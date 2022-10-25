Read full article on original website
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, October 27, 2022?
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
American Pickers’ Frank Fritz has no will for $6M fortune & no contact with family as he struggles with stroke recovery
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has no will for his $6million fortune and has had no contact with his family as he struggles with his stroke recovery. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14. The fired American Pickers star’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary...
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's movies have made more than $5 billion combined at the box office. Here are his highest-grossing films.
With "Black Adam" in theaters, we look at Johnson's biggest movies, which largely consist of the "Fast & Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises.
James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'
Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.
James Cameron calls out Marvel and DC characters: ‘That’s not the way to make movies’
James Cameron has criticised Marvel and DC characters.The Avatar director has said that his forthcoming sequel, which will take place 15 years after the original, will show Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) becoming more mature.Cameron said that characters in Marvel and DC Comics films are not afforded the same complexity.“Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later,” the director told The New York Times. “In the first movie, Sam’s character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith....
Wondering how to watch the Marvel movies in order? You've come to the right place
‘Avatar’ Director Calls Out Marvel For Characters Who Don’t “Have Relationships”
On December 16, more than 10 years after the first movie came out, Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters. The highly-anticipated sequel will see the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Ney’tiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Sigourney Weaver as Kiri (a new role for her character). Like the original, Avatar: The Way of Water was directed by James Cameron, who also directed Avatar 3, but may step away from the 4th and 5th films.
New movies streaming or in theaters this Halloween weekend: Cate Blanchett is a musical force in 'Tár,' Key and Peele reunite for 'Wendell & Wild.'
Machine Gun Kelly didn’t have to stretch his acting muscles too hard for his upcoming role. On Thursday, the trailer for the singer’s own semi-autobiographical film Taurus dropped, showing Kelly as a rising rockstar navigating fame. In the zodiac-titled film, Kelly (real name Colson Baker) plays Cole, a rock star attempting to manufacture one more hit song amid the escalating pressures of celebrity and addiction. The trailer splices cuts from real life, with a shot of Baker walking through the 2021 Lollapalooza festival in Chicago for a surprise set where he dropped by the small stage for Bud Light-hosted sessions...
Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil is so big, it’s on the Top 10 list in 93 countries
In its first week of availability on Netflix, The School for Good and Evil has cast quite a spell on streaming audiences, racking up more than 78 million hours viewed around the world since its October 19 debut — and sending the movie, based on Soman Chainani’s book series, rocketing to the #1 spot on this week’s Netflix Top 10 movies list.
