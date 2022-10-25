ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Springbrook School Celebrates 10th Anniversary this Week

The Springbrook residential school in Oneonta, which offers education for students on the autism spectrum, celebrates its 10th anniversary this week. In 2012, the school opened its doors to 24 students from around New York State, and have grown to helping over 1,000 students and families. Patricia Kennedy, the chief...
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
UTICA, NY
hartwick.edu

Political Science Department and Pre-Law Program Engage Alumni to Mentor Students

The political science department and pre-law program are creating numerous opportunities this semester for students to connect with alumni, for alumni to engage with the college and share their expertise with students, and for students to engage in meaningful intellectual inquiry and career exploration. Already this fall, the collaboration has...
ONEONTA, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Man still missing near Canadarago Lake in Otsego Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]

It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend

A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hartwick.edu

New Deck Serves as Memorial To Alumni’s Love of Pine Lake

Heather Haynes ’98 loved sharing Pine Lake’s trails and adventures with friends like Adrienna Juan Magnaye ’98. “Heather was always up for anything,” Magnaye wrote of her fellow alumna. “She loved to explore the Pine Lake trails or tell me about the next adventure we’d embark upon.”
ONEONTA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Brush Fire Problems Heat Up in Southern Tier

Several area emergency services communications centers are reporting an uptick in calls about out of control open burning. As residents have been clearing leaves and brush from their property, many turn to burning the debris and that has resulted in several brush fires in Broome, Otsego and other counties in the Southern Tier and Central New York.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
ONEONTA, NY
96.9 WOUR

NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023

If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
BINGHAMTON, NY

