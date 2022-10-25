Read full article on original website
The piano chord that cures nightmares
Oppressive, frightening, nerve-wracking: nightmares are particularly disturbing dreams. They are considered pathological when they occur frequently (>1 episode per week) and cause daytime fatigue, mood alteration and anxiety. Although Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT) has shown some effectiveness, some patients do not respond to this treatment. A team from the UNIGE and the HUG has developed a promising new technique combining this classic therapy with the Targeted Memory Reactivation (TMR) method. Thanks to this new therapy, the patients’nightmares decreased significantly and their positive dreams increased. These results can be found in the journal Current Biology.
Repurposing finds new health-giving uses for old medicines
Medicines that have been approved to medicate one ailment are being repurposed to treat others, saving lives and giving fresh hope to millions saddled with disease. Drug discovery is slow, expensive and often ends in failure, so no wonder scientists are exploring new ways to medicate disease. One source of hope lies in ‘drug repurposing’, where new uses are found for established medicines.
Short bursts of vigorous activity linked with increased longevity
Two minute bursts of vigorous activity totalling 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death, according to research published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1. “The results indicate that accumulating vigorous activity in short bouts across the week...
