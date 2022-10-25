ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

WEAR

Pensacola dentist found guilty of inappropriately touching former employee

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was found guilty Wednesday of misdemeanor battery for inappropriately touching a former employee. A jury of six found Stamitoles guilty Wednesday afternoon after trial began in the morning. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date. The judge remanded Stamitoles to custody...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Pick-up truck driver fires several shots in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investing a shooting Wednesday evening in Walton County. "Witnesses told investigators they were in a vehicle stopped on Caswell Road when a truck pulled up behind them," deputies say in a release. "They were unable to wave the truck around and pulled to the side of the road then approached the driver of the truck."
WEAR

Jury deliberates in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jury deliberations are underway Wednesday in the retrial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles. A judge ordered a mistrial in the case last week. WEAR News has been in the courtroom all day for the latest in the trial. Six people will decide whether Dr. Charles Stamitoles...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Woman claims mother died after neglect at Pensacola nursing home

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police is investigating claims of neglect brought by the daughter of a woman whose mother died at a nursing home. Kathleen Brewer says her mother Edith Mae Williams started living at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2020. Brewer, who lives out-of-state, says when coming to...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 60-year-old man shoots his wife in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a 60-year-old man shot his 52-year-old wife Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The domestic incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road near Century. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man "went outside with a handgun and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police investigating stabbing on Palafox Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Palafox Street Tuesday night. Pensacola Police responded to the 2100 block of N Palafox Street around 7:20 p.m. Police say the man is conscious and alert. Officers are currently in the area searching for a suspect. No...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Threat cleared at Ferry Pass Elementary in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A threat has been cleared Tuesday morning at Ferry Pass Elementary School in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office was called to the school around 9 a.m., which is when the building was evacuated. As of 10:15 a.m., deputies have cleared the threat and students...
WEAR

81-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Defuniak Springs man is dead after a crash on Highway 331 in Freeport Wednesday night. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to Highway 331 and State Road 20 at around 8 p.m. According to FHP, the 81-year-old man was traveling north on State Road 331 approaching...
FREEPORT, FL
WEAR

41-year-old man dies after falling off ATV in Alabama

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. -- A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead following an ATV accident in Alabama Saturday afternoon. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say Roderick D. Dennis, of Evergreen, was found dead at the scene after falling off the back off a Honda Rubicon ATV. According to Troopers,...
EVERGREEN, AL

