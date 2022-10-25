Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network change is due to the MLB World Series airing on FOX this week. It’s believed that the November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown will also be taped tonight in St. Louis as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. The only match announced for next week’s SmackDown as of this writing is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. If you’re attending tonight’s show and would like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO