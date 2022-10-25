Read full article on original website
WEAR
Man convicted of trafficking fentanyl in Pensacola sentenced to 30 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Circuit Court Judge sentenced an eight-time convicted felon in Escambia County to 30 years in state prison on Tuesday. Damion Tobias Bryant was sentenced for trafficking in more than 28 grams of fentanyl, trafficking in more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEAR
Pensacola dentist found guilty of inappropriately touching former employee
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was found guilty Wednesday of misdemeanor battery for inappropriately touching a former employee. A jury of six found Stamitoles guilty Wednesday afternoon after trial began in the morning. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date. The judge remanded Stamitoles to custody...
WEAR
Deputies: Man arrested in DeFuniak Springs for shooting that left victim paralyzed
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A man wanted for a shooting that left a victim paralyzed in Lee County was arrested in DeFuniak Springs Wednesday, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Carlos Ramirez, 19, was apprehended by members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force at...
WEAR
Report: Deputies find Century man smoking cigarette next to shot woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for Tuesday's shooting in Escambia County reveals more details about the incident. Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, of Century, is charged with attempted murder. Deputies say he shot a woman around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road. She was flown...
WEAR
Trial date set for 1 of 5 men charged in murder of Ladarius Clardy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date was set Tuesday for one of the men charged in the death of Ladarius Clardy. Kobie Jenkins, 21, was in court for a docket day Tuesday morning. Jenkins is charged with first degree pre-meditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. An Escambia County judge...
WEAR
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop wants new lawyer
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Escambia County is asking for a new lawyer. Jared Stanga -- who is set to go to trial on Nov. 1 -- appeared in court Tuesday. Court records show he sent a letter asking for...
WEAR
Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
WEAR
Deputies: Woman hit by deputy cruiser after chase through Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was struck by a deputy’s vehicle Monday afternoon after a chase ended on Nine Mile Road in Escambia County. Angela Lisa Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding with injury or damage. resisting arrest with violence. possession of drug paraphernalia. driving...
WEAR
Deputies: Pick-up truck driver fires several shots in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investing a shooting Wednesday evening in Walton County. "Witnesses told investigators they were in a vehicle stopped on Caswell Road when a truck pulled up behind them," deputies say in a release. "They were unable to wave the truck around and pulled to the side of the road then approached the driver of the truck."
WEAR
Jury deliberates in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jury deliberations are underway Wednesday in the retrial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles. A judge ordered a mistrial in the case last week. WEAR News has been in the courtroom all day for the latest in the trial. Six people will decide whether Dr. Charles Stamitoles...
WEAR
Woman claims mother died after neglect at Pensacola nursing home
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is investigating claims of neglect brought by the daughter of a woman whose mother died at a nursing home. Kathleen Brewer says her mother Edith Mae Williams started living at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2020. Brewer, who lives out-of-state, says when coming to...
WEAR
Deputies: 60-year-old man shoots his wife in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a 60-year-old man shot his 52-year-old wife Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The domestic incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road near Century. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man "went outside with a handgun and...
WEAR
Pensacola Police investigating stabbing on Palafox Street
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Palafox Street Tuesday night. Pensacola Police responded to the 2100 block of N Palafox Street around 7:20 p.m. Police say the man is conscious and alert. Officers are currently in the area searching for a suspect. No...
WEAR
UPDATE: Threat cleared at Ferry Pass Elementary in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A threat has been cleared Tuesday morning at Ferry Pass Elementary School in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office was called to the school around 9 a.m., which is when the building was evacuated. As of 10:15 a.m., deputies have cleared the threat and students...
WEAR
Deputies search for Fort Walton Beach 12-year-old who didn't return home from school
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are trying to locate a 12-year-old Fort Walton Beach girl who did not return home from school Monday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office put out an alert Tuesday for 12-year-old Sania Morris. Deputies say she didn't return home from Okaloosa Academy on Lovejoy Rd. in Fort Walton Beach.
WEAR
Deputies: Man wanted for stealing $500 in tools from Freeport Ace Hardware store
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies need assistance tracking down a man caught on surveillance footage stealing tools from an Ace Hardware store in Freeport. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says the man was seen at the store on Oct. 20 around noon. The sheriff's office says the man...
WEAR
81-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Defuniak Springs man is dead after a crash on Highway 331 in Freeport Wednesday night. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to Highway 331 and State Road 20 at around 8 p.m. According to FHP, the 81-year-old man was traveling north on State Road 331 approaching...
WEAR
Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa school districts recognized for academic excellence
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa school districts are being recognized for academic and overall excellence for the 2021-2022 school year. The Florida State Board of Education recently released the list of Academically High-Performing School Districts with 14 districts out of 67 making the cut. To be...
WEAR
41-year-old man dies after falling off ATV in Alabama
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. -- A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead following an ATV accident in Alabama Saturday afternoon. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say Roderick D. Dennis, of Evergreen, was found dead at the scene after falling off the back off a Honda Rubicon ATV. According to Troopers,...
WEAR
VOTE: Which Escambia County Sheriff's Office K-9 has the best Halloween costume?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Last week, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office hosted a Halloween costume contest featuring their mounted units. This week, ECSO K-9s are joining in on the fun in this year's "ECSO K-9 Howl-o-ween Costume Contest." Much like the previous contest, the community will get the opportunity to...
