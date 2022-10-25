ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQanT_0ilz4J0P00

The New York Giants are starting to make believers out of their staunchest critics. But don’t expect the Giants to join the early playoff chatter.

A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen.

No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,

Yet somehow, Schoen and Daboll have succeeded in getting the Giants to be competitive while rebuilding a franchise that since 2017 held a 22-59 record in what is arguably a Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year type of performance for each man.

Schoen, to his credit, worried about what he could control, which was the draft. While it’s not his fault that injuries have savagely ripped into the 11-member class, the Giants have gotten solid contributions from nearly every member who started the season on the 53-man roster.

Schoen has also held steady with managing a very delicate salary cap, often having to make sacrifices along the way. Two weeks ago, the Giants had a 51-man roster yet still managed to win their game against the Ravens. He’s also been reluctant to restructure the contracts of players who don't have long-term futures with the team, only doing so when necessary.

But Schoen’s biggest kudos are reserved for the job he and his staff have done to find guys off other teams’ scrap heaps to step in as solid contributors.

Daboll? Call him King Midas without the attitude because, thus far, everything he’s touched with this team has turned to gold. From putting together an all-star coaching staff that has gotten its players ready for battle (see defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson and offensive line coaches Bobby Johnson and Tony Sparano Jr for two immediate examples) to keeping the team focused and bought in on the program and the present day, Daboll has looked like anything but a rookie head coach.

“For us, we’re just trying to get better each week, day by day,” said cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, echoing the message Daboll has pounded into every nook and cranny of the team’s East Rutherford headquarters.

“Even though we do win, there are a lot of corrections that need to be made. For us, we understand that it’s a long season, and we’re just trying to be 1-0.”

Okay, so what about the “P” word (playoffs)?

After countless talking heads questioned the validity of the Giants being a winning team, suddenly, those loud rumblings about the Giants being a fluke have all but died down to where now people are mentioning “Giants” and “playoffs” in the same sentence.

FiveThirtyEight, for instance, gives the Giants an 86 percent chance of making the postseason, the sixth-best projection rate in the league, despite the Giants having the sixth most difficult remaining strength of schedule of opponents left this year.

Daboll has never taken anything for granted, which is why he continues to pound the same message on autorepeat to his players.

“Focus on the process. Again, I know I sound like a broken record, but this league humbles you very quickly,” Daboll said. “As soon as you’re done with this game and as soon as Mondays are over, you put it to bed, and you get focused on your next opponent.

“Every game is hard. You’re going to get everybody’s best each week regardless of what your record is. You continue to prepare the way you know how to prepare to try to put yourself in the best position you can. That’s all it is.”

In case anyone in the locker room doubts Daboll’s message—and one would be hard-pressed to find such an individual—they need only go talk with defensive lineman Justin Ellis, who was part of a Baltimore Ravens team that got off to an 8-3 start only to have their hearts broken when it came time to earn a postseason berth.

“To have that in perspective and understand that it doesn’t matter how you start; it’s really about how you finish,” Jackson said.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants expected to receive calls on one speedy wide receiver at trade deadline

The New York Giants may sit 6–1 on the season, but it is yet to be determined if they will be sellers or buyers at the 2022 trade deadline. The expectation was that they will be sellers, looking to recoup draft capital from some of their more talented players. However, the team has exceeded all expectations under the leadership of Brian Daboll, which has changed the narrative on their playoff hopes and whether they should begin bolstering the roster currently or wait until next off-season.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors

Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

Giants Reacts Survey: Week 8

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
NEW YORK STATE
TMZ.com

Giants' Daniel Bellinger Suffers Fractured Eye Socket In Bloody Play

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will be out indefinitely ... after he suffered a broken eye socket against the Jaguars in a terrifying play on Sunday. The scary incident happened with 56 seconds left in the first half of NY's game against Jacksonville in Florida ... when Bellinger caught a 13-yard pass and was inadvertently poked in the left eye by a Jags defender.
FLORIDA STATE
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants preparing to make decision on Nick Gates’s future with the team

The New York Giants could have offensive line reinforcements on the way. Former starting center Nick Gates could be making his return to the team. Gates returned to practice at the beginning of this month, giving the Giants 21-days to decide on his future. As that time period comes to a close, the New York Giants are preparing to make a decision on Nick Gates’s future.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Giants’ Joe Schoen’s low-risk, high-reward free-agent signings are big reason why team is 6-1

The scene with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Sunday in Jacksonville spoke volumes about how the Giants have become the underdog darlings of the NFL this season. Immediately after the defense stuffed Trevor Lawrence on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak, Jaylon Smith made a celebratory hop, skip and a jump toward the visiting sideline. He was joined on one side by Fabian Moreau and on the by Landon Collins. Three free agents who did not have jobs when the Giants completed their preseason schedule were merrily enjoying another big play by a defense that has more than its share of NFL castoffs making huge contributions.
WASHINGTON, CA
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Trade For Giants' Former First-Round Pick

Just over one year after making him the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney's run with the New York Giants is coming to an end. According to Giants insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have traded Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. In exchange, the Giants have received a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Big Blue View

Nick Gates returns! Giants activate offensive lineman

Nick Gates was added to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster on Wednesday, 405 days after a gruesome left leg injury that many thought would end his career. Gates fractured the tibia and fibula in that leg and required seven surgeries. Gates has been practicing with the team for...
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins work out former Patriots Super Bowl hero

The Miami Dolphins worked out a handful of players on Tuesday, including former New England Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler. Miami worked out five players — two on defense and three on offense. Butler was the biggest name of the group. In addition to Butler, the Dolphins worked...
Empire Sports Media

How Giants’ rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is making a huge impact

The New York Giants are getting off to a hot start this year, starting the season with a 6-1 record. Big Blue has shocked the NFL world as they have mounted numerous comeback victories to propel themselves toward the top of the league’s standings. A catalyst to the Giants’ success has been rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants’ 2022 fifth overall draft pick has stepped in and made a huge impact during his rookie season.
OREGON STATE
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy