San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- It’s been over 24 hours since that 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Cruz County. This is the biggest earthquake in eight years in the Bay Area. Depending on where you were, you might not have felt it as much as someone else. United States Geological Survey Research Physicist Sarah Minson says The post San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
San Francisco earthquake today: California’s Bay area rattled by 5.1 quake that leaves residents shaken
A MASSIVE earthquake in California has left San Francisco residents shaken. The 5.1 magnitude quake, which had an epicenter just east of San Jose, caused tons of "shaking and swaying," according to local reports. The earthquake happened at around 11.42. Officials say that the quake was 12 miles east of...
A piece of cake: How a Sunnyvale woman launched a nationwide army of bakers delivering birthday cakes to underserved kids
Cake4Kids volunteers have baked 40,000 birthday cakes for youth across the country, but they need help to meet demand on the Peninsula. Twelve years after a Sunnyvale woman first decided to bake a few birthday cakes for a Los Altos nonprofit serving kids in foster care, Cake4Kids, now a national nonprofit, delivered its 40,000th cake to a youth in need this year.
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
calmatters.network
South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley
Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
San Francisco Examiner
One S.F. artist's new take on 'tiny homes'
San Francisco based painter and scale model maker, Nathaniel J. Bice has a new take on tiny homes in The City. Bice emulates the distinctive architecture of San Francisco residences and edifices in miniature models, built at around 1:200 scale. It started out as the pandemic project of a scenic designer for live theater, blossomed into an opportunity to offer people a piece of their home, or a place that has been important to them, to commemorate the structure.
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Bay Area the only California region where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable — what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
San Francisco Examiner
Bay Area residents shaken up by earthquakes
UPDATE: A third earthquake was detected at 3:08 PM near Seven Trees in San Jose, CA, very close to the epicenters of the two shakes from this morning. The US Geological Survey detected a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale. Two earthquakes struck the Bay Area midday on Wednesday....
What is kava? The history behind the namesake concoction of Santa Cruz’s MeloMelo Kava Bar
If you walk into any grocery store these days, you’ll most likely be confronted with an expansive selection of unique beverages, ranging from tart kombuchas to fruity probiotic seltzers. In recent years, it seems as though the market for nonalcoholic beverages has grown massively, making room for drink alternatives such as sparkling tonics and prebiotic sodas.
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896
The Sutro Baths were a large, privately owned public saltwater swimming pool complex in the Lands End neighborhood of San Francisco's Outer Richmond District. The Sutro Baths were built in 1894 and were located north of Ocean Beach, the Cliff House, Seal Rocks, and west of Sutro Heights Park.
San Francisco Bay Area struck by 5.1 magnitude earthquake
SAN FRANCISCO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake struck 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles. The area is about 40 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco.
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
When were the strongest earthquakes ever to rattle the Bay Area?
The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake ended decades of tranquility in the San Francisco Bay region.
NBC Bay Area
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose Shakes the Bay Area
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling nerves but not appearing to cause any significant damage. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 12.1 miles east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m., among others.
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
Another Bay Area business joins backlash against Ye following antisemitic remarks
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Bottom Bunk, a sneaker house with a location in Walnut Creek, has joined the backlash against Ye following the rapper’s antisemitic remarks, KRON4 has confirmed. The sneaker house, which has locations in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, said it has “pulled all YZY products from our shelves indefinitely.” “As […]
