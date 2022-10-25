Read full article on original website
popularwoodworking.com
Spring Clamp for Miters
Spring clamps are easily converted to miter clamps by adding swivel jaws. Remove the vinyl tips, and then hacksaw a 1/2″ long slot down the center of the metal jaws. Use needle-nose vise-grips to fold down the two halves of each jaw, and then drill a hole for a small bolt or rivet.
popularwoodworking.com
Sea Urchin Ornament
If you spend any time in the turning community, you’ve probably seen this style of ornament before. The hollow urchin shells are available online (and in various species—the smoother ones are thinner and more delicate). The key to a good-looking urchin shell ornament is to make sure the...
