DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today recalled right wing Matt Luff from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Luff, 25, is off to a fast start with the Griffins, where he ranks among the team leaders with three goals (T2nd), four assists (2nd), seven points (T1st), a plus-three rating (T2nd), two power play goals (T1st) and 16 shots (1st) through five games. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound forward was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 13 after splitting the 2021-22 season between the Nashville Predators and AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, notching six points (3-3-6) and four penalty minutes in 23 games with the Predators while totaling 31 points (14-17-31) and 16 penalty minutes in 30 appearances for the Admirals. Luff has played parts of four NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Predators, recording 23 points (13-10-23) and 20 penalty minutes in 87 games since 2018-19. He has also compiled 127 points (52-75-127), a plus-18 rating and 110 penalty minutes in 174 AHL games with the Ontario Reign, Admirals and Griffins since 2016-17.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO