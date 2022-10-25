Read full article on original website
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Amazing Roll Cloud Recorded Rolling Over Lake Michigan
The first thing I thought when I saw this video of a roll cloud moving over Lake Michigan was literally, "What the heck is happening on Lake Michigan?" I have never heard of a roll cloud and I've been here my whole life. But one was filmed by a guy...
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
5 Wild Facts About World's Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge in Michigan
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open in Michigan, driving distance from Chicago, but for those who dare to test it out, well, the more than 1,000-foot walk across is only one part of the staggering statistics. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan...
mibiz.com
Grand Rapids movie studio plans move to Walker industrial building
WALKER — A movie studio that formerly operated in downtown Grand Rapids is eyeing a larger industrial space in Walker to accommodate local filmmakers seeking to rent out production space. Black Pigeon Studios LLC first opened in September 2021 at 342 Market Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, offering...
Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?
We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Six Cool and Unique Businesses Up for Sale in Michigan
Cool business opportunities can be found all over Michigan right now. Most people have thought about starting or owning their own business at one point in their lives. Sometimes you just need a change of pace when it comes to working. Other times people are just sick of working for someone else. If you feel like this, just know that Michigan is full of opportunities for you.
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
Michigan This Weekend: Halloween, NoogieFest, Chili Dogs & More
Halloween is almost here, and there's one final weekend to get out and about to enjoy what October in Mid-Michigan has to offer. Here are a few of the things going on within a couple hours' drive of Lansing between October 27-30, 2022. Autumn Celebration, Chili Dawg Challenge. Here's a...
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
WLNS
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Do You Have To Show ID When Buying A Lighter In Michigan?
I had something happening to me when I had to make a quick run to the store to grab some things my wife Lindsey needed. While checking out the woman ringing up my items asked for my ID and I was confused as to why she needed to see it.
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food
Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
My North.com
Michigan Pasty Recipe Featuring Fall’s Favorite Root Vegetables
Rooted in tradition! In this autumn reinterpretation of a pasty, the humble rutabaga — and just about every other root vegetable you can think of — shines in this month’s On The Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
