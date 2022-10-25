Read full article on original website
Is ‘Alaska Daily’ on Tonight? Episode 4 Introduces a New Mystery
Read on for everything we know about the new television drama 'Alaska Daily' and its next episode, which airs tonight, Oct. 27, on ABC.
Collider
'The Winchesters': Richard Speight Jr. to Reprise 'Supernatural' Role in Prequel Series
The Supernatural (SPN) prequel series The Winchesters has finally begun airing, and another familiar face is returning to the SPN universe for the new series. Per TV Insider, franchise alum Richard Speight Jr. is set to reprise his role as The Trickster, aka Loki. At this time, there's no information regarding which specific episode Loki will return.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
‘FBI’ Announces Missy Peregrym’s Return Date
Missy Peregrym will be back in uniform next month. CBS announced today that Peregym will return as Maggie Bell for the Nov. 15 episode of FBI. The actress has been on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child in June. To explain her absence, the FBI producers sent Maggie off on medical leave after she suffered an injury. In the Nov. 15 episode titled “Ready or Not,” Maggie returns in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties. Peregrym is an original...
tvinsider.com
Netflix Cancels Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus Series ‘Bad Crimes’ Mid-Production
The Netflix animated comedy Bad Crimes, which was to be voiced by Nicole Byer (Cursed Friends) and Lauren Lapkus (Crashing), has been canceled in the middle of production. As reported by Variety, the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. Created by Nicole Silverberg (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), the series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.
TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
tvinsider.com
Personal Crisis on ‘9-1-1,’ Shock Waves on ‘Leap,’ an MIA on ‘NCIS,’ Michael Bublé Croons on ‘Dancing,’
Newly minted doctor/paramedic Hen faces a personal emergency on 9-1-1 when her wife’s lab explodes while their son is visiting. Another world is rocked when Quantum Leap jumps into the aftermath of San Francisco’s 1989 earthquake. Life-of-the-lab-party Kasie goes missing on NCIS. Crooner Michael Bublé provides the tunes on Dancing with the Stars.
Gizmodo
House of the Dragon Had Both Obvious and Surprising Inspirations for That Big Fight
House Targaryen may think they have ‘em tamed, but as the House of the Dragons finale amply demonstrated, a dragon’s gonna do what a dragon’s gonna do. It was a satisfying sight for Game of Thrones fans who’ve been waiting years to see a proper dragon brawl, so the people behind the HBO franchise didn’t take any chances when plotting it out.
411mania.com
Various News: Surreal Life Featuring CJ Perry Premieres Tonight, Synopsis For Tomorrow’s Tales From the Territories
– CJ Perry’s stint on VH-1’s The Surreal Life kicks off tonight. The new season of the celebrity-filled reality series premieres tonight at 9 PM ET on the cable network. Perry (the former Lana) stars alongside Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.
Gizmodo
Doctor Who
Well, this doesn’t feel ominous at all. Right on the heels of Jodie Whittaker’s messy finale outing as the Time-Lord, Disney has announced that the future adventures of Doctor Who will be going straight to the Disney+ streaming service, assuming you live outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland, where the venerable sci-fi series will stay on the BBC.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lisa Simpson channels Kira in new footage from ‘Death Note’ Treehouse of Horror segment
A new clip from The Simpsons‘ forthcoming Treehouse of Horror episode has been shared and should feel very familiar to anime fans or anyone with taste. In the highly anticipated episode, the show is set to parody Death Note — one of the most beloved anime series ever. After seeing images shared online yesterday, a new clip introduces fans to the episode’s Shinigami.
A Claymation Rick and Morty Horror Short is Coming
A Rick and Morty horror short is coming to help tide fans over until the Season 6 premiere. Summer's Sleepover, a trippy claymation short from Lee Hardcastle, sees an "unexpected guest" liven up Summer's (Spencer Grammer) sleepover party. The short will premiere on October 30 on Adult Swim and be available to stream on HBO Max and YouTube the following day.
BBC
BBC acquires the tantalising new mystery horror series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for BBC iPlayer and BBC One
Described as one of the best horror TV shows of the past two decades when it launched on HBO Max earlier this year, BBC viewers can expect thrills and chills from this dark and twisty addition to the iconic franchise. — Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition. From Warner...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
Gizmodo
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Channelled Its Anti-Capitalist Subtext Into a Single, Incredible Punch
Is Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury about the drive for personal revenge through the medium of giant robots? Yes. Is it about the gender dynamics of space exploration defined by economics over environment? Yes. Is it about space lesbians? Hopefully, yes. But right now, it’s also about an anti-capitalist queen smacking the soul right out of rich jerks.
tvinsider.com
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Trailer Shows Jeff Wilbusch as Spiritual NYPD Cop
A new kind of detective is coming to streaming. Peacock’s upcoming David. E. Kelley drama The Calling (formerly called The Missing) has shared its first trailer showing off its star-studded cast. Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox) stars as NYPD Detective Avraham “Avi” Avraham, Peacocks (Scrubs) plays veteran cop Earl Malzone. But that’s just the main cast.
Never Let Me Go TV series coming to FX and Hulu
Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman and Kelly Macdonald are set to front the latest adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 novel
The 6 Most Beloved Luke Danes ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episodes
'Gilmore Girls' fans love Luke Danes — here are 6 of the most beloved episodes where the diner owner is at his best.
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
tvinsider.com
‘Poker Face’: Natasha Lyonne Unravels Rian Johnson Mystery in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Peacock is giving viewers their first look at the highly-anticipated Natasha Lyonne–Rian Johnson collaboration, Poker Face by unveiling the premiere date, a teaser, and photos from the mystery series. Debuting Thursday, January 26, 2023, with the first four episodes, Poker Face will drop new installments on a weekly basis...
