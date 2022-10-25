Read full article on original website
Bay Weekly
Psychological Drama Lures Guests Into the Woods
Local playwright and Bowie State University professor Bob Bartlett invites you into the woods—because that’s the only place you will see the current production of his new drama, Lýkos Ánthrōpos. The title is a nod to the mythological Greek king turned werewolf. The setting is...
Wbaltv.com
WBAL-TV's Stan Stovall to conclude 50+-year broadcasting career in November
WBAL-TV 11 and veteran journalist and news anchor Stan Stovall have set a date for his retirement. Stovall will deliver his final newscast,"11 News at 6:00 p.m.," with co-anchor Deborah Weiner on Nov. 23. In addition to tributes during his final newscast, Stovall's career as a local journalist will be...
foxbaltimore.com
Here's what everyone's wearing for Halloween this year, according to a recent study
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're less than a week away from Halloween and if you're in the market for a costume, here's what's popular across the country this year. A recent study used Google trends data to find the most popular related results associated with the 'Halloween Costume' search term, according to bookies.com.
Hilltop
Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium
Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
Bay Weekly
A Musical Takeover of Eastport
A “world tour” through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. The Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival comes to various venues around Eastport the first two weekends in November, highlighting not only world music but the role that Chesapeake Bay communities and performers play in jazz and its adjacent interpretations.
Medical scare reshapes Pasadena teen's future, perspective on life
PASADENA, Md. – Krista Jacobs, 16, of Pasadena has had a new kidney for nearly three months."It's mine," Jacobs joked. "It's not my tissue. But, it's mine."WJZ featured Jacobs this summer as she was awaiting a kidney transplant. Over the winter, she had been diagnosed with renal failure and needed a new kidney. Her dad, Mike, put the word out on social media and in the community."You know when you have a feeling something could happen—it's a weird feeling, you just kinda know?" Stacy McDonough said. "I can't imagine if I was in a position where I couldn't help my...
Bay Weekly
Picante Brings the Spice
Picante, located next to the former El Toro Bravo space at the end of West Street in downtown Annapolis, opened just in time to feed the droves of attendees in town for the boat shows. Owner Fernando Juarez and his wife Megan have updated the interior space with a new, warmed-up décor with colorful art, mirrors and eye-catching religious iconography.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
bkmag.com
Baltimore (and TikTok) pastry sensation Cloudy Donut opens in Brooklyn Heights
Cloudy Donut — which Derrick and Justin Faulcon created in 2020 in Baltimore, and turned into a social-media hit during the pandemic — features a rotating selection of more than 40 flavors of vegan donuts. They are puffy and light (hence the name), colorful and creative, sugary sweet and fun to eat.
Where's Marty? Discussing who the ghost of Middleton Tavern might be
Hi Everyone!Today's location for our " Creepiest/Most Haunted Place" week was a return to an old haunt of mine. (And YES that was a cheap gag, but totally a true statement!) Back in the 80s, in my young and carefree days, I spent a lot of time in Annapolis, and mostly at my friend Jerry Hardesty's places, Carrols Creek Café over in Eastport and the Middleton Tavern on the square downtown. It is one of the oldest buildings in Annapolis, and easily the first building in town to serve as a bar/restaurant. Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Monroe and other legendary names stopped by...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hampden is getting a new elevated movie theater experience with Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda this fall
A brand new movie theater concept is coming to Hampden later this fall. Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda is currently completing significant renovations to expand and elevate the former Cinebistro location that closed during the pandemic. The Maryland-based cinema currently has two locations, one in Frederick and the other in Hagerstown. Being...
foxbaltimore.com
The Third Longest High School Rivalry in America Happens in Baltimore for the 133rd Year
Baltimore City College vs Baltimore Polytechnic Institue Homecoming Football Game is going down Saturday October 29. Bmorelifestyle caught up with Kevin Ingram and other alum to talk about it.
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
Bay Weekly
Mutant Gourds Take Over Downtown
“I go hard on Halloween, but I never thought I’d be entering the world of professional pumpkin carving,” says Aaron Yealdhall, the Annapolis artist and musician also known as Skribe. Yealdhall is taking a break from playing music to instead carve a 1,400-pound pumpkin into a jack-o’-lantern as part of the annual Great Annapolis Pumpkin display on Friday, Oct. 28,.
Angelos' family feud over Orioles control continues in court
Earlier this year, Lou Angelos filed a lawsuit against his brother, John, and 80-year-old mother, Georgia, over control of the team.
wypr.org
Races to watch across Maryland and a Baltimore ballot question breakdown
It’s a dead heat in the race for Anne Arundel county executive, and on the Eastern Shore, Maryland’s lone Republican congressman faces a progressive challenger. Days before early voting starts, we talk politics with Maryland Matters founding editor Josh Kurtz. Then, at the bottom of the Baltimore City...
Bay Weekly
Farming 4 Hunger Nourishes Others
Bernie Fowler Jr. believes in second chances—for others and for himself. In 2008, his construction business was hit hard by the recession. He was going through a divorce. His daughter was struggling with a drug addiction. “Those were some dark days,” he recalls. Amid his sadness and frustration, Fowler found a purpose—feeding people.
beckersasc.com
Johns Hopkins ASCs to remain in CareFirst BCBS network
Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has reached an agreement with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to keep its ASCs in the CareFirst network. Johns Hopkins' ASCs, physicians, nurses and caregivers will all remain in the network, according to an Oct. 26 report on the system's website. In a letter to the Johns Hopkins...
$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something
BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
NBC Washington
Maryland Grant Addresses Teacher Shortage With Tuition Program for School Aides, Staff
A new Maryland grant program that covers the costs for aides and support staff to attend college and become educators is helping some schools experiencing teacher shortages in the D.C. region. Ruth Parker Eason School in Anne Arundel County teaches special education students from Pre-K to up to age 21.
