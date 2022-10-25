Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coast News
City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside
An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
Coast News
County Supervisor Desmond talks with residents at Silvergate San Marcos on key concerns for seniors
SAN MARCOS, CA – October 27, 2022 – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate San Marcos — the area’s premier senior living community — turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Tuesday, October 18 to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The 45-minute discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness, and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.
Coast News
Oceanside gives final approval to Ocean Kamp project
OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council on Oct. 19 gave final approval for Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development with a wave lagoon, to replace the former site of a swap meet and drive-in movie theater. The project will be a residential-commercial development with up to 700 homes, a...
Coast News
Edwards-Tate is the choice for Palomar Health Board
A wealth of knowledge, leadership, professional experience and four years on the Palomar Health Board of Directors make Laurie Edwards-Tate the easy choice to re-elect for Division 3. During her tenure on the board, Edwards-Tate has been a steward of patient advocacy, financial management and long-term vision to read industry...
Coast News
Four cannabis retailers selected to operate in Encinitas
ENCINITAS — Nearly two years after voters approved a citizen’s initiative allowing cannabis retail sales in the city of Encinitas, municipal officials on Friday selected four cannabis enterprises for licensure in a lottery with more than 200 applicants. The four winners were Siesta Life Encinitas LLC, which will...
Coast News
Top skateboarders return to Encinitas for Exposure benefit event
ENCINITAS — For many, the 11th annual Exposure Skate event is about more than just skateboarding — it’s a celebration of community, growth and belonging. The community ties were stronger than ever last weekend at the skateboarding event’s in-person return to the Encinitas Community Skate Plaza from its two-year virtual hiatus due to COVID-19. Over 150 competitors of all ages representing 18 different countries showed off their skills in the street, bowl and vert divisions.
Coast News
Vista city manager resigns after council hampers hiring authority
VISTA — After nearly 11 years in the position, Vista’s city manager has resigned in opposition to a new policy that removed his sole authority over the department head hiring process. Patrick Johnson informed the city of his involuntary resignation in an Oct. 13 letter, stating that he...
Coast News
ATF, Escondido police investigation of violent gangs results in 23 arrests
ESCONDIDO — An 18-month joint operation between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of 23 individuals on various weapons and drug charges and the seizure of more than 100 firearms, a majority of them being privately-made or “ghost guns,” according to an Oct. 25 release.
Comments / 0