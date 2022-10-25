ELIZABETH. NJ — The Mental Health Association in New Jersey has announced that Elizabeth-based Behavioral Health and Psychiatry at Trinitas Regional Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, will be honored at its 22nd annual Evening of Excellence, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., at the Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park. The department is being recognized for excellence in behavioral health and responsiveness to community needs.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO