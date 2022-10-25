ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
harlanenterprise.net

Tourism draws in big bucks for Harlan County

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce heard an update during a recent meeting on the state of tourism from Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington. “Tourism is such an interesting economic engine in Harlan County,” Pennington said. “We actually haven’t shared our economic impact numbers for this year. The very first thing in your packet is our economic numbers.”
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Eastern Kentuckians face paperwork, hurdles as they rebuild flooded homes

People clutching folders full of paper flitted in and out of the FEMA disaster recovery center in Whitesburg, Kentucky last month. Some of them looked worried, or angry. Officials announced, without warning, that people rebuilding or repairing homes after the flood will have to apply for floodplain construction permits–complying with a 20-year-old ordinance that had not been actively enforced in the county.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

U.S. 421 back open in Leslie County following early morning closing

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Leslie County Sheriff tells WYMT the road is back open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and Leslie County Dispatch confirm U.S. 421 is closed due to a piece of construction equipment being stuck in the Stinnett/Wendover area.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Wise businessman tries new crop for winter horse feed

WISE — Eddie Buchanan is applying the same sort of observation and experimentation that built his industrial pump business to another field — literally. At his Blacktree Ranch horse farm just outside Wise, Buchanan has worked to raise a series of national and world championship Appaloosa mares and stallions with the help of Harry Garner. While hay is part of the staple for winter feed for horses and other livestock, Buchanan said he has looked for hay with a protein content higher that grass hay.
WISE, VA
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan and Harlan County receive report cards from state

The Kentucky Department of Education has released the results of the Kentucky Summative Assessment for 2022, or School Report Card, which includes results from area school districts. According to a news release, the results are from the Spring 2022 assessments. Starting this year, the state’s accountability system will feature a...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
BEREA, KY
wkdzradio.com

Western Kentucky Could Receive Much Needed Rainfall Tuesday

Western Kentucky could receive at least one round of much-needed rainfall Tuesday when a cold front passes through the region. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell reminds everyone to be careful before the rain arrives. Powell says there is a significant chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday. He adds forecasters...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy