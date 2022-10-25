Three Pennsylvania churches partnered with RIP Medical Debt to forgive more than $5 million in outstanding medical bills, NPR affiliate WESA reported Oct. 26. St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Canonsburg, St. David's Episcopal Church in Peters Township and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Mount Lebanon collectively raised more than $44,000, according to the report. RIP then used those funds to purchase debts for pennies on the dollar. Those who benefited from the debt forgiveness either earned below four times the federal poverty level or had medical debts are 5 percent or greater of their annual income.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO