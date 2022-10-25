ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Return Spoilers for the WWE RAW Halloween Episode Scheduled for Next Week

WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Top Star to Defend, Next Week’s Episode to Tape, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network change is due to the MLB World Series airing on FOX this week. It’s believed that the November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown will also be taped tonight in St. Louis as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. The only match announced for next week’s SmackDown as of this writing is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. If you’re attending tonight’s show and would like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJPW Announces Battle In The Valley PPV for 2023

NJPW has announced their first major international event of 2023. It was announced during Friday’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view that Battle In The Valley will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view will air live from San Jose Civic in...
SAN JOSE, CA
Kazuchika Okada Wants AEW To Work With NJPW In Japan, Wishes He Could Have Met Bryan Danielson At Forbidden Door

NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included The Rainmaker discussing this past summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and how he wishes he could have met Bryan Danielson at the event. Danielson was originally scheduled to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. but was dealing with an injury at the time and was later replaced by a debuting Claudio Castagnoli. Highlights from the interview are below.
Will Ospreay Believes Aussie Open Is The Best Tag Team In The Business

NJPW superstar and current IWGP U.S. champion Will Ospreay recently joined The Commentary Booth program to discuss the United Empire and his good friends, Aussie Open, a tag team he believes is the best in the industry. Find out why the Aerial Assassin has given this endorsement in the highlights below.
Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV, Why Drew McIntyre Is Not Returning Home with WWE

The Celtic Warrior is set to tie the knot this week. After an assist by The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in singles action on last Friday’s SmackDown. Sheamus was then attacked after the match, and his arm was smashed several times with a steel chair. WWE later announced that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” near his elbow in the attack.
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *NWA U.S. Tag Team Champion Jay Bradley vs. Ricky Morton. *Max The Impaler vs. Natalia...
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches

The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. – Bloodline in-ring promo: Michael Hayes. – New Day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight

There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Hit Em Up

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Hit Em Up event tonight from Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 12 AM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Blake Christian vs. Flip Gordon. Taya Valkyrie vs. Allie Katch. YAMATO vs....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWE Plans for Holiday TV Episodes In December, Possible RAW Tapings, MSG Note

WWE has reportedly worked out basic plans for their upcoming TV tapings during the Christmas season in the month of December. WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live every week, except for the December 23 episode. The December 23 episode will be taped on Friday, December 16 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, with the SmackDown episode that airs live that same night.
Buff Bagwell Recalls Why Shane McMahon Nearly Fired Him From WWE

Buff Bagwell was one of many new wrestlers who joined WWE as a result of the notorious Invasion storyline in 2001. However, WWE hyped a WCW Nitro takeover of Monday Night Raw for a single match, in which Buff battled Booker T for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship before the storyline really started.
ALASKA STATE
Chris Jericho Reportedly Had Strong Words for CM Punk After AEW All Out Fight

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho reportedly had choice words for CM Punk following the backstage incident at AEW All Out last month. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Jericho approached Punk following the brawl, unhappy with how things went, and the nature of the post-show media scrum. Jericho reportedly told Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to AEW, according to multiple sources including some close to Punk.
Opener, Main Event and More Revealed for Tonight’s Impact

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a first round match in the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw vs. Taylor Wilde, Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.
AEW Rampage 10/28/22 Results

After a great episode of Dynamite, AEW returns with another (thankfully) live edition of Rampage! Let’s see what’s on the card:. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!. AEW Rampage 10/28/22. Live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut! Jim...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA

NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. We’re two short weeks away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and on this week’s edition of NWA USA, we’re going to be paying tribute to the NWA United States Tag Team Champions: The Fixers!
Live WWE SmackDown Spoilers for 11/4/2022

The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Below are full spoilers:. * Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in a No DQ match. Morgan smashed Deville through a pile of steel chairs using ObLivion. * LA...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

