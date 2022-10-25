ENCINITAS — For many, the 11th annual Exposure Skate event is about more than just skateboarding — it’s a celebration of community, growth and belonging. The community ties were stronger than ever last weekend at the skateboarding event’s in-person return to the Encinitas Community Skate Plaza from its two-year virtual hiatus due to COVID-19. Over 150 competitors of all ages representing 18 different countries showed off their skills in the street, bowl and vert divisions.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO