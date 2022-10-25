Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 saw Bray Wyatt deliver a promo from the ring to address his demons, in a segment that ended with a closer look at Uncle Howdy. Wyatt came to the ring for the show-closing segment and said he could really get use to the cheers from the fans, which brought out a “welcome back!” chant from then St. Louis crowd. Wyatt said the reactions make him feel vulnerable, like he needs to do something loud. He went on and said he wanted to show the fans something he’s proud of, pointing to how this was just Wyatt and the fans – no mask he’s hiding behind, no smoke and mirrors, just Wyatt and the fans. He told the crowd to get used to it being just Bray Wyatt, the real man.

