Final injury report: Missouri
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer provided a positive injury report for his team as it heads into Saturday’s matchup with Missouri in Williams-Brice Stadium. The only player who will not play on Saturday is wide receiver Corey Rucker, who Beamer said on Tuesday during his press conference that he would not be taking the field against the Tigers.
Moore talks having the Gamecocks ready for 'Carolina battles'
Whenever Gamecock Football releases a hype video, there always seems to be a consistent voice in addition to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer who is giving an impassioned speech to the team before a game. That voice is Derrick Moore, who is the executive director of character and player...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina assistant has hilarious analogy for Gamecocks' kickoff return against Texas A&M
South Carolina pulled off a first-ever victory over Texas A&M on Oct. 22 by way of a 30-24 score at WIlliams-Brice Stadium. The game started off in the best way possible for the Gamecocks as Xavier Legette took the opening kickoff 100 yards to give his team the lead just seconds into the contest.
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss predictions: National media split on the winner
Texas A&M faces a huge game this coming Saturday against No. 15 Ole Miss. The Aggies never expected to be in a position where they were under .500 at this point and fighting for bowl eligibility, but that is where they are. The team could help stem the tide a...
Live Updates: FSU 8, Newberry College 5 (Exhibition)
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball will play an exhibition game against Newberry College on Thursday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The exhibition is set for 7 p.m. It is FSU's lone public exhibition before the start of the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7th against Stetson. Parking and admission for the exhibition is free.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks
South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
Dontavius Braswell's Big Play Ability Fits South Carolina's Vision
South Carolina running back commit Dontavius Braswell has an innate ability to create explosive plays, which fits their offensive goals.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: 2024 QB Jayden Bradford made a return trip to Columbia to watch #Gamecocks, and now has some top schools in mind
Chapin native and IMG QB Jayden Bradford (6-0 185) took in his second USC game this season at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. After watching the Gamecocks lose in person to Georgia in September, he got to see them win in October over Texas A&M. Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield have been on Bradford since they arrived in Columbia in 2020, and he continues to feel very good about the Gamecocks.
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
Everything Shane Beamer Said On Paul Finebaum
Head coach Shane Beamer joined the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday afternoon and discussed everything South Carolina following their big win.
Aliyah Boston: Unanimous Preseason All-American
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston has had a storied college career up to this point and has unsurprisingly earned another preseason accolade.
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M offense vs Ole Miss defense
Contrary to what most people believe, Texas A&M's offense did some good things the other night versus South Carolina. They got the ball in the hands of their two best playmakers, Devon Achane and Evan Stewart, 33 times out of a possible 80 snaps. They moved quarterback Haynes King around via rollouts and the zone read and used far more RPOs than what we're used to seeing out of them. They took advantages of their defense's ability to force turnovers by scoring ten points off of them and getting themselves back in the game not once but twice when down by double digits.
247Sports
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher self-evaluates 2022 coaching performance
Jimbo Fisher has been facing questions during his fourth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies opened the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll but had their national championship aspirations dashed in Week 2 with an upset loss at home to Appalachian State. Following a loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Texas A&M finds itself on a three-game losing streak and sits below .500 on the season for the first time in the Fisher era. Heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, Fisher self-evaluated his coaching performance this season.
Tuesday afternoon injury update from Beamer
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer updated the health of several players, including Terrell Dawkins and Corey Rucker. “Corey Rucker won’t play. … Terrell Dawkins practiced today again and is getting closer and closer to playing,” Beamer said. Rucker, who’s played in two games this season,...
Desmon Umeozulu's Upside Is Tantalizing
South Carolina edge rusher commit Desmond Umeozulu has all the traits necessary to become an impact defender off the edge in college.
abccolumbia.com
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
WIS-TV
Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
University of South Carolina drops ‘UofSC’ branding, reveals new USC spirit mark
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina is dropping “of” from “UofSC” which it adopted in 2019. Leaders with the university announced Wednesday a plan to simplify its branding marks, which focuses on an iconic tree-and-gates academic logo and introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing […]
Lexington, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Camden High School football team will have a game with White Knoll High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
247Sports
