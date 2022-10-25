Read full article on original website
Pharmacy's most pressing issue: a technician shortage
At a recent event for community and locally owned pharmacies, William Schimmel, executive director and CEO of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board, said people were approaching him and asking for "magic" while seeking more technicians. There isn't national data tracking the shortage of pharmacy technicians, but "I don't go anywhere...
Hospital Sisters Health System reports $67M loss from operations in FY 2022
Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System reported a slight revenue increase and a multimillion-dollar loss from operations for the 2022 fiscal year's end on June 30. The 15-hospital health system has nearly 2,300 physician partners serving 14 communities in Illinois and Wisconsin. Five things to know:. 1. HSHS reported a...
New York provider to pay $570K to settle Medicaid fraud suit
A New York physician will pay $568,750 to New York to settle claims he upcoded smoking cessation services. Ahmad Meldi, MD, owned a general medical practice with offices in Groton and Tully, N.Y. According to a news release from the New York Attorney General, published Oct. 24, Dr. Meldi upcoded bills for medical services and smoking cessation counseling that was not documented. Dr. Meldi submitted these claims to the state's Medicaid program between 2012 and 2018.
Pennsylvania churches wipe out $5M in medical debt
Three Pennsylvania churches partnered with RIP Medical Debt to forgive more than $5 million in outstanding medical bills, NPR affiliate WESA reported Oct. 26. St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Canonsburg, St. David's Episcopal Church in Peters Township and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Mount Lebanon collectively raised more than $44,000, according to the report. RIP then used those funds to purchase debts for pennies on the dollar. Those who benefited from the debt forgiveness either earned below four times the federal poverty level or had medical debts are 5 percent or greater of their annual income.
Iowa nursing home under state investigation for 15 complaints, proposes $30k fine
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals visited Sioux City-based Westwood Specialty Care nursing home to investigate 15 separate complaints and four self-reported incidents, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Oct. 24. The inspectors found that at least 11 of the 15 complaints and all the self-reported incidents were substantiated. The...
Hacker compromises Social Security numbers of 980 patients at Minnesota hospital
Saint Paul, Minn.-based Regions Hospital is notifying 980 patients that some of their personal information has been compromised due to an August data breach. In August, the health system learned that an individual had improperly gained access to its secure network with the aim of stealing payments from a health insurer, according to a breach notice from Regions.
MaineHealth, Taro Health finalize partnership
Portland-based MaineHealth's specialists, facilities, and hospitals will be in-network with New York-based Taro Health's insurance plans beginning on Nov. 1, according to an Oct. 26 news release shared with Becker's. Taro Health enrollees will have access to a broader range of direct primary care doctors, specialists, facilities, and hospitals through...
Froedtert Health sues Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate
Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health filed suit Oct. 25 against Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels over the use of its logo in the Republican's campaign advertisements, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Oct. 26. As a 501(c)(3), Froedtert Health is prohibited by the Internal Revenue Service from engaging in political campaign activity for...
