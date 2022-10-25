Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: New players look into forge new identityThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
‘Men on Boats’ highlights underrepresented voices, reframes history in upcoming productionThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
Ohio State football vs. Penn State Prediction and Odds for Week 9 College Football
The Ohio State football team has its toughest challenge so far coming up this week when they take on Penn State. Penn State is a good team and is ranked 13th overall. To make matters harder for the Buckeyes, it is on the road and is only the second road game they’ve played this year.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast by CBS Sports HQ. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Was Fined for Skipping an Awards Show to See C.J. Stroud, Ohio State's Receivers Have Incredible Accountability and Chris Olave Always Dominated Penn State
Welcome to the Skull Session. We have lots to discuss. Before we dive into it, please watch this beautiful video of Julian Fleming's touchdown from Saturday. WORTH IT. The ESPN College Football Awards is a prestigious event where honors and accolades like the Chuck Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Lou Groza, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Awards are presented to some of the most talented players in the sport.
Michigan football 2023 schedule officially released
Michigan football is still in the middle of its 2022 campaign, but Wednesday provided clarity on what the future holds for the Wolverines on the field. The Big Ten Conference released its official schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday afternoon with U-M set to open play on Sept. 23 at home vs. Rutgers.
Deion Sanders to Auburn dependent on Tigers' readiness to hire, Bo Jackson says
Former Auburn football star Bo Jackson is a strong believer in Deion Sanders and was asked this week if he would support the Jackson State coach being hired at his alma-mater this season should the opportunity present itself. Sanders is 7-0 this season and 20-5 as a head coach at Jackson State since taking over prior to the 2020 season.
ESPN Reveals Its Heisman Trophy Favorite After Week 8
With Week 9 of the college football season coming up, ESPN's writers have revealed their latest projections for this year's Heisman race. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker remains the No. 1 candidate on ESPN's list. He has 2,093 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception this season. Coming in No. 2...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Ohio State 2023 Big Ten football schedule announced
Even though we are in the middle of the 2022 Big Ten football season, it’s never too early to think about 2023, especially if you are a fan of teams like Indiana and Northwestern. And while much of the nonconference football schedule is put in place years in advance,...
College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day Fine News
Things have been going well for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterback CJ Stroud this year. Ironically, Day's successful recruitment of Stroud also involved a situation where he was fined. During his Tuesday press conference, Day revealed that back in 2019 he skipped an ESPN awards show to...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting Scoop: Resetting the 2024 recruiting board
Who is Maryland prioritizing in the loaded 2024 class and who do the Terps have a good shot with? Resetting the big board on a key class.
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll
Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Everything Marcus Freeman said Thursday before Notre Dame - Syracuse
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media on Thursday at Noon. The Fighting Irish take on Syracuse this Saturday at Noon ET. Here is everything Freeman had to say. On how the receivers performed this week in practice. ”They’ve actually had a really good week. I...
ESPN Names College Football's Best Remaining Undefeated Team
Currently, there are six unbeaten teams left at the FBS level: Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and TCU. Which team is the best of the bunch? Well, it depends on who you ask. ESPN's Bill Connelly used his SP+ projections to take a crack at ranking the six unbeatens.
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois
Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
247Sports
