Spoiler on Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Six-Man
Shinsuke Nakamura is set to team with Hit Row during tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As noted, WWE previously announced that “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will pick a mystery partner to face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
WWE NXT Level Up Results and Videos 10/28/2022 (New Debut, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Brooks Jensen, More)
– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday, October 25 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tank Ledger in the opener. Tony D’Angelo came out on his crutch. There was good offense from both competitors, good physical action. Stacks worked on the arm and in the end it gave Stacks the win after a tackle.
Bray Wyatt Branded a Liar, Uncle Howdy Delivers a Warning, More on Latest WWE QR Code from SmackDown
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 saw Bray Wyatt deliver a promo from the ring to address his demons, in a segment that ended with a closer look at Uncle Howdy. Wyatt came to the ring for the show-closing segment and said he could really get use to the cheers from the fans, which brought out a “welcome back!” chant from then St. Louis crowd. Wyatt said the reactions make him feel vulnerable, like he needs to do something loud. He went on and said he wanted to show the fans something he’s proud of, pointing to how this was just Wyatt and the fans – no mask he’s hiding behind, no smoke and mirrors, just Wyatt and the fans. He told the crowd to get used to it being just Bray Wyatt, the real man.
Spoiler on a Surprise Name Returning to WWE Tonight
The former Emma is set to return to WWE. A new report from PWInsider notes that Tenille Dashwood is currently backstage for tonight’s SmackDown in St. Louis. Dashwood is expected to be the wrestler that answers the Open Challenge issued by SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Dashwood, who...
Matt Hardy Not A Fan Of The Current WWE Tag Team Title Design
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy the Broken One discussed his favorite tag team title design in WWE, later adding that the current versions of the belts are one of his least favorite. Check out Hardy’s full thoughts on the subject below. Says his...
Mike Tyson Returns To AEW As Guest Commentator For Next Week’s Rampage, All Atlantic Title Match Announced
AEW has announced that legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be returning to the promotion on next week’s Rampage from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey, where Iron Mike will serve as a special guest commentator. Also announced for the show will be an AEW All-Atlantic championship matchup,...
Jim Cornette Explains Why Now Is The Perfect Time For Triple H To Bring Back CM Punk
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE. It looks like CM Punk is on his way out of AEW as the promotion is reportedly in talks with the former world Champion about buying out his contract, with the only hang-up being the non-compete period. There has been speculation about Punk potentially returning to WWE should AEW buy out his contract.
Non-Spoiler Match Listing for the Final WWE SmackDown Before Crown Jewel to Air Next Friday
The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Next week’s SmackDown episode was taped due to the crew traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5. You can click here for full...
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. – Bloodline in-ring promo: Michael Hayes. – New Day...
Backstage Details On ROH Talents In AEW, Who Is On Tiered Contracts and Who Is Signed Full-Time
Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC – 7,570 sold. AEW Dynamite – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA – 2,889 sold. WWE SmackDown – Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO – 7,524 sold. AEW Rampage – Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT –...
Zelina Vega Believes She Has Proven How Reliable She Can Be In WWE
WWE star and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on joining Legado Del Fantasma, and how with the group she can prove once again how reliable she can be in any situation within the company. Highlights from the interview are below.
Serpentico Would Love If Danhausen Joined Chaos Theory But Isn’t Crazy About Nyla Rose Potentially Joining
AEW star Serpentico recently spoke with Fightful’s Jon Pearl about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Danhausen potentially joining the Chaos Theory, and why he would NOT be a fan of Nyla Rose being added to the group. How he would feel if Nyla Rose joined:
Kurt Angle Names Three Wrestlers From TNA He Thinks Would Have Done Well In WWE
On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his run in TNA, and who he thinks would have excelled in WWE. This includes Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Abyss, who is now working in WWE as a producer. Highlights from Angle’s pod can be found below.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Top Star to Defend, Next Week’s Episode to Tape, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network change is due to the MLB World Series airing on FOX this week. It’s believed that the November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown will also be taped tonight in St. Louis as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. The only match announced for next week’s SmackDown as of this writing is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. If you’re attending tonight’s show and would like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.
Buff Bagwell Recalls Why Shane McMahon Nearly Fired Him From WWE
Buff Bagwell was one of many new wrestlers who joined WWE as a result of the notorious Invasion storyline in 2001. However, WWE hyped a WCW Nitro takeover of Monday Night Raw for a single match, in which Buff battled Booker T for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship before the storyline really started.
WWE House Show Results From Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Monterrey at Arena Monterrey, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com::. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) 24/7 Title Match – Dana Brooke (c) retains...
Wardlow Admits He Misses Having Cody Rhodes In AEW But Wishes Him The Best Of Luck In WWE
AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently appeared on the Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat program to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on Cody Rhodes departing AEW at the beginning of the year, and how much he misses having The American Nightmare’s leadership backstage. Highlights from the interview are below.
Booker T: ‘AEW Fans Don’t Care About Wrestlers Getting Hurt’
Booker T discussed ‘Hangman’ Adam Page suffering a concussion during his match with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley last week. The match ended earlier than scheduled, as Page suffered a concussion and had to be stretchered out of the arena. Booker said on his latest Hall Of Fame...
