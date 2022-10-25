Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Springbrook School Celebrates 10th Anniversary this Week
The Springbrook residential school in Oneonta, which offers education for students on the autism spectrum, celebrates its 10th anniversary this week. In 2012, the school opened its doors to 24 students from around New York State, and have grown to helping over 1,000 students and families. Patricia Kennedy, the chief...
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
hartwick.edu
Political Science Department and Pre-Law Program Engage Alumni to Mentor Students
The political science department and pre-law program are creating numerous opportunities this semester for students to connect with alumni, for alumni to engage with the college and share their expertise with students, and for students to engage in meaningful intellectual inquiry and career exploration. Already this fall, the collaboration has...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Man still missing near Canadarago Lake in Otsego Co.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]
It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: Revisited
Rome, New York. Hundreds of guards from prisons across the state were forced to respond to what appears to have been a major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates who, for a while, controlled the prison.
Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend
A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
‘Live Alligator’ Scares New York Customers Inside Hudson Valley Business
Police were alerted after a real-life alligator was spotted at a popular Hudson Valley business. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Rosendale Police Department confirmed a real alligator was spotted in the front window of an Ulster County business. "Live Alligator" Spotted At Ulster County, New York Business. The alligator was...
Thousands Without Power in Broome & Chenango Counties
New York State Electric and Gas is reporting over 2,500 customers in Broome County without power as of 8 a.m. October 24. According to the NYSEG website, power was also reported out to around 1,000 customers in Chenango County. Broome County Emergency Services officials say they were aware of power...
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
hartwick.edu
New Deck Serves as Memorial To Alumni’s Love of Pine Lake
Heather Haynes ’98 loved sharing Pine Lake’s trails and adventures with friends like Adrienna Juan Magnaye ’98. “Heather was always up for anything,” Magnaye wrote of her fellow alumna. “She loved to explore the Pine Lake trails or tell me about the next adventure we’d embark upon.”
Brush Fire Problems Heat Up in Southern Tier
Several area emergency services communications centers are reporting an uptick in calls about out of control open burning. As residents have been clearing leaves and brush from their property, many turn to burning the debris and that has resulted in several brush fires in Broome, Otsego and other counties in the Southern Tier and Central New York.
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
Groton doctor reaches $900K settlement with federal authorities for overcharging
GROTON, N.Y.—A doctor with a Groton practice has reached an agreement to pay $900,000 for a variety of up-billing charges, announced by the United States Attorney’s Office Monday. Dr. Ahmad Mehdi, who operates general medical practices in Groton and Tully, New York, agreed to pay the money to...
WKTV
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
State Police searching for missing kayaker
New York State Police are searching for a missing man near Canadarago Lake in Otsego County.
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York Announces Mandatory Change to "Real ID" for Domestic Travel by May 2023
If you're looking to travel by plane domestically anytime in the next year -- you'll need to be getting an upgrade to your drivers license. The announcement came from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles at the Greater Binghamton Airport today. DMV officials stated that in order to take domestic flights, you will either need a valid passport, or a new "Real ID" to be permitted to travel.
