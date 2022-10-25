Read full article on original website
Twitter Reacts To Donald Glover & LaKeith Stanfield Kissing On “Atlanta”
It’s been one of the most buzzed about moments from the FX show’s fourth and final season. Atlanta has truly been the show of a generation, earning mountains of praise from fans and TV critics alike despite its relatively short four-season length. One of the show’s trademark traits is its ability to shock, scare, or cause hilarity in viewers off of a single standout scene. Readers might remember the eerie Teddy Perkins, and now a scene of creative head Donald Glover and LaKeith Stanfield kissing joins that illustrious pantheon of Atlanta phenomenons on Twitter.
How many episodes are in East New York Season 1?
East New York is already impressing viewers. The show has landed a full-season order. How many episodes will we get in the first season?. Is it really that surprising to see a TV crime drama on CBS succeeding? That’s especially the case when the scheduling is well-planned. East New York follows new episodes of the No. 1 drama on the network The Equalizer. Of course, the series was going to perform well.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: A Resounding Triumph for HBO and Mike White
This week officially marks the triumphant return of one of HBO‘s best-loved franchises and I’m actually not talking about House of the Dragon. Season 2 of ten-time Emmy winning hit The White Lotus will premiere on Sunday, October 30 and it is everything fans of the first season could possibly want. Once again, The White Lotus delivers scathing class satire, brilliant performances, and a murder mystery set in paradise. The White Lotus Season 2 doesn’t just live up to Season 1’s greatness, but doubles down on what made it so great.
Netflix’s Dead To Me Is Bringing An ER Reunion To The Final Season
The final season of Netflix's Dead to Me is staging an ER reunion.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
Whitney Houston Biopic Producer Matt Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With Fifth Season
Jackson Pictures, the Matt Jackson-run production company behind Sony’s forthcoming Whitney Houston jukebox biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” has entered a multiyear first-look agreement with Fifth Season. Formerly known as Endeavor Content, Fifth Season will work with Jackson Productions across film, television, and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson and his senior vice president Joanne Lee will anchor the deal on behalf of their company. CAA and attorney Neil Sacker negotiated the agreement on behalf of Jackson. Fifth Season is coming off recent prestige hits including Apple’s “Severance” and Netflix’s awards player “The Lost Daughter.”...
How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free
Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
SNL alum Chris Redd attacked outside NYC comedy show
Chris Redd was punched in the face prior to a Wednesday night (26 October) performance at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan.Redd, 37, was arriving by car to the venue at 9:40pm when a man, allegedly dressed as security personnel, charged and attacked him.The suspect fled the scene, and the Saturday Night Live alum was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, according to initial police reports to TMZ.The incident, which took place in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighbourhood, occurred amidst growing concerns about the physical safety of comedians – a conversation that intensified in March 2022 when Will Smith slapped Chris...
Niecy Nash-Betts Hires Traci Carter Holsey As Head Of Development For Her eOne-Based Banner
EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts, star of The Rookie: Feds, is staffing up her production banner. Nash-Betts has hired Traci Carter Holsey as her head of development for her first-look deal at eOne. It reunites Nash-Betts and Carter Holsey, who previously worked together on Yahoo! series Let’s Talk About Love, which was produced by Nash-Betts’ Chocolate Chicks (CC) Productions. The actor signed the first-look deal with eOne earlier this summer to produce scripted and unscripted content. Carter Holsey started her career at BET. She was a producer on OWN’s reality series Iyanla Fix My Life and has worked on non-scripted, talk and variety projects with Dave Chapelle,...
Jack Ryan somehow now also The Fugitive in the trailer for his show's third season
John Krasinski seems bound and determined to take on as many of Harrison Ford’s old parts as he can, we guess—and apparently all in the same show, at the same time, as Amazon’s new trailer for its Krasinki-starring spy series Jack Ryan reveals that the ass-kicking spy is now a bit of a Fugitive, too.
‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Showtime
Showtime has canceled the drama series “City on a Hill” after three seasons. According to insiders, the decision was made months ago, long before the recent exit of David Nevins as chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group and subsequent move to put Showtime under the purview Chris McCarthy. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” the statement from Showtime reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
House of the Dragon Season 1 finale draws in 9.3 million viewers - the largest HBO finale viewership since Game of Thrones in 2019
The first season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon came to an end on Sunday, breaking a new viewership record. The Season 1 finale - dubbed The Black Queen - was watched by 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all platforms, according to an HBO press release.
The Roys are back in town: HBO shares first teaser trailer for season four of Succession
Ahead of last night’s House Of The Dragon finale, HBO shared some news on its other familial drama, Succession. In a new teaser trailer, we got a first look at where the Roys currently stand, and a timeline for their return. When we last saw the Roy siblings, Kendall...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Reveals How the Series Changed His Life
Kim Coates of Sons of Anarchy fame actually has a lot of different shows and movies in his illustrious career. But he’s never had the success he did from the famed FX show. He played Tig Trager on there and is about to star in Double Down South. That movie will have Coates star in the movie looking at illegal keno gambling. Yet Coates takes a loving look back at his time on Sons of Anarchy.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 24-30): ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘The Patient’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 24-30.
‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Boards Apple TV+‘s ‘The Buccaneers’-Inspired Drama Series
EXCLUSIVE: His Dark Materials star Simone Kirby has become the latest to board Apple TV+’s drama adaptation based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers. Kirby joins the likes of Christina Hendricks, Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe and will play Miss Laura Testvalley, the American’ girls English chaperone. She is responsible for inviting girls to the London debutante season, at first appearing to be kind and amiable before it transpires she shares a secret with Conchita’s husband, Lord Richard, and is manipulating the invitation. Kirby played Dr Mary Malone in the second season of the BBC/HBO’s His Dark Materials adaptation. Past credits...
