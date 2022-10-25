Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blackhawks Announce Goalie Plans for 4-Game Week Ahead
The Chicago Blackhawks are currently down a goalie. Petr Mrazek is on injured reserve due to a groin injury, which leaves Alex Stalock and Arvid Soderblom as the Hawks' duo in net. With four games on the schedule this week, head coach Luke Richardson revealed a tentative plan for the...
NHL
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
Blackhawks make a pair of minor trades
Chicago on Wednesday dealt 23-year-old defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for 22-year-old forward Cameron Hillis. Later, the Blackhawks traded 23-year-old forward Evan Barratt to the Flyers for 23-year-old defenseman Cooper Zech.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NHL
35 Facts About the '70s Flyers
1. An original member of the Flyers from the time of the inaugural 1967-68 season until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 31, 1971, Bernie Parent returned to the Flyers via trade with the Maple Leafs on May 15, 1973. During the time away, Parent was tutored in Toronto by his childhood idol, Jacques Plante. Parent switched his uniform number from No. 30 (which he wore from 1967-78 to 1970-71) in his second stint. He went on to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies and Conn Smythe Trophies in backstopping the Flyers to two Stanley Cup championships. His jersey number was subsequently retired by the Flyers.
NHL
Panthers Kids Club Memberships Available Now
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced they have launched their second season of Panthers Kids Club. All Panthers fans ages 14 & under are invited to join the Panthers Kids Club with three different membership levels varying from free to $50. New this season, all 'Learn to Play' participants will be automatically enrolled for the 'Pro' Kids Club membership.
NHL
Marchand to make season debut for Bruins against Red Wings
BOSTON -- Brad Marchand will make his season debut for the Boston Bruins against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Thursday weeks ahead of schedule after having double hip surgery this offseason. The left wing took part in the morning skate in his usual spot on the top...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to slow down Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden
BOSTON --The Detroit Red Wings will look to slow down the Boston Bruins when they face off at TD Garden on Thursday night. Puck drop between the Atlantic Division rivals is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
NHL
Yeet the Fish
The Kraken created a unique way to celebrate stars of the game with a salmon toss. This year, the team is changing it up, while still honoring the tradition of how it came to be. October 26, 2022. As you watched stars of the game Daniel Sprong, Brandon Tanev and...
NHL
Red Wings recall Matt Luff from Griffins
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today recalled right wing Matt Luff from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Luff, 25, is off to a fast start with the Griffins, where he ranks among the team leaders with three goals (T2nd), four assists (2nd), seven points (T1st), a plus-three rating (T2nd), two power play goals (T1st) and 16 shots (1st) through five games. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound forward was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 13 after splitting the 2021-22 season between the Nashville Predators and AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, notching six points (3-3-6) and four penalty minutes in 23 games with the Predators while totaling 31 points (14-17-31) and 16 penalty minutes in 30 appearances for the Admirals. Luff has played parts of four NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Predators, recording 23 points (13-10-23) and 20 penalty minutes in 87 games since 2018-19. He has also compiled 127 points (52-75-127), a plus-18 rating and 110 penalty minutes in 174 AHL games with the Ontario Reign, Admirals and Griffins since 2016-17.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Washington on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals at American Airlines Center. Game 8: Dallas Stars (4-2-1, 9 points) vs. Washington Capitals (4-3-0, 8 points) When:...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
NHL
Bedard draws comparisons to Patrick Kane on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Projected 2023 No. 1 pick 'makes it look so easy,' according to Central Scouting director. Connor Bedard, the expected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has a style of play similar to Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, according to NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr. "I know Connor...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Oilers
BLUES Falling 4-0 in Winnipeg, the St. Louis Blues were shut out for the first time since March 25, 2021. Including postseason games, the Blues played 124 games between shutouts - a franchise record and 18th on the NHL's all-time leaderboard. Despite the loss, Thomas Greiss excelled in goal with...
Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk Progressing in Ankle Injury Recovery
Chicago Blackhawks' forward Boris Katchouk was back at practice in full capacity on Monday. The 24-year-old is recovering from a left ankle sprain that he suffered in a preseason game on Oct. 1. This marks another step in the right direction for Katchouk, who was in a non-contact jersey for...
NHL
PODCAST: There's No Place Like Home ft. Jorge Moreno and Miguel Esparza
Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen sit down with Univision's Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno. On this week's episode, hosts Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen sit down with Univision broadcasters MIguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno. Episode Highlights. Univision's Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno talk how they came...
NHL
BLOG: TUDN Deportes' Esparza, Moreno Bringing Hockey to New Audiences
The Blackhawks are only one of four teams in the NHL that have a Spanish radio broadcast for regular season games. In February 1992, New Jersey Devils winger Bill Guerin laced up and became the first player of Hispanic descent to play on NHL ice. Almost thirty-years later, the NHL continues to work on expanding the game to Spanish speaking audiences with the league-wide initiative Hockey is for Everyone™ campaign.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place T. Johnson on IR
Forward Tyler Johnson has been placed on injured reserve (right ankle) retroactive to Oct. 25. After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak,...
