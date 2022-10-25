ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

KTLA

One California city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- It’s been over 24 hours since that 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Cruz County. This is the biggest earthquake in eight years in the Bay Area. Depending on where you were, you might not have felt it as much as someone else. United States Geological Survey Research Physicist Sarah Minson says The post San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
TheSixFifty.com

A piece of cake: How a Sunnyvale woman launched a nationwide army of bakers delivering birthday cakes to underserved kids

Cake4Kids volunteers have baked 40,000 birthday cakes for youth across the country, but they need help to meet demand on the Peninsula. Twelve years after a Sunnyvale woman first decided to bake a few birthday cakes for a Los Altos nonprofit serving kids in foster care, Cake4Kids, now a national nonprofit, delivered its 40,000th cake to a youth in need this year.
SUNNYVALE, CA
calmatters.network

South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley

Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

One S.F. artist's new take on 'tiny homes'

San Francisco based painter and scale model maker, Nathaniel J. Bice has a new take on tiny homes in The City. Bice emulates the distinctive architecture of San Francisco residences and edifices in miniature models, built at around 1:200 scale. It started out as the pandemic project of a scenic designer for live theater, blossomed into an opportunity to offer people a piece of their home, or a place that has been important to them, to commemorate the structure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area residents shaken up by earthquakes

UPDATE: A third earthquake was detected at 3:08 PM near Seven Trees in San Jose, CA, very close to the epicenters of the two shakes from this morning. The US Geological Survey detected a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale. Two earthquakes struck the Bay Area midday on Wednesday....
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

What is kava? The history behind the namesake concoction of Santa Cruz’s MeloMelo Kava Bar

If you walk into any grocery store these days, you’ll most likely be confronted with an expansive selection of unique beverages, ranging from tart kombuchas to fruity probiotic seltzers. In recent years, it seems as though the market for nonalcoholic beverages has grown massively, making room for drink alternatives such as sparkling tonics and prebiotic sodas.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC News

San Francisco Bay Area struck by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake struck 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles. The area is about 40 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
SAN JOSE, CA

