Related
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
cardinalnews.org
FEMA denies financial help to Buchanan County property owners after July flood
Homeowners in Buchanan County who suffered property losses in a July flash flood that decimated areas around Whitewood will not be eligible to receive aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday. The news was a disappointment but not a surprise to many in Southwest Virginia;...
Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
harlanenterprise.net
Tourism draws in big bucks for Harlan County
The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce heard an update during a recent meeting on the state of tourism from Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington. “Tourism is such an interesting economic engine in Harlan County,” Pennington said. “We actually haven’t shared our economic impact numbers for this year. The very first thing in your packet is our economic numbers.”
wymt.com
‘Everybody has left these people’: Floyd County mission asking volunteers to step in for flood relief
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the waters receded nearly three months ago, the impacts of the late-July floods are being felt in communities throughout the region. For some people in Floyd County, there is an overwhelming fear that people are forgetting the need is still there. “Everybody has left these...
wymt.com
EKY county awarded more than $1 million grant for new campground, bringing tourism to area
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Fiscal Court was awarded a $1.5 million dollar grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Fund. It is to help build the Rowdy Trailhead and Campground project. ”We are wanting to get into tourism, we...
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentuckians face paperwork, hurdles as they rebuild flooded homes
People clutching folders full of paper flitted in and out of the FEMA disaster recovery center in Whitesburg, Kentucky last month. Some of them looked worried, or angry. Officials announced, without warning, that people rebuilding or repairing homes after the flood will have to apply for floodplain construction permits–complying with a 20-year-old ordinance that had not been actively enforced in the county.
wymt.com
U.S. 421 back open in Leslie County following early morning closing
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Leslie County Sheriff tells WYMT the road is back open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and Leslie County Dispatch confirm U.S. 421 is closed due to a piece of construction equipment being stuck in the Stinnett/Wendover area.
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise businessman tries new crop for winter horse feed
WISE — Eddie Buchanan is applying the same sort of observation and experimentation that built his industrial pump business to another field — literally. At his Blacktree Ranch horse farm just outside Wise, Buchanan has worked to raise a series of national and world championship Appaloosa mares and stallions with the help of Harry Garner. While hay is part of the staple for winter feed for horses and other livestock, Buchanan said he has looked for hay with a protein content higher that grass hay.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan and Harlan County receive report cards from state
The Kentucky Department of Education has released the results of the Kentucky Summative Assessment for 2022, or School Report Card, which includes results from area school districts. According to a news release, the results are from the Spring 2022 assessments. Starting this year, the state’s accountability system will feature a...
wymt.com
Traffic Alert: U.S. 421 closed in Leslie County until further notice
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and Leslie County Dispatch confirm U.S. 421 is closed due to a piece of construction equipment being stuck in the Stinnett/Wendover area. We’re told a tow truck...
wymt.com
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
wymt.com
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
WTVQ
Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
fox56news.com
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
wdrb.com
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
wkdzradio.com
Western Kentucky Could Receive Much Needed Rainfall Tuesday
Western Kentucky could receive at least one round of much-needed rainfall Tuesday when a cold front passes through the region. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell reminds everyone to be careful before the rain arrives. Powell says there is a significant chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday. He adds forecasters...
