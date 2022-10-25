WISE — Eddie Buchanan is applying the same sort of observation and experimentation that built his industrial pump business to another field — literally. At his Blacktree Ranch horse farm just outside Wise, Buchanan has worked to raise a series of national and world championship Appaloosa mares and stallions with the help of Harry Garner. While hay is part of the staple for winter feed for horses and other livestock, Buchanan said he has looked for hay with a protein content higher that grass hay.

WISE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO