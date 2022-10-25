PASADENA, Md. – Krista Jacobs, 16, of Pasadena has had a new kidney for nearly three months."It's mine," Jacobs joked. "It's not my tissue. But, it's mine."WJZ featured Jacobs this summer as she was awaiting a kidney transplant. Over the winter, she had been diagnosed with renal failure and needed a new kidney. Her dad, Mike, put the word out on social media and in the community."You know when you have a feeling something could happen—it's a weird feeling, you just kinda know?" Stacy McDonough said. "I can't imagine if I was in a position where I couldn't help my...

