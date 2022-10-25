Local Sports: Milan, Whiteford celebrate Senior Night sweeps

MILAN − One on offense. One on defense.

It was a fitting story on Senior Night as a pair of seniors led Milan's volleyball team to a three-set sweep of Belleville 25-22, 25-13, 25-19 Monday.

Sylvia Koch powered the offense with 16 kills and 2 blocks, and Amanda Gregorio shined defensively with 16 digs.

"All four of my seniors played really great," said Milan coach Kathy Bradshaw, who also complimented the play of seniors Julia Satarino and Lainey Varney. "Sylvia Koch and Amanda Gregorio have been on varsity for three years and have just gotten better every year. They will be missed a lot next year."

Madison Slack directed the offense with 21 assists, Malea Wourman had 3 aces, and Mariah Stines added two blocks.

Milan improved to 17-7-3 overall.

"I am very proud of the fight my girls had in them tonight," Bradshaw said.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Bobcats sweep Sand Creek

OTTAWA LAKE − Whiteford celebrated Senior Night with a sweep of Sand Creek on Monday, winning 25-17, 25-23, 25-12.

Allison Spradling posted a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs, Ava Hillard and Alyssa Ulery recorded 11 digs apiece, Alaina Andrews had 21 assists, and Aly VanBrandt served well with 3 aces.

CROSS COUNTRY

Whiteford's Chiotti wins

SAND CREEK − Whiteford eighth grader Braelynn Chiotti took first place in the girls middle school 2 mile race at Monday's Sand Creek Invitational.

Chiotti ran 13:47 and led Whiteford to second place with 37 points. Sand Creek was first with 35.

Breslin Wing (fourth place), Susie Carpenter (10th), Molly Fojtik (15th), and Kate Masters (16th) also ran well for the Bobcats.

Sixth-grader Grant Rasor was fourth for Whiteford in the boys race, Brody Masters was ninth, and Camden Elliss 13th. The Bobcats did not factor into the team scoring.

CYO VOLLEYBALL

St. Charles repeats

Newport St. Charles sixth grade recently wrapped up its second straight undefeated season in Monroe County Catholic Youth Organization volleyball.

The team is 24-0 over the past two seasons.

ADULT SOCCER

Ortega nets two

Irving Ortega scored two goals to lead Deportivo Monroe to a 6-2 win over Athletico in the Monroe Adult Coed Indoor Soccer League at LevelUp Training Sunday.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Milan, Whiteford celebrate Senior Night sweeps