Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Was Fined for Skipping an Awards Show to See C.J. Stroud, Ohio State's Receivers Have Incredible Accountability and Chris Olave Always Dominated Penn State

Welcome to the Skull Session. We have lots to discuss. Before we dive into it, please watch this beautiful video of Julian Fleming's touchdown from Saturday. WORTH IT. The ESPN College Football Awards is a prestigious event where honors and accolades like the Chuck Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Lou Groza, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Awards are presented to some of the most talented players in the sport.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Michigan football 2023 schedule officially released

Michigan football is still in the middle of its 2022 campaign, but Wednesday provided clarity on what the future holds for the Wolverines on the field. The Big Ten Conference released its official schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday afternoon with U-M set to open play on Sept. 23 at home vs. Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

ESPN Reveals Its Heisman Trophy Favorite After Week 8

With Week 9 of the college football season coming up, ESPN's writers have revealed their latest projections for this year's Heisman race. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker remains the No. 1 candidate on ESPN's list. He has 2,093 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception this season. Coming in No. 2...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day Fine News

Things have been going well for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterback CJ Stroud this year. Ironically, Day's successful recruitment of Stroud also involved a situation where he was fined. During his Tuesday press conference, Day revealed that back in 2019 he skipped an ESPN awards show to...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC

Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll

Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois

Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

247Sports

