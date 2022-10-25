Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
WCIA
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
capitolwolf.com
“Dark money” allegation for Nikki
Central Illinois Republicans are trying to get voters interested in how Democrat Nikki Budzinski (pictured) makes her money. Budzinski, of Springfield, and Republican Regan Deering, of Decatur, are vying for the new and open 13th Congressional District. Pointing to a Better Government Association investigation, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) says...
arthurgraphic.com
Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend
Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
illinoisnewsroom.org
What are Champaign Unit 4 schools doing for Black families?
CHAMPAIGN — As the Champaign Unit 4 School District debates further desegregating its schools, many parents have asked — what else is the district is doing to advance racial equity?. Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer answered that question at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “Unit 4 does...
thechampaignroom.com
Here’s Illinois’ 2023 football schedule
We now know how Year 3 of Bret Bielema’s tenure at Illinois will shake out schedule-wise. The Big Ten released its 2023 slate Wednesday morning, and it seems to be a favorable one for the Illini. Obviously, we knew Illinois would play the six Big Ten West teams one...
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
wglt.org
Parties struggle to gain control of McLean County Board
Democrats have never held a majority on the McLean County Board. It's a 10-10 split now, and they'd like to get over the edge to a majority. Republicans, of course, really don't want that to happen. All 20 board members in 10 districts are up for election this year because...
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
WCIA
Stone Creek Food Pantry to host annual Thanksgiving Big Give
Part of the ripple effect of the pandemic has been inflation. Everyone is feeling the rise in prices these days. Even for Food Pantries, things are more expensive. We are sweating every time we order to feed 200 families within our budget. Turkey prices this year are over 500% more than what we paid last year per bird. I know that families in our community are feeling the stretch to make ends meet. Several organizations in our community have banded together to make sure that families have a good Thanksgiving this year.
No. 23 Illinois puts versatility on display in opener with E. Illinois
No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to reveal a new identity in its season opener with Eastern Illinois. Gone is
thechampaignroom.com
The Ayo Effect lives on in Champaign
Even as Illini legend Ayo Dosunmu begins his second season with the Chicago Bulls after an impressive All-Rookie campaign last season, his impact is still being felt in Champaign, as other programs hope to stoke their own renaissances with an Ayo of their own. As Illini fans know, Dosunmu in...
Accident cleared on I-57 North
Update at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 The Illinois State Police said the traffic backup on northbound I-57 is now clear as of 11:15 a.m. “Crews will be on scene today working in the right lane in the construction zone removing the turned over truck tractor semi-trailer for the majority of the day,” officials […]
Champaign man saves neighbor from house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is credited with saving his neighbor from his home on Tuesday after the home caught fire. The fire happened at 1002 North Third Street near the intersection of Third and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire officials said that when they arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from the home. […]
Illinois Football: Illini defense gets stronger with addition of Alex Bray
Illinois football has recruiting momentum, and we built on that momentum on Monday. Coming off the weekend in which the Illini didn’t play a game and moved up to No. 17 in the country, Bret Bielema and his coaching staff were able to add to the class of 2023. This was a class that already had 17 commitments prior to Monday, with the most recent commitment being from top 1000 talent, Saboor Karriem.
Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield
ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
Crews respond to Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign responded to a house fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened at 1002 North Third Street near the intersection of Third and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire officials said the department received a report of fire inside the house around 8 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found moderate smoke […]
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
Comments / 0