesday. The Arrows see their season end at 18-5. Perrysburg, 19-6, advances to the regional tournament to...
MLive.com
Tough test for Addison in playoff opener
ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
sent-trib.com
Fourth-ranked Lake volleyball advances to district final
ATTICA, Ohio — Lake volleyball improved to 25-0 by sweeping Sandusky Perkins, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14, in a Division II district semifinal at Seneca East High School Tuesday. Perkins sees it season end at 16-9. Lake leaders were senior Ella Vorst with 13 kills, junior Taryn DeWese with 11 kills, 11 digs and 14 assists, Vayda Delventhal with 20 assists and Sydney Stanley with 14 digs.
sent-trib.com
‘Cats avenge years of losing to Eagles
GENOA — Woodmore girls soccer proved the old adage, “It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season,” is true when the Wildcats beat Eastwood, 2-1, during a Division III district semifinal Tuesday. Only, Woodmore’s inability to defeat Eastwood goes back much further —...
sent-trib.com
Delta puts an end to Lake’s tourney hopes
MILLBURY — Two unbeatens, Lake and Delta, squared off in a Division II district semifinal boys soccer game at Lake Community Stadium Monday. Someone had to lose. It took 80 minutes of soccer, two 15-minute overtimes, and a penalty kick shootout, but Delta prevailed over Lake, 2-1, to end the Flyers’ season at 14-1-3.
sent-trib.com
Lake coaches compensated for increased responsibilities
MILLBURY — Extra duty money has been approved for three coaches who are filling in for the Lake football coach who resigned over inappropriate text messages. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education approved the new contracts for the extra duty positions, in addition to their current contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Dave Rymers interim head football coach, $1,018; Greg Wilker assistant football, $509; and Larry Folley assistant football, $509.
sent-trib.com
BGSU hosts Be the Match bone marrow registry drive
In an effort to help people living with rare illnesses get life-saving bone marrow and stem cell transplants, Bowling Green State University will host a Be the Match registry drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday at the Perry Field House. The drive is part of the university’s Well-O-Ween health...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Unison Health opens new crisis stabilization facility in Bowling Green
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
sent-trib.com
William Neil (Bill) Oliver
William Neil (Bill) Oliver, age 90, of Maumee and Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on October 24, 2022. He was born on July 16, 1932, to the late Clarence Robert and Charlotte May (Gable) Oliver, in Toledo, Ohio. He married Barbara Jane Lindsey Drake on January 29, 1954. Together they raised...
WTOL-TV
The legend of the headless motorcyclist: The story of a local specter | This Week in Toledo History
Diane Woodring takes us back to 1989 when WTOL 11's Dick Berry explored the local legend of the headless motorcyclist. hist.
sent-trib.com
Judy Allen
Judy Lynn Allen, 63, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg after a long battle with cancer. Judy was born April 4, 1959 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Orvil and Mary (Wagner) Hoseclaw. She married the love of her life, Robert Allen on August 27, 1977 and the shared 45 wonderful years.
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
UPDATE: East Toledo man found after reported missing Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. UPDATE: Toledo police said Heath has been located. Toledo police are searching for Harvey Heath, a 63-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday morning. In a tweet, police said Heath...
Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Bob Kreienkamp. He will speak to the Rotary Club about pickleball in Bowling Green and the new city courts . The club meets at noon on Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club. Births. Madison and Justin Wilnau, a daughter,...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Plat8
The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Updated: 5 hours ago.
sent-trib.com
Allen Sander
Allen D. Sander, 76, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL. He was born on August 29, 1946 in Toledo, OH to Dale and Arvella (Martin) Sander. He graduated from Eastwood High School in 1964. Upon graduation, he toured Europe...
