Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Create an Internet Radio Station With Your Raspberry Pi
Streaming audio can be as simple as connecting your smartphone to Wi-Fi, AirPlay, or Bluetooth connected speakers within your home. When you get that itch to dust off your DJ equipment and spin records at a private event, your Raspberry Pi can help you stream those epic cross-fades and record scratches all over your home.
The Verge
Samsung’s 32-inch M8 4K smart monitor with built-in streaming apps is $170 off
It’s a pretty good day for deals on Samsung displays (and other deals, too). Starting off, the Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor is on sale for $529.99 in white at Amazon and Best Buy or in any of its four airy colors direct from Samsung. This $170 discount is around the best price you can get for this unique monitor. It may not be the outright best at any one thing, but its 4K resolution and long list of features make it a convenient display for combining work and play on one screen. It’s kind of ideal for apartment living, where you may not have the room for a big TV and a monitor, especially if you work remotely and find yourself using your laptop for everything from Slack to Netflix.
The best smart speakers of 2022
We've been testing smart speakers for years, reviewing each new iteration as it hits the market, and we've whittled the long list of smart speakers down to the best four.
Wireless Soundbars Raise Your TV’s Audio Game Without the Mess
If you’ve been interested in upgrading your TV sound but don’t want to invest in a full surround-sound system, a soundbar is a great alternative. Traditionally, most soundbars are connected to our TVs with digital optical and HDMI connections in order to send sound from our favorite movies and TV shows directly to our ears. And while this is still the tried and true way for wiring your soundbar up for TV audio, it’s also cool to have some wireless capabilities. But consider a wireless soundbar. Typically, a wireless soundbar connects not just to your TV (with an optical or HDMI...
Digital Trends
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones just got a rare price cut
Bose is one of those old-school audio companies that’s been around for ages and knows what it’s doing, and is often in the same league as Sony, which often comes at a premium. Take the latest QuietComfort 45, one of Bose’s top-end consumer headphones, which usually goes for $329 but is discounted at Amazon to just $250. That makes the QuietComfort 45 cheaper than Sony’s Sony WH-1000XM4, and while they may not be at the exact same level, it’s still a great deal if you need high-end headphones on a budget. Of course, there’s also the WH-1000XM5, but that was released a year later, so it is not a direct competitor to the QC45 if you want the best that Sony has to offer.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
techunwrapped.com
4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room
Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose’s new flagship wireless earbuds promise a lot on paper, but they are pricey – can they compete with the likes of Apple, Sennheiser and Sony?
Guitar World Magazine
Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know
Your place for all the early Black Friday deals on guitar pedals, pedalboards, power supplies and more. The sales event of the year is fast approaching, so if you are looking to grab an epic Black Friday guitar pedal deal, then you'll want to be prepared. Luckily you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the information you need to make an informed decision on a quality new stompbox, as well as some early bargains you can take advantage of right now.
The Verge
Microsoft’s great OneNote merge begins with a single app in the Windows store
Microsoft has been unifying its OneNote and OneNote for Windows 10 apps into a single app over the past year, and now there’s only one version of OneNote in the Windows store. The great OneNote merge, as I call it, has seen some features from the UWP OneNote for Windows 10 app arrive in the traditional OneNote desktop app, alongside a visual refresh, too.
Audio Pro's Link2 brings affordable network streaming to older hi-fi systems
Audio Pro announces the updated Link2 music streaming hub, designed to add wireless connectivity to your classic hi-fi components.
TechRadar
Cabasse’s Rialto wireless speakers are a serious high-end soundbar alternative
Not sure whether to plump for one of the best soundbars or go a little more traditional with a set of the best stereo speakers this holiday season? French loudspeaker company Cabasse has a lovely alternative option: a new pair of active standmounts with TV connectivity and built-in streaming smarts and TV connectivity.
The Verge
The days of cheap music streaming may be numbered
I am really bummed that we are likely going to have to wait until 2024 for the next season of House of the Dragon and also kind of ashamed that I know more about Westerosi history than I do about, like, World War I (A Wiki of Ice and Fire is a real bottomless pit). I will also miss my day-after routine of HOTD pods like Talk the Thrones and Boars, Gore, and Swords, so if anyone has some fresh pods to recommend, hmu.
Digital Trends
Bose kills off its Sport Open Earbuds as new players enter the category
Bose has decided to pull the plug on its Sport Open Earbuds, a set of wireless earbuds that sit on your ear instead of inside it, according to a report from The Verge and confirmed by Bose. The move comes less than two years after the product’s debut. The remainder of Bose’s Sport Open Earbuds is now discounted to $119 (down from its regular $199 price) until all of the inventory has been sold.
Best Vinyl Hi-Fi Upgrades to Transform Your Stereo System Overnight
You may have had an old thrift store record player in college that you hooked up to some equally shoddy speakers to listen to a scratched copy of Jimi Hendrix's Band of Gypsys. But now it's time to seriously think about giving your vinyl hi-fi setup some upgrades. Even if you've ridden the wave of […]
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $1500, Get a Samsung The Frame 55″ QLED 4K Smart TV for $997.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Samsung The Frame 55″ QLED 4K Smart TV doubles as a work of art when not in use, and you can get one for $997.99 shipped, today only, originally $1,497.99. Aside from Mona Lisa, the updated Art Store now provides subscribers with access to more than 1,400 pieces of art from renowned institutions, along with the ability to browse, buy and display NFT’s through its simple platform. Product page.
This Bose Speaker With 60,000 Reviews Is Just $79 Right Now
Bose’s line of wireless speakers, soundbars, headphones, and earbuds might deliver high-quality portable sound that music fans dream of, but finding them at a steep discount can sometimes feel like a bit of a nightmare — until now. Bose has cut the price on its popular SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker online, finally bringing the price down to just $79. This is one of the best Bose speaker deals online and the lowest price we’ve seen for the SoundLink II this year (for reference, the last time we saw this $79 price was last Prime Day). Buy Bose SoundLink Speaker $79 The...
The Verge
Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo
Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...
The Verge
Nomad’s bringing back the early 2000s with a transparent charging brick
Nomad, known for its sleek accessories made from leather and metal, is playing around with a new material: transparent plastic. The company has announced a limited edition version of its 30W USB-C charger with a frosty-grey case that gives you a peek at the intricate electronics inside. As with a...
The Verge
Bose discontinues its niche Sport Open Earbuds
Bose’s Sport Open wireless earbuds hit the market in early 2021, and less than two years later, the company has decided to phase them out of its lineup. The earbuds are marked with a status of “final sale” and are being steeply discounted on Bose’s online store, and Bose spokesperson Joanne Berthiaume confirmed to The Verge that this is the end of the line for the product.
Comments / 0