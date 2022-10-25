Read full article on original website
New ‘Level Lock+’ smart lock with Home Key support available for sale in Apple Retail Stores [U]
Earlier this week, we shared a statement from smart home accessory maker Level Home about supporting Apple Home Key technology in its products. After saying that this was “certainly not off the table,” the company launched a new smart lock named “Level Lock+” that does work with Apple Home Key.
Apple confirms the iPhone will switch from Lightning to USB-C
We’ve been talking about the iPhone moving to USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning for years, and the iPhone 15 might be the first model to get the new charging port. It’s not as much Apple’s desire to leave Lighting behind as is pressure from regulators. The European Union has decided to make USB-C the standard battery charging port for various electronic devices, including smartphones like the iPhone.
The Apple TV 4K is just $99 on Amazon, its lowest pre-Black Friday price ever
Apple's 4K media streamer is $80 off. AppleApple's media streamer is 44% off right now on Amazon. The company's gear rarely goes on sale, so act fast!
Digital Trends
Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023
Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
CNET
Connect Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons to Your iPad and iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. In the last few years, game-makers have introduced more complex gameplay to the mobile experience. Services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now allow you to play more expansive games like Call of Duty, Fortnite and Apex Legends on your iPad and iPhone.
iPhone owners will need new cables as Apple forced to use USB-C port by 2024
APPLE will be forced to use a new charging port on iPhones by 2024. A new EU law has been passed that means all phones, tablets and electronic devices must feature USB-C charging ports. All recent iPhone models have shipped with Apple's own proprietary power connector: Lightning. But that's all...
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Gizmodo
Samsung Explains When Android 13 Will Rollout to Galaxy Devices
When Apple launches a software update on the iPhone, everyone gets it simultaneously. But on the Android side of things, it’s dependent on individual manufacturers. For instance, Samsung’s Android 13 update wasn’t announced until two weeks ago, nearly two months after Google debuted it for the Pixel devices. It’s only now we’re learning when each device will get its bump.
The Verge
Samsung’s 32-inch M8 4K smart monitor with built-in streaming apps is $170 off
It’s a pretty good day for deals on Samsung displays (and other deals, too). Starting off, the Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor is on sale for $529.99 in white at Amazon and Best Buy or in any of its four airy colors direct from Samsung. This $170 discount is around the best price you can get for this unique monitor. It may not be the outright best at any one thing, but its 4K resolution and long list of features make it a convenient display for combining work and play on one screen. It’s kind of ideal for apartment living, where you may not have the room for a big TV and a monitor, especially if you work remotely and find yourself using your laptop for everything from Slack to Netflix.
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
The Verge
Spotify pulls audiobook purchases from iOS app after Apple blocks updates
An update for Spotify’s iOS app released Thursday had a big change for its audiobooks vertical — and not for the better. The app no longer indicates how you can buy any of the audiobooks in its store, posing a major roadblock for its new business. Now when...
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
notebookcheck.net
iPad with a bundled keyboard for under US$500: Apple supposedly canceled a cheap iPad with a plastic back
Apple recently launched the 10th gen iPad at a starting price of US$449 for a Wi-Fi only 64 GB model. Unfortunately, the tablet doesn’t come with the new Magic Keyboard Folio in the box, and you’ll have to shelve another US$249 for the accessory. So, anyone looking for a low-cost alternative to Chromebooks or Microsoft Surface Go 3 from within the Apple ecosystem will likely be disappointed. Apple insider Mark Gurman now alleges that Apple had planned to produce, at least internally, a cheap plastic iPad.
The Verge
Apple flexes its control over the App Store
Apple’s most impactful changes this week weren’t new iPads or operating systems. The company also shook up the App Store with new rules and ad slots designed to wring more money out of its tight grip over the iOS ecosystem. The changes have big ramifications for developers, either forcing them to share more of their money with Apple or deal with ads they don’t like. And as developers have found in the past, they don’t have much room to push back.
techeblog.com
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console Now Available for $399.99 Shipped by Invitation
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console is slimmer than the disc version, and it’s now available for $399.99 shipped by invitation. You’ll still be able to harness the power of a semi-custom AMD CPU, GPU and SSD, complete with an integrated I/O that lets you maximize play sessions with near instant load times. Product page.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s Gen-4 iPad Air is available for just $600 with 256GB
We have great news for those still interested in getting a fourth-generation iPad Air, as you can still get a new model with huge savings over at Best Buy, where you will find it on clearance and selling for just $599. Apple’s previous generation iPad Air is still one of...
The Verge
Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo
Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...
aiexpress.io
Apple quietly adds retro Nintendo controller support for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV
Apple’s newest machine updates have made taking part in retro and retro-inspired video games extra genuine by including assist for Nintendo’s Traditional controllers. These with units operating iOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, iPad iOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura can benefit from a load of latest options on one of the best iPhones, greatest iPads, and greatest MacBooks and Macs. However one replace we didn’t understand could be coming shall be welcomed by anybody who loves taking part in classic-style video games via Apple Arcade and the App Retailer.
The Verge
How to find your IP address
An IP (internet protocol) address is a unique string of numbers assigned to every device that can connect to the internet. That includes your phone, laptop, desktop computer, game consoles, and more. Here, we’ll tell you a little about your IP address, as well as how to find your IP...
CNET
The xScreen Is Ideal for Portable Gaming on Your Xbox Series S
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. The Nintendo Switch isn't the only option out there for portable gaming. Upspec Gaming's xScreen is a clip-on monitor for the Xbox Series S -- and as someone who routinely travels with a full game console in my backpack, I can attest that it's a total game-changer.
